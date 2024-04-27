These Are the 10 Priciest Stocks in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

Molly Riley / UPI / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffet is a well-known investing guru, so it makes sense that investors want to know what he’s currently investing in. The good news is that you can take a peek inside his portfolio. At least the ones in his portfolio that’s publicly traded.

You can look to many sources, like CNBC, to quickly look at what Berkshire Hathaway, Warren’s holding company, has invested in (though there are some exceptions where he hasn’t quite yet reported them, with permission from the SEC).

Keep in mind that we’re not saying you should go ahead and invest in these stocks. Rather, it’s interesting to have an insight into what some of the richest and most experienced investors are putting their money.

Here are the 10 priciest stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s Portfolio, according to CNBC.

Mastercard Inc (MA): This credit card issuer consists of 0.5% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio with a current market price of $455.93 per share.

Moody’s Corp (MCO): Moody’s is a financial services company that offers financial analysis software and credit ratings. It currently has a market price of $375.23 and is 2.6% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio.

Aon PLC (AON): AON is a professional management consulting firm offering risk mitigation. Shares are at a current market price of $309.66, Berkshire Hathaway likes it enough to have it consist of 0.4% of its portfolio.

Visa Inc (V): Another credit card company, Visa earned a spot in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio (0.6% to be exact) and its current market price is $271.11.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR): This company consists of 0.3% of the overall portfolio and has a $259.27 current market price.

American Express Company (AXP): Yes, another credit card company. Berkshire Hataway has allocated 9.2% of its stocks in its portfolio.

VeriSign, Inc (VRSN): A SaaS company, VeriSign has a market price of $182.79. Berkshire Hathaway has 0.6% of its stocks in its portfolio.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN): The retail giant earned a spot in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio (0.5%) at a current price of $180.11 per share.

Apple Inc (AAPL): At a current market price of $166,90, Berkshire Hathaway has about 41.8% of its portfolio allocated to the stock.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): One of the country’s largest mobile networks has a market price of $160.46.

