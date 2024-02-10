10 Overpriced Kid and Baby Items Parents Should Stay Away From Buying

ProWeddingStudio / Shutterstock.com

When preparing for a new baby or spoiling your kids, it’s easy to get tempted by products that promise to make parenting easier. However, some items are simply not worth the high price tag or take up unnecessary space.

See: 13 Things To Stop Buying in 2024

Also: How to Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Save your money and sanity by avoiding these 10 overhyped kid and baby products.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Expensive Strollers

A high-end stroller may boast impressive features, but is it really worth spending over $1,000? From experience, many parents advise going for a mid-priced stroller between $300-$500 instead. This hits the sweet spot of quality and functionality without breaking the bank. Many cheaper umbrella strollers also do the job just fine for quick trips. Consider borrowing different models from friends before committing to an expensive stroller yourself.

Elaborate Baby Monitors

While a basic baby monitor is essential, many monitors now offer video, tracking, wifi connectivity, room temperature readings and more. But much of this is overkill, especially if you live in a smaller home. Simple audio monitors are often all you need, especially if you plan to room share with baby in the beginning. Hold off on the video and tracking features unless you have a specific need for them.

Designer Baby Clothes

Your little one will quickly grow out of that adorable $50 outfit in a matter of weeks. Save your money and opt for comfortable basics, multipacks and affordable brands you can mix and match. Many parents advise sticking to solid onesies and sleepers early on rather than elaborate outfits anyway. Hand-me-downs are also hugely practical for fast-growing babies and kids.

Ornate Baby Furniture

It’s tempting to create a beautiful, Pinterest-worthy nursery, but resist splurging on furniture you’ll use for just a few years. Keep the big furniture pieces simple — they ultimately just need to be functional and safe for baby’s developing needs. Add color and personality with cheaper decorative touches like wall decals, bedding, curtains and picture frames instead. Many kids transition to a “big-kid” room around age 3 anyway.

Story continues

Baby Food Makers

Specialized baby food makers claim to steam and puree homemade meals for baby in one handy gadget. However, you likely already own appliances that can do the same thing — blenders, food processors and mesh sieves work just as well. Unless you plan to exclusively make all your own organic baby food, skip this extra appliance cluttering up precious kitchen space.

Plastic Baby Gyms

While baby gyms promote important tummy time, gross motor skills and sensory play, many parents report their kids used them for just weeks, or barely at all. Instead of splurging on an elaborate model, opt for cheaper activity mats or make your own sensory gym at home using hanging household items. Once a baby becomes mobile, they’ll likely lose interest in lying in one place anyway.

Designer Diaper Bags

Yes, a nice diaper bag looks fashionable. But as any experienced parent knows, this bag will endure pure chaos. Save your $200 tote for the office and choose a budget-friendly diaper bag you won’t mind getting stained and messy instead. Affordable backpacks and messenger-style diaper bags are also easier on your body than fancy bags with short handles. Focus on pockets, washable fabrics and insulation over looks alone.

Useless Newborn Shoes

Infant shoes or baby moccasins look absolutely darling in photos, but serve zero practical purpose before a baby actually starts walking. Going barefoot helps promote healthy foot development anyway. And good luck keeping booties or shoes on a newborn for more than two seconds. If worried about cold feet, simple socks or footed pajamas do the trick just fine.

Elaborate Bassinets

Many parents report fancy bassinets become expensive nap traps, with their newborns refusing to sleep in them for more than minutes. Portable Moses baskets or co-sleepers offer a better transition to a crib down the line. Remember, your baby will be just as happy sleeping in an affordable box with a soft mattress as an elaborately decorated bassinet. Focus resources instead into products you’ll use for the first year like safe cribs, changing tables and practical clothes.

Bumbo Chairs

The iconic Bumbo chair promises to help babies sit up before they are able themselves. But critics argue the inclined seat can hurt hip development and is unnecessary anyway with supportive pillows. The chairs’ limited weight and height allowances also mean they get quickly outgrown. Unless you have a preemie or special needs child who requires supportive seating, Bumbos simply aren’t worth the cost or counter space.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Overpriced Kid and Baby Items Parents Should Stay Away From Buying