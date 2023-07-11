10 (mostly) free deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day

These are the best free (ish) deals you can shop for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to shop huge discounts, whether you're hunting for a new laptop (the 2020 MacBook Air is down to $750) or a new garden hose (the Flexzilla is 49% off today). As you're hunting for the best Prime Day deals, you're probably wondering... are there any deals out there that are completely free?

The answer is... kind of! Today you can snag free Subway sandwiches and free Slurpees, but if you're wondering what's out there for free online, there are quite a few mostly free things you can take advantage of during Amazon Prime Day. Here are our favorite finds.

1. Free $20: Gift Cards at Amazon

20% off Amazon gift cards

Snag gift cards from Gap, Chipotle, DoorDash, Bath and Body Works and more for major discounts during Amazon Prime Day.

20% off gift cards at Amazon

Right now, you can shop a number of gift cards from popular merchants up to 20% off during Amazon Prime Day. With each purchase, you can access a freebie or get up to $20 off a $50 card, meaning you're essentially getting paid to shop these gift card deals. Buy a $100 DoorDash gift card and get $20 in credit, or shop a $50 Gap gift card for just $39.50 with the code GAP23.

2. Free $50 Best Buy Gift Card: Meta Quest 2

Free $50 Best Buy gift card

Shop the popular Meta Quest 2 VR headset and get a free $50 Best Buy gift card today.

$299.99 at Best Buy (Save $100)

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the most popular VR headsets out there, so when it goes on sale, we always recommend our readers snap this one up. As part of Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get a free $50 Best Buy gift card when you shop the Meta Quest 2, meaning you can stock up on games, accessories or more to go with your new VR headset.

3. 99 cents: Amazon Video Channels

99 cent channels at Amazon Video

Score popular streaming services for just 99 cents during Amazon Prime Day.

99 cents for Starz, PBS Kids, MGM+

During Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering blowout deals on its streaming add-ons and movie rentals. You can save 50% on a 2-month membership to Max, Paramount+ or AMC+, or get 2 months of MGM+, Starz or PBS Kids for just $0.99. You can also buy digital copies of hot new releases at a major discount, including Season 4 of Yellowstone for just $9.99 (half off), or Brendan Fraser's "The Whale" for $10.99 (save $2).

4. 3 months free: Amazon Audible

3 free months of Audible

Prime Members can score three free months of Amazon Audible with this Prime Day deal.

Three free months of Audible

Audiobooks are a great way to listen to the year's best new releases, so if you've been contemplating signing up for Audible, now's your time—the service is offering three free months to Amazon Prime Members for Prime Day, so you can access all those books you've been telling yourself you were gonna read without spending a dime.

5. 3 months free: Kindle Unlimited

3 free months of Kindle Unlimited

Access the year's hottest e-books with three free months to Kindle Unlimited (for Prime Members only).

Three free months of Kindle Unlimited

As with Audible, Prime Members can get three free months of Kindle Unlimited during Amazon Prime Day. If you've got a Kindle (or you're picking one up today on sale), this deal is a no-brainer. Kindle Unlimited allows you access to 4 million titles, magazine subscriptions and even audiobooks.

6. 16 Free Meals: HelloFresh

16 free meals at HelloFresh

HelloFresh makes some of the tastiest meal kit recipes we've ever tried—and right now, you can get 16 of them for free.

16 free meals (and 3 free gifts) at HelloFresh

HelloFresh makes some of the best meal kits our editors have tried, and during Amazon Prime Day, you can get 16 free meals (plus three surprise gifts!) spread out over your first several boxes. If you've been thinking about trying out a meal kit, we thought HelloFresh offered the tastiest recipes out of the bunch, making it a great starting kit for your needs.

7. Free trial: Walmart+

Free one-month trial of Walmart+

Access the best Walmart Plus Week deals with a Walmart+ membership, which you can get half off right now (or 30 days free).

30 free days of Walmart+

During Amazon Prime Day, Walmart+ is launching Walmart+ Week, where shoppers can find deals on par with (or greater than) Amazon's. To shop, you'll want to be a Walmart+ member—and right now, you can get a Walmart+ membership completely free for one month. If you end up loving the service, you can shop it for half off this week as well, down to just $49 until July 13.

8. 10 cent bracelets: Baublebar

10 cent bracelets at Baublebar

Buy a friendship bracelet from Baublebar and get a second one for just 10 cents during Dime Day.

10 cents at Baublebar

Baublebar makes incredible jewelry that our editors love, and during Amazon Prime Day, you can try it out yourself for just 10 cents. When you purchase a custom woven friendship bracelet from the retailer (featuring your name or whatever other word you'd prefer), you can get a second one for just 10 cents—perfect for teens who want to match their BFFs or siblings.

9. Free: My Best Buy membership

Free My Best Buy membership

Sign up for Best Buy's new subscription service, My Best Buy, and get free shipping on everything you order.

Free My Best Buy Membership

As with Walmart, Best Buy is running a huge sale this week to compete with Amazon Prime Day. The brand recently unveiled a new membership program—My Best Buy—that offers free shipping to all members. If you move up to a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you can also get access to additional savings on top of the big sale (but those aren't free).

10. Free accessories: Dyson V11 Torque

Free Dyson accessories

Get seven free vacuum accessories when you shop the Dyson V11 Torque at QVC today.

$499.98 at QVC (Save $299)

Dyson makes some of the greatest vacuums out there, so if you've been looking for a new wireless vacuum, you can get seven free tools when you purchase the Dyson V11 Torque at QVC. This model is highly popular among shoppers for its ease of use and powerful suction—pair those with a load of free cleaning heads and you've got yourself the summer of a lifetime.

