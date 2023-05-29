10 Most Popular Used EVs in Spring 2023: See How Much They Cost
Americans are becoming increasingly interested in going electric. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 13% of Americans will definitely purchase an electric vehicle (EV) as their next car, and an additional 37% said they are likely to purchase an electric vehicle within the next five years.
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch
For those interested in purchasing an electric vehicle in the near future, buying used is a great option for making the switch more affordable. Average prices for the most popular used EVs, as identified by CarMax, start at just $22,000.
Here's a look at the 10 most popular used EVs of spring 2023, plus their average price on CarMax.
1. Tesla Model 3
Average price on CarMax: $37,000
New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due To Oversupply
More: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying
2. Tesla Model Y
Average price on CarMax: $47,807
Be Aware: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs
3. Nissan Leaf
Average price on CarMax: $23,963
4. Ford Mustang Mach-E
Average price on CarMax: $48,015
5. Chevrolet Bolt EV
Average price on CarMax: $26,368
Good To Know: 28 Tips for Negotiating With Car Dealers
6. BMX i3
Average price on CarMax: $22,187
7. Tesla Model X
Average price on CarMax: $72,136
8. Tesla Model S
Average price on CarMax: $63,331
9. Jaguar I-Pace
Average price on CarMax: $43,598
10. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Average price on CarMax: $26,248
More From GOBankingRates
See GOBankingRates' Top 100 Most Influential Money Experts and Get Advice
What's the Best Small Business in Your State? Vote for Your Favorite
Car prices are sourced from CarMax and are accurate as of February 2023.
Survey methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,045 Americans ages 18 and older from across the country between May 1 and May 4, 2023, asking seven different questions: (1) Please state your level of agreement with the statement: Mortgage loans are the best solution when buying a home.; (2) Have you ever personally owned an electric car?; (3) How likely are you to buy an electric car in the next 5 years?; (4) When was the last time you were in the market for a new car?; (5) Knowing it will save you gas money, how much more would you be willing to spend on an EV over a similar gas-powered car?; (6) What area is your biggest concern during retirement planning?; and (7) What financial steps have you taken for retirement? (Select all that apply). GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum's survey platform to conduct the poll.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Popular Used EVs in Spring 2023: See How Much They Cost