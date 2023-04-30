©Shutterstock.com

While the demand for homes still outweighs supply, things are getting more hopeful for prospective buyers. There are now 250,000 more homes for sale than at this point last year, Realtor.com reported.

Of course, some areas have seen more of a boost in homes for sale than others. Realtor.com has identified the metro areas with the biggest increases in homes for sale from January 2022 to January 2023, and among the top 10 areas, a total of 30,500 listings have been added.

Here's a look at the 10 real estate markets where the number of homes for sale is booming.

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Colorado Springs

Year-over-year listings increase: 164%

Median home list price: $493,250

PhilAugustavo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Seattle

Year-over-year listings increase: 181%

Median home list price: $724,975

tonda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Phoenix

Year-over-year listings increase: 190%

Median home list price: $478,395

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Year-over-year listings increase: 211%

Median home list price: $397,232

©Shutterstock.com

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

5. Sarasota, Florida

Year-over-year listings increase: 259%

Median home list price: $539,750

©Shutterstock.com

4. Austin, Texas

Year-over-year listings increase: 260%

Median home list price: $521,500

digidreamgrafix / iStock.com

3. Nashville, Tennessee

Year-over-year listings increase: 304%

Median home list price: $504,950

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

2. Huntsville, Alabama

Year-over-year listings increase: 304%

Median home list price: $504,950

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Ogden, Utah

Year-over-year listings increase: 392%

Median home list price: $542,450

All data is sourced from Realtor.com's "The 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Increases in Homes for Sale" and is accurate as of Feb. 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Real Estate Markets Where the Number of Homes for Sale Is Booming