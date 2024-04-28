10 Most Valuable Assets and Skills Employers Are Looking For in 2024

primeimages / iStock.com

The employment landscape is steadily updating and changing to keep up with technology, and this year is no different. How do you stand out in this kind of field? What are the skills that you need to shine when it comes to landing the perfect job and making money in 2024?

GOBankingRates talked to a handful of experts to try to understand exactly what assets and skills employers are looking for now. From emotional intelligence to adaptability, these are the qualities that can help you stand out and succeed in your career.

Communication Skills

Communication is still hugely important in the 2024 job market, said Jennifer Libby, a district manager with HR solutions company Insperity.

“Communication is key, no matter the employee’s title or status within an organization,” she said. “Clear, concise written and verbal communication mitigates misunderstandings and drives business forward.”

Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence is one of the most sought-after skills in 2024, said Paul Bramson, a professional training expert.

“The ability to ‘read the room’ and identify social cues are absolutely essential in 2024, yet they’re often overlooked,” he shared. “In a world of diverse teams, understanding different cultures and perspectives is crucial for creating an inclusive environment.”

Soft Skills

Lisa Countryman-Quiroz, CEO of Jewish Vocational Service (JVS), a Bay Area-based nonprofit, highlights the importance of soft skills.

“New analysis from JVS Bay Area and Jobs for the Future finds that ‘soft skills,’ including communication, collaboration, and the ability to think creatively and analytically, are in high demand from employers across sectors,” she said.

Social Capital

Sorby Grant, president and CEO of Climb Hire, an upskilling organization, emphasizes the value of social capital.

“Social capital-the relationships between individuals that facilitate social trust – and how to leverage it into professional networks – is critical for workers to learn and master,” he shared. “We know 85% of job seekers land positions through connections, but those skills can also be used in the workplace and benefit employers.”

Navigating the AI Wave

Unsurprisingly, AI is huge in 2024. In fact, Kraig Kleeman, founder and CEO of Z-Branding, said it’s hugely important for job seekers to understand it.

“Employers seek individuals who not only understand AI but also can use it effectively to achieve solid business outcomes,” he said.

Data Interpretation

Kleeman said data interpretation skills are also in demand.

“Being skilled with data means not only working with numbers but also creating narratives from the data that give understanding and guide choices,” he shared. “Understanding data well can separate a very successful project from one that is just OK.”

Cybersecurity Expertise

With the increasing importance of data security, Kleeman emphasized the need for cybersecurity experts.

“People who can enhance a company’s cyber protection are very valuable,” he said.

Cloud Computing

Kleeman said cloud computing skills are going to be critical moving forward.

“Moving to the cloud is similar to switching from paper maps to using GPS — it changes everything, not only how we keep data but also in our business operations,” he shared.

Digital Marketing

Kleeman shared that digital marketing skills are extremely important.

“Having good strategies for search engine optimization, creating content, and using social media effectively to stand out is absolutely necessary,” he said.

Adaptability

As they say, the only constant thing is change! Kleeman shared that adaptability is a classic, timeless skill.

“If I must choose a single ability that will always remain important, it would be the capability to adjust,” he shared. “Technology changes very fast, and being capable of changing direction and accepting new ways is essential.”

The job market can feel more volatile than ever, but with these tips, you can adapt (and thrive)! The key to landing your dream job in 2024 lies in a powerful combination of hard skills and soft skills. By investing in yourself and honing these skills, you’ll stand out from the crowd and land your dream job. Happy hunting!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com