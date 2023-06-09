These Are the 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Boomer Investors in 2023

Boomer investors prefer to stick to tried and true companies that they're familiar with and know to be stable, according to the findings of the Q1 2023 Apex Next Investor Outlook report.

"While boomers are also pro-tech, unlike the other generational cohorts, only boomers held Exxon (XOM) within their top 12 holdings," said Connor Coughlin, chief commercial officer of fintech at Apex Fintech Solutions. "Boomers' top holdings skewed more towards stability -- JP Morgan (JPM) was ranked as No. 13 compared to No. 27 for Gen Z."

Here's a look at the 10 stocks that have the biggest share of boomer investors, according to the Apex report.

10. Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Stock price: $262.80

9. Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL)

Stock price: $121.89

8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB)

Stock price: $335.26

7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Stock price: $119.67

6. Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Stock price: $404.49

5. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Stock price: $380.60

4. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Stock price: $124.71

3. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Stock price: $324.92

2. Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Stock price: $324.92

1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Stock price: $178.57

Data is sourced from Apex Fintech Solutions. Stock prices are accurate as of June 8, 2023.

