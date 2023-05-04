10 year old Singaporean girl breaks ground to broadcast her AI song in International Space Station with Wall-Pie!

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of Singapore-based companies Wall-Pie and the Tabernacle Health Group, a 10-year-old aspiring cosmo-artist in Singapore finally realized her dream on April 11, making her the first Singaporean ever to broadcast her song in space.

The company which specializes in Space and Deep Tech education for young children to working professionals, Wall-Pie is also designing the spacecraft engineering course for Singapore Polytechnic this coming October. Its board members include the distinguished Dr James Green, ex-NASA chief research scientist, and Wasim Ahmed, CEO and founder of Meta-visionaries.

Collaborating on the future of space health

This first collaboration saw Tabernacle Health Group, which is a co-participant in this live-stream event on the ISS, push forward with their efforts to launch Avrocil - Cold and Flu Aid, starting with a study on the ISS on how the microgravity environment in space will impact the biogenomics in human bronchial epithelial cells (Hela) and how Avrocil can aid in the recovery process.

Elizabeth Ng Ziqi, a Primary 4 student at Casuarina Primary School, always had big dreams. Keenly pursuing her passion for music and space travel, she took the chance to enrol in the Wall-Pie Space Juniors Program in order to bolster her knowledge about rocketry ballistics, as well as space control systems, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts during her trip to Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas last December.

Budding astronaut Elizabeth Ng Ziqi

Breaking new ground

As part of the programme, Elizabeth was tasked to create her own musical creation, which resulted in Space Nomad, a song made possible with the powers of artificial intelligence, which was then broadcasted on the International Space Station (ISS). This significant achievement is only but the beginning for Elizabeth and the programme, with Wall-Pie seeking to break even more new ground in the space industry.

Wall-Pie Co-Founder Zen said of the pioneering program "We hope to make Space accessible to anyone regardless of social standing, race or age. Wall-Pie will be launching the Space Laboratory program this coming May."

Companies from various industries, such as Tabernacle Health Group in Bio-Tech, can access live experiments conducted by NASA and ESA astronauts on the ISS. Interested groups can contact Tabernacle Health Group to find out more or visit the company's website.

About Wall-Pie



Wall-Pie is a Singapore based Space Education and Technology Company that has a vision to transform and create an ecosystem for growing space talents and community. We work with students from all backgrounds and ages and are currently designing Spacecraft engineering courses for Singapore Polytechnic and other institute of higher learning in ASEAN. Please visit Wall-Pie website to find out more about the upcoming Space and Deep Tech programs.

About Tabernacle Group



Tabernacle Health Group is another Singapore based biotech company founded by Dr Musa Kiyani and Ms Jesslyn Wong that focuses on anti-inflammatory related natural herb based remedies. They will be embarking on an exciting journey of sending their cold and flu invitro studies to International Space Station by end of year to find out about how microgravity will impact the biomarkers in human upper bronchial cells infected by repiratory viruses.

