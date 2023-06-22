10 perfect ways to store your garden hose

When it comes to wrangling a garden hose, we’ve all been stuck in a tangle or caught on a corner. To make future watering easier, you'll be glad to know that there are a bunch of garden hose storage options available.

Whether you're into mounted hooks, reels on wheels, classy copper pots or even retractable hoses, there's something out there to suit your needs. These clever garden hose storage solutions not only keep your hose contained, but also prevent it from becoming a knotted mess.

Say goodbye to tripping hazards and tangled eyesores, and say hello to a garden hose storage solution that will make watering your yard nice and easy! Here are 10 garden hose storage ideas that you can shop right now.

1. TomCare Garden Detachable Metal Water Hose Hanger

For those who like to rearrange their yard's landscape frequently, this portable option from TomCare is satisfying.

This Amazon bestselling detachable garden hose hanger offers convenience and functionality with its detachable design. It can be easily moved and stored, making it ideal for seasonal use and small yards.

With three spikes, this freestanding hanger provides stability even if your hose is wrapped atop. Constructed from tough, rustproof metal that's been thickened for added durability, it can withstand heavy weight and securely hold a large hose while maintaining an upright position.

The hanger's elegant yet simple design adds a touch of sophistication to your outdoor space without breaking the bank. Installation is a breeze too, just step on the anchor spikes to secure it in place. With over 6,000 reviews and a 4.6 star out of 5 star rating, this garden hose holder is a tried and true backyard selection.

$42 at Amazon

2. Birdrock Home Decorative Water Hose Holder Pot

When not in use, you can use the hose holder pot as an alternative storage option for other small outdoor items.

If you’re looking for storage that’s also decorative, consider this gorgeous powder-coated copper garden hose pot. The steel pot can hold up to 100 ft of hose, keeping it contained but accessible for your everyday use.

The pot is lightweight, has soft rubber feet, and has a removable plug to let out water that may drip from the hose, keeping the pot dry on the inside. Garnering a 4.6-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this pot is a crowd favorite and reviewers call it a “great way to store an unsightly hose.”

$119 at Amazon

3. Gardena Mounted Retractable Reel

Ditch the manual labor that goes into storing your heavy garden hose and go with a retractable option that'll do the work for you.

For a more high-tech garden hose storage option, try a retractable hose reel. It has an integrated hose that automatically locks into place at your desired length, with built-in short locking points for easy adjustment.

The RollControl technology provides slow retraction, regardless of how far the hose is unrolled. Even cooler, its 180-degree swivel capability means you can stretch your hose a bit farther without worrying about the corner of your house or creating kinks.

Though this mounted reel is more of an investment, the design has UV protection and frost-proof materials that will keep it working well year-round. It comes with a wall bracket, a 100-foot irrigation hose, a flexible leader hose, adapters and a sprayer with two spray jet options, providing all the essentials for efficient gardening.

$218 at Amazon

4. Liberty Garden Multi-Directional Garden Hose Reel

With a bronze powder coat finish and an industrial design to match, this garden hose reel is sure to hold up against harsh weather conditions.

The Liberty Garden mounted hose reel is an excellent garden hose storage option that offers convenience without crowding your lawn. With its capacity to hold up to a 125-foot hose, this garden hose storage solution practically guarantees your hose will be off the ground and stored neatly.

Constructed with 18 gauge steel and a durable bronze powder coat finish, this reel is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, which is ideal for long-lasting use. The reel also has a knob that allows you to unwind the hose easily, and just as conveniently wind it back up once you’re done watering plants.

The hose reel comes fully assembled, though you’ll need to mount it to your house or garage. Reviewers also love the small wire basket that’s attached because it can hold hose replacement heads, gardening gloves or tools.

$99 at Amazon

5. Giraffe Tools Metal Hose Reel Box

The appeal of 'out of sight and out of mind' will steer buyers towards the Giraffe Tools Metal Hose Reel Box.

Some people don’t want to look at their garden hose, and this Giraffe Tools garden hose storage container with a lid is made for just that. The heavy duty garden hose storage box is made of industrial-grade metal and anti-rust paint for long lasting decoration outside of its hose-containing abilities. The box can fit 150 feet to 200 feet of hose, depending on the thickness.

The hand-cranking reel allows you to wrap the hose neatly after each use. Buyers should note that this model isn’t compatible with 3/4-inch hoses, but is suitable for 5/8-inch or 1/2-inch garden hoses.

$199 at Amazon

6. Suncast Deluxe Garden Hangout

The extra storage in the middle of this hose holder is perfect for interchangeable nozzles, tools or gloves.

The Suncast Deluxe Hangout Hose Holder is a convenient and affordable garden hose storage option—and with over 3,000 Amazon reviews, it’s so popular you’ve probably seen it on the side of many houses in your neighborhood.

The durable holder features a sleek design with a storage compartment that houses small gardening or hose accessories, and the plastic comes in light taupe or stoney gray. This hose storage option is easy to mount, is made from weatherproof plastic, and is the most affordable option on our list.

$18 at Amazon

7. Gardena Frostproof Hose Cart with Built-in Hose Guide

The Gardena 18515-80 Hose Cart has deluxe specs with UV & Frost-Proof technology to keep it in pristine condition.

The garden hose storage cart is a reliable and feature-packed solution for your hose needs. This cart set includes everything you need to get started, including useful hose connectors, adapters and a 5-foot connector hose.

Its frost-proof durability ensures it can withstand harsh weather conditions, but it has wheels to make it easier to move your hose in and out of the weather. The patented fold-out metal stand keeps the cart from tipping over, and folds away for a smaller footprint while storing.

The hose cart’s integrated hose guide makes winding up your hose effortless, which in turn makes this a more accessible garden hose storage option for those with mobility limitations.

$100 at Amazon

8. Liberty Garden Industrial Garden Hose Reel Cart

The Liberty Garden Industrial Cart is highly-rated and for good reason!

If you like the idea of storing your hose on a cart that you can wheel around your property as needed, the Liberty Garden cart is another option. It has a sturdy, four-wheel design that won’t tip over while you’re unwinding, wielding or rewinding the hose.

The cart has a nonslip handle, weather-resistant coating, and the capacity to hold up to 300 feet of a 5/8-inch hose.

This cart has over 2,700 ratings and 4.3 stars with reviewers confirming the “reel is much stronger,” and the model has a “good sized crank handle” and “no leaks in the cart fixture.”

$161 at Amazon

9. JBscoop Garden Hose Holder

This no-frills hose holder is simple, so you what you see is what you get—easy install too.

This garden hose holder is one of the most affordable garden hose storage options, coming in at under $25. It’s streamlined and practical, made from long-lasting stainless steel. You can easily mount the holder to your house’s siding, garage wall or a fence for convenient garden hose storage that will get the hose off the ground.

Though this holder doesn’t have any winding mechanism or a reel, it is rust-proof, can hold 90 feet of 1/2-inch diameter hose or 80 feet of 5/8-inch hose, and can also double as storage for electric cords or sports equipment when not holding your hose.

$23 at Amazon

10. Suncast Resin Outdoor Hideaway

This resin garden hose box is an outdoor staple that's proven itself to be a reliable option.

The Suncast Garden Hose Box is a durable and waterproof storage solution that doubles as a versatile piece in your outdoor space. Made of resilient resin, it complements any garden or patio setting.

With a 100-foot capacity, it simplifies hose storage with a watertight connection, and the attached crank handle enables kink-free winding.

The stay-up lid offers hassle-free storage, concealing the hose and keeping your landscape tidy; when down, the lid creates a flat surface that can double as a seat, shelf or base for a potted plant.

$61 on Amazon

