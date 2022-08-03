The 10 most popular classes to take from celebrities on MasterClass

From gardening to magic tricks, these courses will inspire you.

It seems like I can’t go anywhere on the internet without seeing Anna Wintour asking if you want to learn how to be a boss. Or Margaret Atwood inspiring me to write the next Great American Novel. I’m talking about MasterClass, celebrity-taught online courses that are inspiring enough in their 2-minute ad space. I mean, how else are you going to learn to cook from Gordon Ramsay or feel like you’re in an acting class with Steve Martin without spending hundreds of dollars on a private lesson?

At just $180 for an annual subscription (though MasterClass is currently offering two memberships for the price of one), MasterClass makes these lessons more attainable. After trying the service out for ourselves, we found the classes we took to be more inspirational than practical, but still completely worth it. Each class is thoughtfully produced and filled with enough passion to convince you to actually attempt the suggested “homework assignments.”

If you’ve wanted to try MasterClass out for yourself, there are currently more than 65 classes on a wide array of topics—which can be a bit overwhelming. Where do you start? Do you learn tennis with Serena Williams or try something more useful like making the best scrambled eggs from Thomas Keller?

To help you start out, we’re breaking down the most popular courses right now, according to ratings and reviews. From gardening to magic, these are the 10 best classes you can take on MasterClass.

1. Daniel Negreanu, Poker

Improve your skills for your next poker night.

After winning the World Series of Poker six times, it’s safe to say that Daniel Negreanu can teach you a thing or two about Texas Hold Em’. In 38 video lessons, he teaches you everything from knowing your position to breaking down some of his winning games. It’s the perfect opportunity to perfect your skills before you go back to your weekly poker nights.

Take Daniel Negreanu’s class on MasterClass

2. Ron Finley, Gardening

The inspiration you need to finally start a garden.

It seems like everyone is trying to pick up gardening these days. But if you’ve never picked up a pack of seeds before, it can be quite daunting. Ron Finley (a.k.a. the “Gangster Gardener”) will teach you how to grow your own food—no matter how small your space is. From making a garden bed from an old dresser drawer to how to stop killing your plants, this bright and vibrant course will help grow your green thumb.

Take Ron Finley’s class on MasterClass

3. Kelly Wearstler, Interior Design

Get the skills for your own extreme home makeover.

Bored of staring at your same dull rooms day after day? This course from Kelly Wearstler could just be the inspiration you need for a renovation. The award-winning interior designer breaks down how to make spaces feel larger and how to choose colors and textures without panicking. It’s like your favorite HGTV show on steroids.

Take Kelly Wearstler’s class on MasterClass

4. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Scientific Thinking and Communication

Learn how to be as engaging as a speaker as Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Neil deGrasse Tyson spoke at one of my college’s fall commencements and let me tell you it was one of the most engaging speeches I’ve ever heard—and that’s coming from someone who avoided “hard” science classes at all costs. In this MasterClass, deGrasse Tyson breaks down how he communicates these complex theories to the average mind while still captivating audiences. Even if you’re not a science buff, you’ll learn how to excite and inspire any audience with your own ideas and passions.

Take Neil deGrasse Tyson’s class on MasterClass

5. Chris Voss, The Art of Negotiation

We could all use a little help negotiating.

Whether it’s getting a raise or the price of a bracelet at a flea market, we could all use some help negotiating better. That’s exactly what you’ll learn from Chris Voss, an FBI hostage negotiator, who takes his extreme situations and descontructs his tactics so you can incorporate them into your daily life. This class aims to add confidence to your communication, and if anything, is a fascinating watch.

Take Chris Voss’s class on MasterClass

6. Gordon Ramsay, Cooking I

Elevate your home cooking skills with Gordon Ramsay's class.

Possibly one of the most popular reality chefs, Gordon Ramsay is known for his angry demeanor and one-liners. But don’t worry. Ramsay won’t be calling you an “idiot sandwich” in this class. The seven-star Michelin chef brings you into his kitchen to teach you everything from choosing the best herbs to sharpening your knife skills. It’s a friendlier side of Ramsay that will elevate your home cooking.

Take Gordon Ramsay’s class on MasterClass

7. Martin Scorsese, Filmmaking

Learn exactly how "The Wolf of Wall Street" was made.

While we technically can’t go out and make a film right now, it is enthralling to learn what goes into each film. Famous director Martin Scorsese, who has directed blockbuster films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Goodfellas, and The Irishman, deconstructs his most popular movies and shows you his approach. It’ll change the way you see your next movie night.

Take Martin Scorsese’s class on MasterClass

8. Natalie Portman, Acting

Learn how to act. Or at least see how Natalie Portman does it.

When you hear the name Natalie Portman, do you think Black Swan or No Strings Attached? The Oscar-winning actress has been in everything from rom-coms to thrillers to Marvel movies—and her range is incredible. In 20 video courses, Portman breaks down her most iconic roles and shows you how to bring real-life experiences into your own acting.

Take Natalie Portman’s class on MasterClass

9. Penn & Teller, The Art of Magic

Pick a card, any card.

There are few things that make us feel like a mystified child the way magic does. So if you want to wow all your friends with a few new tricks, check out this MasterClass from Penn & Teller, who have the longest-running headline act in Las Vegas. Pretty impressive. They’ll show you a couple of card tricks and how psychological tools make magic, well, magic.

Take Penn & Teller’s class on MasterClass

10. RuPaul, Self-Expression and Authenticity

Find your inner confidence thanks to RuPaul.

Many of us might be looking for some self-improvement, and RuPaul is there with the pep talk you need. The iconic host of RuPaul’s Drag Race gives an enlightening take on finding your truth and surrounding yourself with people who fuel you. Basically, you’ll be strutting into the office with newfound confidence in no time.

Take RuPaul’s class on MasterClass

