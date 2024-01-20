10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money

ScottNodine / iStock.com

Franklin Delano Roosevelt consistently ranks among the greatest presidents in U.S. history. He not only guided the country through the Great Depression and World War II — he was also the only president to be elected four times. That record won’t be broken, either, because now presidents are limited to two terms. For nearly 80 years FDR has been the face of the U.S. dime, and some of the rare ones fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

There’s an interesting story behind how Roosevelt ended up on the dime. The process was put into motion not long after FDR died in 1945, early in his fourth term as president. According to the CoinValueChecker website, one of the charities that was dearest to his heart was the March of Dimes, a nonprofit set up to fight polio. FDR’s own history with polio led to him being confined to a wheelchair and contributed to his death at age 63.

Based on Roosevelt’s work with the March of Dimes, he was a natural choice for the U.S. dime, according to the U.S. Mint, which issued the first Roosevelt Dime in 1946. The early dimes were 90% silver and 10% copper, but rising silver prices caused the Mint to change the mix to 75% copper and 25% nickel in the 1960s.

The vast majority of Roosevelt Dimes are worth face value — 10 cents. But some of the rare varieties that include errors and other unique features sell for many thousands of dollars. Here’s a look at the 10 most valuable Roosevelt Dimes, according to CoinValueChecker.

1. 1975 No S Proof Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $456,000 in 2019

2. 1968 No S Proof Deep Cameo Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $47,000 in 2020

3. 1951 Proof Deep Cameo Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $23,500 in 2014

4. 1956 Proof Deep Cameo Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $19,975 in 2016

5. 1950 Proof Deep Cameo Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $18,800 in 2014

6. 1999-D Roosevelt Dime Type 2 Clad Regular Strike: Sold for $14,375 in 2009

7. 1949 Type 1 Full Band Silver Roosevelt Dime Business Strike: Sold for $13,200 in 2018

8. 1946 Type 1 Silver Roosevelt Dime Regular Strike: Sold for $12,650 in 2004

9. 1966 SMS Special Strike Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $12,500 in 2021

10. 1983 No S Proof Deep Cameo Type 2 Clad Roosevelt Dime: Sold for $10,560 in 2014

