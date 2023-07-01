10 products worth honoring for Disability Pride Month

Roka sunglasses, Skechers Max Cushioning Advantageous Slip-Ins shoe, Sony CRE-E10 hearing aids, Zenimal Kids 2.0, and a Panasonic Nanoe hair dryer side-by-side on a blue, purple, and orange background.

July is Disability Pride Month in the United States, commemorating the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in July 1990. While we at the Reviewed accessibility team honor those with disabilities every day in our our accessibility-focused vertical, we still wanted to mark the occasion as a watershed moment in offering widespread accessibility across the country.

Each turn of the calendar offers us new opportunities to test across a wide range of product categories in surprising ways. Whether we’re talking about new brands offering adaptive footwear, sophisticated advancement in over-the-counter hearing aids, or AI’s earliest iterations in senior care, the accessibility space continues to grow, and we couldn’t be happier.

In the spirit of Disability Pride Month 2023, here are 10 amazing products we’ve reviewed over the year so far. These were hand-picked by our editors for their ingenuity, excellence, and willingness in design to go above and beyond in serving niche communities with unique needs. While there’s always more work to be done, these products effectively build on the foundation laid by the ADA those many years ago.

1. Skechers Max Cushioning Advantageous Slip-Ins

The Skechers Max Cushioning Advantageous Slip-Ins comes in the color's navy, black, and black and white.

Our Skechers Slip-Ins review is popular amongst readers for good reason. This storied shoe brand has put quite a lot of effort into advertising its Slip-Ins lineup with flashy ads featuring celebrities, but does it deliver on its promise of offering easy-entry, stylish shoes?

While one’s accessibility mileage may vary based on the individual needs of the wearer and the style of shoe, we were incredibly impressed by the vast selection of Slip-Ins available to suit almost every occasion.

Of the three pairs we tested, we liked the Max Cushioning Advantageous ones best. Not only are they some of the most comfortable shoes our editor has ever worn, but they look great and are incredibly easy to slide on even while seated. In terms of a best overall pick for Skechers in particular, these are it.

Though, it should be said that they don’t feature the flexible heel that has made brands like Kizik so popular.

$110 at Skechers

2. Hand2mind See My Feelings Mirror

The See My Feelings Mirror features large images of children from a wide variety of racial backgrounds expressing a multitude of emotions.

Seeing and interpreting facial expressions doesn't come naturally to everyone. For children who struggle to decipher the meaning of facial expressions, this special Hand2mind mirror can be a huge help. Not only that, but it can also help a child understand what to do with their face when they want to express a specific emotion.

They can flip up a card from within the mirror that has a photo of a child's face expressing a specific emotion, and then look at the mirror to match their own face to that emotion.

After some time working with the Hand2mind See My Feelings Mirror, our reviewer's child, who is on the autism spectrum, started to more easily identify emotions in others and learned how to better express those emotions for herself.

$49 at Walmart

3. Sony CRE-E10 hearing aids

The CRE-E10 hearing aids come with both right and left hearing aids, a storage charging case, four pairs of click sleeves—extra small, small, medium, and large, with small installed by default—a USB-C charging cable, as well as a cleaning cloth and brush.

We’ve reviewed lots of over-the-counter hearing aids, but the Sony CRE-E10s are possibly the best pair we’ve reviewed so far in 2023. These are Sony’s most premium pair of hearing aids, but that extra $300 in base price adds some noteworthy features, particularly if you use an iOS device.

We loved these hearing aids for their rechargeable battery, easy-to-use app, strong sound quality, and excellent Bluetooth streaming capability. Especially if listening to music or phone calls through your hearing aids is important to you, the E10s are currently the pair to beat.

The only drawback is that streaming is iOS exclusive for the time being, but we hope that changes in the future.

$1,300 at Best Buy

4. ElliQ robot companion

The ElliQ has many features, allowing users to ask questions based on their needs and wants.

ElliQ Is essentially a voice assistant integrated with a futuristic-looking robot. Designed for companionship, ElliQ can initiate conversations, play games, pull up workout videos, track health data, and more. The robot is as beautiful as it is smart, so its understated design should blend well with most decor. The device sits on a platform next to a tablet that displays data like the date, time, and ideas for ways a person might want to interact with it.

Aging in place can be a lonely experience for some, and the ElliQ is capable of alleviating some of those negative feelings. The integration of jokes, games, meditations, and calling features make this smart assistant more social than most.

Our reviewer was pleased to find that ElliQ is very easy to use, its responses are clear, and interactions are simple enough for most to follow. Not only that, but you can interact with ElliQ via voice or touch by using the integrated tablet.

$250 at ElliQ

5. Inclusive Lego Friends sets

Inclusive Lego Friends sets showcase people with disabilities leading average lives.

While almost all the products on this list are designed to make certain tasks easier for those with disabilities, showing true pride for the disability community can also involve representation in unexpected places.

In that vein, we also felt it appropriate to give a special shoutout to the new Lego Friends sets that feature characters with disabilities. The new lineup raises awareness for conditions like anxiety, limb difference, Down syndrome, and vitiligo in a form factor that kids can appreciate and learn from.

During testing, we found these playful and familiar designs encouraged children to identify with characters like themselves while also introducing them to new disabilities and lifestyles. These new Lego friends showcase people with disabilities leading average lives. That kind of awareness is what Disability Pride is all about.

$63 at Amazon

6. Panasonic Nanoe hair dryer

The weightless feel of this petite hair dryer makes it easier to maneuver while styling and drying.

If upper-body dexterity or mobility is a struggle for you, you know how important it is to find products that are lightweight and easy to hold. The Panasonic Nanoe hairdryer is one such product. Not only is its small size disability-friendly, but there is a nozzle attachment that oscillates so you don’t have to use your wrists to move your dryer back and forth as much.

Our reviewer, who is a single-arm amputee, appreciated that the barely-over-a-pound Nanoe didn’t quickly tire out her hand, and it still had plenty of power despite its small size.

The Nanoe even folds up for easy travel, so there are many ways this hairdryer offers convenience for hair-havers of all ability levels.

$100 at Amazon

7. Xfinity XRA Large Button Voice Remote

The Xfinity XRA Large Button Voice Remote is free to all Xfinity subscribers, but you must have Xfinity cable to use it.

We recently put together a list of the best universal TV remotes for seniors, and the Xfinity XRA remote was the one we liked best for its unmatched focus on a plethora of accessibility issues.

Upon opening the box, users are greeted with a full audio description of the device’s instruction manual, though the innovations don’t stop there. The remote also features large, high-contrast buttons, voice control options, a wrist strap, and an easy-open compartment for simplified battery changes. This remote is free to all Xfinity subscribers, but you must have Xfinity cable to use it.

While not everyone can enjoy the XRA remote today, we hope its design inspires others to bring similar innovations to the wider universal remote market.

Learn more at Xfinity

8. All Sett Migraine Relief Cap

The All Sett Health Migraine Relief Cap includes a built-in eye ice pack section at the bottom of the migraine cap to target puffy eyes or cluster headaches localized behind the eye.

Migraines can be completely debilitating and often defy remedies that are effective against normal headaches. Some find heat and cold helpful when a migraine starts to set in, and for those folks, the All Sett Migraine Relief Cap might feel downright miraculous.

While it might not be the most stylish accessory you own, and it might leave you with a serious case of bedhead, those shortcomings are small prices to pay for pain relief. The All Sett cap is a thin hot or cold compress that wraps around the top half of your head, from about the cheekbones up.

The wearer’s eyes are covered, which carries double duty as it both applies the heat/cold and blocks out any unwanted light. Priced under $20, this potential remedy is well worth a try.

$16 at Amazon

9. Zenimal Kids 2.0

Meditations are played through speakers on the turtle itself, which means the device is screen-free and no additional headset is required.

Zenimal is a portable meditation device made for both kids and adults, though we tested the child version. By default, it features nine different guided meditations on topics such as relaxation, sleep, and gratitude, but additional expansion cards are available for purchase as well.

For any child who struggles with stress, hyperactivity, or anxiety, Zenimal is an easy-access device free of screen-based distractions. It also gives children something that’s comfortable and safe to hold and manipulate. It’s no secret that it can be hard to calm kids down, but Zenimal offers an interesting way to teach those with a wide range of conditions how to manage their symptoms.

$70 at Amazon

10. Roka glasses and sunglasses

The Roka brand prides itself on producing "high-performance" quality sunglasses.

Wearing glasses can be a tricky enterprise if you struggle with upper-body mobility, hand dexterity, or tremors. Pushing them back up the bridge of your nose might take some doing, and this can be an especially frequent problem for a person who exercises, looks down to read, lies down with glasses on, or just has the wrong nose shape.

Ear hooks for glasses are certainly an option, but in our experience, they can be uncomfortable and make putting on and taking off glasses more difficult than necessary. This is where Roka prescription eyewear comes in.

In our testing, Roka glasses stood up surprisingly well to sweat, rain, hiking, and even kayaking. They stay put thanks to “GEKO retention technology,” which gives the glasses traction where they rest against your temple. Roka offers this feature in many frame shapes, sunglasses, and eyewear with and without prescription lenses.

Shop Roka eyewear

