These 10 open SC state jobs pay over $100K but don’t require advanced degrees

The highest paying openings in South Carolina state government are usually those requiring advanced degrees such as psychiatrists and other medical doctors and lawyers.

But what about jobs that don’t require a masters or a PhD?

This week, the highest paying job listed on the state’s job opportunity website not requiring an advanced degree is director of information security for the Department of Social Security in Richland County.

The salary range is $81,388.00 to $150,585.00 annually. This is the agency’s chief security officer and requires a bachelor’s degree in a computer science field.

The job was posted March 29 and closes Friday.

The Department of Education is looking for two program managers in the Office of Student Support at a salary between $66,892 and $123,763 a year.

This job requires a bachelor’s degree and is designed to help build the “character and resilience of students and address external barriers to learning,” the job posting says.

The Department of Education is also looking for a chief financial officer at a salary between $66,892 and $123,763 annually in Richland County.

This is a supervisory role in the department and requires a bachelor’s degree in accounting and five years experience.

DSS needs a security operations manager to develop and implement security policies, procedures, and systems to protect information on the department’s computer system about assets, personnel and clients. It requires an associates or bachelor’s degree in information technology.

A traffic engineer is needed at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Columbia. The salary range is $98,126 - $122,657 a year. The job requires a bachelor’s degree in engineering and seven years of engineering work experience.

It involves supervising the design of highway projects, reviews plans, monitors utility coordination and reviews highway project plans for quality control process.

Lander University in Greenwood is looking for an associate vice president of alumni engagement at a salary between $100,000 and $115,000 annually.

Besides a bachelor’s degree and five years experience, the university says it wants someone with “curiosity, positive attitude, and energy to implement new strategies and meet ambitious goals.”

Home of the Bearcats in Division II, Lander has about 4,300 students.

The Department of Transportation needs a maintenance program support manager in Richland County. The salary is $88,583 to $110,728 and requires a bachelor’s degree and five and a half years of experience. The job was posted April 2 and the application period closes on April 16.

Transportation is also looking for a design automation policy and procedure engineer at a salary between $85,176 and $106,470 annually. The job is located in Richland County at the agency headquarters.

The person in this job manages and coordinates the operations of the CADD Support Office. CADD stands for Computer Aided Drafting and Design.

A bachelor’s degree In engineering and five years experience is required.

Transportation also needs a resident engineer in Greenville County. The salary is $85,176 to $106,470 annually.

The job involves overseeing the work of employees of a county maintenance unit on primary and secondary roadways and bridges. This is also the person who takes the complaints of residents about road problems.

A bachelor’s degree and five years of experience are required.

On Wednesday, South Carolina had 1,583 job openings.