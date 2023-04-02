U.S. markets closed

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

95
Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com
Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com

Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.

Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas, and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.

Here's a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average listing price: $420,932

  • Expected home value: $296,827

  • Difference between home value and list price: 41.81%

ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Tampa, Florida

  • Average listing price: $361,065

  • Expected home value: $252,643

  • Difference between home value and list price: 42.9%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

8. Deltona, Florida

  • Average listing price: $334,978

  • Expected home value: $233,050

  • Difference between home value and list price: 43.74%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

7. Detroit

  • Average listing price: $226,101

  • Expected home value: $157,046

  • Difference between home value and list price: 43.97%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

6. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Average listing price: $345,520

  • Expected home value: $238,308

  • Difference between home value and list price: 44.99%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Lakeland, Florida

  • Average listing price: $303,766

  • Expected home value: $209,260

  • Difference between home value and list price: 45.16%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average listing price: $225,958

  • Expected home value: $154,575

  • Difference between home value and list price: 46.18%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average listing price: $355,613

  • Expected home value: $240,670

  • Difference between home value and list price: 47.76%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Average listing price: $375,812

  • Expected home value: $251,100

  • Difference between home value and list price: 49.67%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Atlanta

  • Average listing price: $357,677

  • Expected home value: $236,627

  • Difference between home value and list price: 51.16%

All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University's Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of Jan. 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

