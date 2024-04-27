©Shutterstock.com

Baby Boomers grew up in cars and as many of them reach retirement, many might be looking to purchase a used car for their golden years, post-career. But what is the best vehicle for this generation to buy in 2024?

“The best vehicles for Baby Boomers this year are those that offer reliability, comfort, and easy handling, with safety features that support an active lifestyle without compromising on performance or economic value,” said Geoff Cudd, the founder of Find The Best Car Price.

Of course, it’s always important to do your research and come prepared with a plan. With that in mind, here are 10 perfect used cars for Baby Boomers to buy in 2024:

Tesla Model S

Despite the recent ups and downs with the overall Tesla brand, Cudd shared that the Model S might not be a bad option for Boomers looking to buy a used car.

“The Tesla S could be attractive for those interested in cutting-edge technology combined with the environmental and economic benefits of electric propulsion, though it’s important to consider the accessibility of charging infrastructure,” Cudd said.

Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride is a midsize SUV that offers a spacious and comfortable interior, a smooth ride, and a range of features that make it a great choice for Baby Boomers, according to Carl Rodriguez, founder of NX Auto Transport.

“It comes with a choice of powerful engines, including a V6, and offers a smooth and refined ride,” said Rodriguez. “The Telluride also comes with a range of safety features, including Kia’s Drive Wise suite of driver-assist technologies.”

Toyota Camry

“When Baby Boomers choose a car, they need to think about things like comfort, ease of use, safety, and dependability,” said Blake Shaw, automotive expert and car enthusiast from All About Wheels.

“Spacious, comfortable, reliable, and proven to hold their value extremely well over time,” said Mark Beneke, the owner of Westland Auto, Inc. “The Camry has high safety ratings and low maintenance costs making it a no-nonsense vehicle that makes it one of the safest choices to go with,” said Beneke.

Toyota Corolla

“As a Boomer myself and one who currently drives this car, The Toyota Corolla is my #1 choice for used cars for Boomers,” proclaimed David Bakke, a car buying expert at DollarSanity.

“If you go with the basic model, you’ll save on price, and the fuel economy is solid,” said Bakke. “Not too heavy on the extras, but at my age, I don’t even want them. Can’t go wrong here.”

Subaru Outback/Forester

For Baby Boomers seeking the ideal vehicle, a mix of comfort, safety, and ease of use should be prioritized, noted Cudd, who recommended the Subaru Outback as a vehicle that fits this bill.

That’s because it’s one of Subaru’s models with a reputation for “reliable performance, comfortable interiors, and advanced safety features, making them practical for both daily use and longer journeys.”

If Baby Boomers plan to spend more time in rougher terrains or need more room, Beneke also suggested they look at the Outback.



“The all-wheel drive makes driving in rough weather conditions and various terrains safe, easy, and comfortable. Not to mention that Subaru is another brand that’s earned a strong reputation for providing quality and reliability,” said Beneke.

Hyundai Sonata

“The Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, spacious interior, and a range of features that appeal to Baby Boomers,” Rodriguez described.

“This model has cutting-edge technology with easy-to-use controls, great gas mileage, and a smooth ride, making it perfect for people who want a mix of modern features and classic comfort,” explained Shaw.

Rodriguez highlighted that the Sonata “comes with efficient engines, including a hybrid option, and offers a smooth and quiet ride. The Sonata also comes with a range of safety features, including Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of driver-assist technologies.”

Toyota Highlander

“For those who have family they travel with often but don’t need a big-body gas guzzler, the Highlander is the top choice,” Beneke recommended.

“They come equipped with mechanical components built to last and provide more than enough power to make driving with a full family comfortable,” said Beneke. “They’re easy to get in and out of, safe, and highly sought after, helping their resale value remain high.”

Honda CR-V

Cudd thinks the Honda CR-V is a great pick for boomers because it “offers spacious seating and a user-friendly infotainment system, important for those who appreciate simplicity and efficiency in vehicle operation.”

“I’m not a fan of SUVs because I only have one kid, but for Boomers with larger families, this mini SUV could be the way to go,” Bakke said, explaining how the CR-V is more affordable than other full-sized SUVs and noting the price difference on the estimated MSRP to be about $29,500.

“It also has solid safety features and good visibility which is important for Boomers with kids,” Bakke added.

Mazda 3/6

“Another safe choice for Sedans would be the Mazda 3 or 6. The brand has repeatedly proven that reliability and performance are their primary focus. With their styling changes over the last 10 years, they have also become very attractive vehicles,” said Beneke.

“They offer a good blend of fuel efficiency, power, and durability. The 6 provides the most ample interior but both vehicles offer a lot of space. This makes either one a safe and cost-effective choice,” said Beneke.

Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon

“If what you’re after is the most spaciousness, power, durability, and safety, the Tahoe and Yukon are your best bets,” Beneke mentioned.

“These are two vehicles that GM has always made sure to maintain their reputation,” Beneke continued. “They’re built to last and extremely comfortable to drive, even with a full cabin. They’re also two full-size SUVs with the highest resale values.”

