10 Orange County Republican Mayors and Council Members Endorse Vennia Francois for Florida State House 45

·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Republican Mayors and City Council members in Orange County have formally endorsed Vennia Francois for State Representative, District 45. They include Winter Garden Mayor John Rees, Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, Windermere former Mayor Gary Bruhn, Belle Isle Mayor Nick Fouraker, and Edgewood Mayor John Dowless. City Council members include Winter Garden Commissioners Lisa Bennett, Mark Maciel, and Windermere Council Members Loren "Andy" Williams and Tony Davit.

Vennia Francois, Republican for Florida State Representative, District 45

"Vennia has the right values, the right motivation, and is the one candidate in this race who will be able to hit the ground running on day one in Tallahassee," said Winter Garden Mayor John Rees.

"Vennia is smart, experienced, conservative, and genuinely cares about people," stated Windermere Council member Loren "Andy" Williams.

"I've known Vennia for over 25 years and she is not afraid to fight for what she believes in. As a lifelong Republican woman of color, she has been swimming against the tide for years. There's no doubt she will be an effective State Representative," said Edgewood Mayor John Dowless.

According to Vennia, "I am honored to receive the endorsements of these ten leaders and elected city officials who live and work in Orange County. Along with the residents of West Orange and Osceola, they will be able to count on me to fight for our conservative values and work every day to make our community the best place to live and work."

District 45 is an open seat in southwest Orange County and western Osceola County that includes parts of Winter Garden, Oakland, Windermere, Orlando, Celebration, and Champions Gate.

About Vennia Francois

Vennia lives in Windermere, is a commercial transactions attorney in Orlando, and a state officer for the Florida Federation of Republican Women. She serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Matthew's Hope, Downtown Arts District, House of Hope, and the Civil Rights Studies Alliance. She graduated from Florida A&M School of Law, formerly worked for U.S. Senator Mel Martinez as a policy advisor, and at the U.S. SEC in consumer protection against fraudulent and deceptive financial practices. For more information, please visit venniaforflorida.com or follow her on social media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Political advertisement paid for and approved by Vennia Francois, Republican for State Representative, District 45.

Contact: Heather Herold
(321) 626-6760

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-orange-county-republican-mayors-and-council-members-endorse-vennia-francois-for-florida-state-house-45-301523455.html

SOURCE Vennia Francois

  • Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default

    Russia faces its first external sovereign default in more than a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles last week, even though the payment was due in U.S. dollars. It had been due on April 4 to make a payment of $649 million to holders of two of its sovereign bonds, but the U.S. Treasury blocked the transfer, preventing Russia from using any of its frozen foreign currency reserves to service its debt.

  • Air Force budget signals work ahead for Boeing's Puget Sound-area factories

    The U.S. Air Force's $194 billion budget request to Congress for fiscal 2023 delivered surprises big and small to Chicago-based Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and its Puget Sound-area production lines. The surprises included continued commitment to the Everett-built KC-46 tanker, said J.J. Gertler, director of defense analysis agency Defense Concepts Organization. Boeing has so far racked up more than $5 billion in cost overruns on the troubled program.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi against increasing Russian energy imports, while Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he was pessimistic over peace prospects after becoming the first European Union leader to visit Vladimir Putin in Moscow since the start of the war. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanct

  • Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists

    The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. The latest April 4-8 Reuters poll of more than 100 economists forecast two half-point rate rises this year, the first such move since 1994, taking the federal funds rate to 1.25%-1.50% by the June meeting.

  • Sri Lanka Default Looms as Debt Payments Halted to Save Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka warned of an unprecedented default and halted payments on foreign debt, an extraordinary step taken to preserve its dwindling dollar stockpile for essential food and fuel imports. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Seen Widening Donbas Offensive This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine expects Russia to widen its offensive in the east of the country this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, echoing a U.S. warning which also predicted “a more protracted and a very bloody phase” of the conflict.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War F

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.

  • Inflation, gas prices drive Biden approval ratings down to new low

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details ongoing inflation concerns and fluctuating gas prices affecting President Biden's approval rating.

  • White House Braces for ‘Extraordinarily Elevated’ Inflation Numbers

    The inflation rate hit a multi-decade high of 7.9% in February and now the Biden administration is warning that the March numbers could be even worse. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that tomorrow’s Labor Department report on the consumer price index is expected to show another round of price increases in the U.S. economy, driven in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike,” Psaki t

  • Oil Could Be At 65-75$ Per Barrel Sooner Than Many Think

    A combination of bearish oil price factors remain, including the US need to see oil lower, and the true extent of the Russia-Ukraine war premium has been underestimated, with oil trading at around US$65 per barrel when the true premium began

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

    Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt Tuesday as the island nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in memory and widespread protests demanding the government's resignation.

  • Hungary says roubles-for-Russian gas plan breaches no EU sanctions

    Hungary plans to pay for Russian gas in euros through Gazprombank, which will convert the payment into roubles to meet a new requirement set by President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Derided by Khan as U.S. Puppet, New Pakistan PM Bets on Centrism

    (Bloomberg) -- To ousted leader Imran Khan, Pakistan’s new prime minister is simply a “slave of America” who conspired with the U.S. to remove his government and reorient the nation’s foreign policy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S.

  • China’s Li Issues Third Growth Warning as Covid Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItChina’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning

  • Cindy McCain: Ukraine war ‘forcing us to take from the hungry to feed the starving’

    As Russia’s invasion hits Ukraine’s production of wheat, corn and other major exports, Cindy McCain, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, warned on Monday that millions in the Middle East and Africa could soon be on the brink of famine. “Putin’s war is forcing us to take from the…

  • Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

    With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? After 22 years in power, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. This edifice of protection, the vast wealth Putin controls and the lack of any significant history of palace coups in Russia make either of the obvious means of removing Putin — a military mutiny or a mass popular “color” revolution — almost inconceivable right now.

  • Indiana's Guard Swapped its F-16s for A-10s a Decade Ago. Now the Air Force Wants to Send F-16s Back.

    Under the latest Air Force budget proposal, nearly two dozen of the Indiana Air National Guard's A-10s would be retired.