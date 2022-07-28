10 Organizations awarded 'Best Workplaces in Hong Kong(TM) 2022' by Great Place to Work(R)

HONG KONG, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® is proud to announce that Great Place to Work® has named 10 organizations as 'Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2022':

Awardees of ‘Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2022’ by Great Place to Work®

Top 1 to 3:

Insight Enterprises Hong Kong

DHL Express Hong Kong

Tata Communications Hong Kong Ltd

The other 7 awardees in alphabetical order:

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cisco Systems (Hong Kong) Limited

Infineon Technologies Hong Kong Limited

Maersk

Meijer Trading Ltd.

NVIDIA

Stryker Hong Kong

In its 7th year in Hong Kong, this annual award event recognizes organizations that have created outstanding work environments for their employees, while concurrently promoting the building of high-trust and caring workplace cultures in this metropolitan city.

Titled "The End of Turbulence? Is your Workplace ready for the next challenge? How the right assessment & data can help your workplace's evolution", the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ 2022 Awards Ceremony was held virtually.

Delivering the welcome and opening speech at the virtual award ceremony, Mr. Chris Sun, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of HKSAR, said, "A great workplace not only brings in more profits for employers, it also makes employees happier and healthier. The relationship between employers and employees is not a zero sum game, rather it is a collaborative and interactive process; it is a feedback loop that empathizes with and rewards those who adopt good practices and, at the same time, punishes those who fail to build harmonious employer and employee relationships."

Mr. Jose Bezanilla, the CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China, commented: "The pandemic has brought upon unprecedented challenges and a turbulent environment for many businesses. Nevertheless, many companies managed to provide more care and maintain high trust in their workplaces, boosting team spirit and achieving outstanding results."

"By encouraging the development of excellent work environments, we will continue our journey of building great workplaces in Hong Kong, which contributes to continually improving its productivity and development as the most preferred business hub in Asia,""he said.

The Best Workplaces Hong Kong™ list is compiled based on confidential employee surveys and cultural audits, which are conducted by Great Place to Work®. This year, the Best Workplaces awards are given to the top ten organizations that have met the strict criteria and achieved the highest scores.

DHL Express Hong Kong is the only company that has been awarded as one of the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong for seven consecutive years, and it is among the top three in the 2022 list.

How to remodel the plane while it is flying?

The importance of listening and employee experience are highlighted by workplace experts and business leaders. At the ceremony's panel discussion, Ms. Elaine Phillips, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb (Hong Kong and Macau), stressed the importance of employee experiences. "Increasing the frequency of employee surveys from yearly to quarterly has helped management to understand the concerns of employees amidst all the uncertainties."

Mr. Emil Chan, Adjunct Professor of City University of Hong Kong, emphasized how meaningful work created inspiration for employees to develop themselves. His comments were echoed by Dr. Victor Ng, Vice President of OpenCertHub Academy, who shared examples of empowering employees with the Data Mindset to become change agents capable of innovating with data and leading digital transformation.

Research findings

Based on the survey feedback and research findings, Ms Anna Yau, Business Analyst at Great Place to Work® Greater China, said, "Having a listening strategy is essential to creating a positive employee experience. Leaders need to hear feedback and respond to the needs of employees and show genuine care and empathy through listening programs and actions."

She pointed out that Best Workplaces actively help employees connect their daily work with the company purposes, such that the employees will be more engaged and motivated and proud of their company.

The survey feedback also revealed areas for improvement. Employees gave relatively lower scores on average to sections about the unique benefits in the workplace and the management's capability to assign and coordinate jobs. The concern about the assignment and coordination may be one of the obvious hurdles when employees are having a hybrid way of working or gradually resuming to the office.

This year 50 organizations participated in the survey studies. Great Place to Work® applauds the participating and awarding companies for their efforts in fostering a great workplace culture for their employees and for Hong Kong.

For best practices on employee communications, please kindly refer to this booklet:

https://greatplacetowork.com.hk/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/BWPHK_2022_ENG.pdf

About the Best Workplace in Hong Kong™ list

Since 2016, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organizations that create great workplaces in Hong Kong regardless of their business scale and industry through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ list. The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organizations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great cultures and enhance the competitive edge in Hong Kong.

To be considered eligible for the Best Workplaces in Hong Kong™ list, companies must score at least 70% in the overall result of the Trust Index© employee survey and submit a Culture Audit© assessment.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Our culture management platform empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. We use our unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the Greater China and more than 97 countries, including those on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is published annually by Fortune. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

