10 Purchases at Costco Everyone Should Make Before They Retire

If you’re expecting to live on a fixed income in retirement, you might be thinking about the different ways to cut costs once you’re out of the workforce. One of the first things to go might well be your Costco membership.

While $60 a year — or $120 if you have the executive membership — might not seem like much now, that money could be better used elsewhere during retirement. But that doesn’t mean you should stop using your membership yet.

Before you cancel your membership and officially retire, here are some things you might want to get at Costco.

Paper Products

“Load up on house supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags and cleaning stuff,” said Loretta Kilday, a senior attorney specializing in personal finance and the spokesperson of Debt Consolidation Care. “You’ll always need them, and Costco’s bulk prices save you cash in the future.”

A 30-pack of Kirkland Signature two-ply toilet paper costs about $24 at Costco. An 18-pack of Charmin ultra-soft toilet paper costs $28 on Amazon.

Meanwhile, a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature paper towels costs $22.99 at Costco. You can expect to spend a similar amount at Target for only eight rolls.

Cleaning Supplies

As for cleaning supplies, Costco carries a variety of products. This includes trash bags, laundry detergent, cleaning scrubbers and all-purpose cleaners.

You can get most of these items in bulk. And since you probably won’t need to use them every day, any number of these items can last you a long time in retirement.

For example, a 115-count of dishwasher detergent pacs costs $13.99 at Costco. Assuming you run your dishwasher once every week, it’ll last you over two years.

As for garbage bags, you can get a 200-count of 13-gallon Kirkland Signature bags for $19.99. If you take out the trash once a week, you’ll have nearly four years’ worth of trash bags. And you can always pick up a second or third box while you’re shopping.

Spices

If you’re an avid home cook, you might want to stock up on dried spices at Costco. You can get black pepper, salt, cinnamon, crushed red pepper, mesquite seasoning and more for around $5 to $10 each.

The great thing about spices is that they have a long shelf life. Most ground spices retain their flavor for up to three years after opening them, and they can still be used beyond that.

Other Pantry Staples

“Stock up on bulk foods that last a long time, like rice, pasta, canned goods and frozen meals,” said Kilday. “Buying bigger sizes costs less and means you shop less often on a fixed income.”

Like spices, most pantry staples last a long time, too. You’ll want to shop according to your tastes and dietary needs, of course. But here are some versatile options that go well with different dishes:

6-count Kirkland Signature chicken breast: $14.99

8 cans of organic diced tomatoes: $7.99

12-count of evaporated milk: $13.99

8-count canned Spam (low sodium): $21.99

12-count Del Monte canned cut green beans: $12.99

12-count Del Monte canned corn: $12.99

6-pack Garofalo organic pasta (variety pack): $12.99

25-pound bag of jasmine rice: $21.99

You can get whatever you need, but pay attention to expiration dates. And remember not to go overboard, or you could end up getting things you won’t be able to use.

Medication

You can save 80% or more on prescription medications for yourself and any pets at Costco. You’ll need to speak with a pharmacist about your options, but this could help if you’re on a tight budget and want to be prepared.

For example, you could get 90 capsules of fluoxetine HCL for $12.79 at Costco. This same item would cost $28.99 at Walgreens.

But it’s not just prescription meds you can get at Costco. You can also pick up some over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements. And if you get these in bulk, they’re sure to be cheaper in the long run.

Eyeglasses

You need to be a Costco member to buy eyeglasses or contacts from Costco Optical. So, if either of these items is a priority for you, take advantage of your membership and grab a new pair of glasses — or contact lenses — before canceling it.

Online, a pair of frames starts at about $59.99. Once you buy them, you can get them adjusted for free at your local warehouse club.

Large Home Appliances

“Replace any big home items, like appliances or electronics, at Costco before you retire,” said Kilday. “Their deals can make these purchases easier while you’re still working.”

While prices for certain appliances, like front-load washers and dryers, aren’t listed online without a membership, you can often score great deals at Costco.

For example, the Samsung Large-Capacity Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer comes with a two-year warranty, delivery and installation. Right now, it’s also eligible for $400 to $600 off.

Gift Cards

Did you know you can buy discounted gift cards from Costco? You can find gift cards to popular restaurants, movie theaters, airlines and more — and you can use them for yourself or loved ones.

For instance, you can get a gift card to Cinemark Theatres for just $39.99.

That’s additional savings for things you would have paid for anyway. By federal law, gift cards must last at least five years from the activation date, meaning you’ll have some time to use them.

Travel

Through Costco Travel, you can save money on cruises, hotels, rental cars and vacation packages. So, if you plan to travel during retirement, you might as well see what’s out there and save money while doing it.

Looking to book an Alaskan cruise in June of next year? A 10-night voyage on the Princess line starts at $1,588 per person. It includes unlimited meals, snacks and drinks.

If you’re traveling and need to rent a car, you can save money with major car rental agencies like Avis or Budget — up to $25 off right now.

Hearing Aids

As a Costco member, you can access the Costco Hearing Aid Center. The warehouse club carries these devices from brands like Rexton and Philips and its very own Kirkland Signature line.

A pair of Rexton hearing aids start at $1,499.99. You might need to spend more if you need custom earmolds, though.

