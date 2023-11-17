10 of the Most Valuable Nickels
An old expression goes a little something like this: “Don’t take any wooden nickels.” That’s because if you did, the nickel would practically be worthless. Or would it be?
Some bills and coins throughout history have only gone up in value due to their rarity. That includes nickels — the real ones at least.
Throughout the history of America, coins have taken on different shapes, colors, designs and values. Before the U.S. Mint began striking nickels in 1866, it produced five-cent coins in silver known as half dimes from 1792 to 1873. Now, some of those nickels are worth big bucks, even reaching into the millions.
“I helped discover one of those rare nickels that had been missing since 1962,” said Donn Pearlman, Professional Numismatists Guild affiliate member AF498.
The Walton specimen 1913 Liberty Head nickel, owned by George O. Walton, was “incorrectly labeled a fake after it was recovered from a 1962 car crash,” according to Pearlman.
Just five 1913-dated U.S. Liberty Head nickels are known to have been produced and still be in existence. This famous example was “lost” to the collectors and buyers for nearly 41 years until it was discovered in 2003 and then subsequently purchased from a Florida family in October 2022.
“In 2003, I developed a project to locate its whereabouts and it was authenticated as genuine in a secret midnight meeting of experts in Baltimore in July 2003,” Pearlman said. “It has traded hands several times since then, most recently selling in October 2022 for $4.2 million.”
Pearlman was able to connect GOBankingRates with the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), the world’s largest rare coin authentication and grading service. The qualifications included any specific errors or anomalies to the coins. Some years, such as 1792 and 1913, produced several rare nickels that have seen their worth grow throughout the years.
Using the data provided by NGC and the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), GOBankingRates compiled a list of the most valuable, rare U.S. nickels sold at public auctions as of Nov. 2, 2023.
It’s important to note that higher prices have been reported on some coins through private transaction sales, but here is the list of the 10 most valuable nickels you might be able to find in your coin purse.
1886 Liberty Head Nickel
Rare Features: Uncirculated value is up to $65,000
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 67
Sold By: Superior Galleries
Most Recent Date of Sale: February 2002
Price at Auction: $12,650
1942 Jefferson Nickel-D/D D/Horizontal
Rare Features: Contains a very rare repunched mint mark of a vertical “D” over a horizontal “D”
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 64
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: January 2006
Price at Auction: $32,200
1937-D MS Buffalo Nickel
Rare Features: Buffalo featured on coin has just three legs instead of four
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 68
Sold By: Stack’s Bowers
Most Recent Date of Sale: March 2015
Price at Auction: $35,250
1916 Doubled Die Obverse Nickel
Rare Features: A mint error with doubling in letters on the front of the coin
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 64
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2005
Price at Auction: $264,500
1918/7 Nickel
Rare Features: An overdate with the 8 struck over the 7
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 65
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: Jan. 6, 2010
Price at Auction: $264,500
1792 Half Dime (MS68)
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 68
Sold By: Stack’s Bowers
Most Recent Date of Sale: Jan. 1, 2013
Price at Auction: $1,145,625
1792 Half Dime (MS67)
Proof Measurement Score: Mint State 67
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: Jan. 14, 2013
Price at Auction: $1,410,000
1870-S Half Dime
Proof Measurement Score: 64
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: Jan. 15, 2023
Price at Auction: $3,120,000
1913 Liberty Head Nickel (Proof 63)
Rare Features: One of the five 1913-dated U.S. Liberty Head nickels
Proof Measurement Score: 63
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: April 28, 2013
Price at Auction: $3,172,500
1913 Liberty Head Nickel (Proof 64)
Rare Features: One of the five 1913-dated U.S. Liberty Head nickels
Proof Measurement Score: 64
Sold By: Heritage Auctions
Most Recent Date of Sale: Jan. 6, 2010
Price at Auction: $3,737,500
