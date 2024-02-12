10 Reasons Americans Don’t Want To Retire Full Time

boggy22 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to recent research from Empower, 58% of Americans say they may continue to work during retirement. And while financial needs are a concern, they don’t rate as the No. 1 reason Americans don’t want to commit to full-time retirement.

Here are the top reasons Americans are giving up the rocking chair to spend more time working once they retire.

Personal Fulfillment

According to the Empower survey, 41% of respondents said personal fulfillment was the main reason they did not want to retire from their career full time. Components that make up your career fulfillment may include doing what you enjoy, making a difference and creating meaningful work, according to Indeed.

Financial Need

On the heels of personal fulfillment is financial need when it comes to reasons to forgo full-time retirement. Forty percent of respondents said not having enough money in retirement makes them want to keep working part of the time.

Maintain a Daily Routine

Ending up twiddling your thumbs and staring at four walls is a real concern for retirees. Over one-third — 37% — of respondents said they don’t want to retire on a full-time basis because they want to maintain a daily routine.

Sense of Purpose

It makes sense: after spending decades in a career, quitting suddenly could leave you feeling disconnected. That’s why 37% of soon-to-be retirees aren’t ready to let go of the reins completely — they fear they’ll lose their sense of purpose.

If bringing in extra income isn’t a concern, volunteering can help retirees have a sense or purpose. Additionally, investing time in intergenerational relationships, such as taking a grandchild fishing, can also be a good way to feel useful.

Intellectual Stimulation

Retirees who work in a job that is intellectually stimulating will miss it if they become a full-time retiree. According to a Pew Research Center study, 27% of adults who are 60 or older live alone, which means that intellectual stimulation from a partner or roommate is unavailable.

Reading non-fiction books, doing online research or watching documentaries are ways to get intellectual stimulation once you retire.

Physical Activity

Retirees who find themselves with endless free time may fall victim to the easy chair and the TV screen. According to the Empower study, 36% of respondents said they fear a lack of physical activity if they opt for full-time retirement.

Taking up a new, active hobby, such as gardening, or finding a fitness buddy to take daily walks with are two ways to stay active during retirement.

Social Interaction

A lack of social interaction is another reason Americans say they don’t want to retire completely. According to the study, 27% of respondents feel this way. Joining a social club, meeting friends for coffee each week or attending an exercise center designated for seniors can all serve as a way to get regular social interactions.

Creative Outlet

One-quarter of people approaching retirement said they don’t want to retire full-time because they desire a creative outlet. According to Indeed, creative jobs for retirees include a wedding photographer, book editor or an art instructor.

To Pursue a Passion

With a retirement pension, money from investments or other forms of income in retirement, many retirees no longer have to focus on a high-earning career. As a result, some soon-to-be retirees — 24% — have a second career in mind — specifically, one that will allow them to pursue a passion instead of fully retiring.

To Learn Something New

Last but not least, 23% of respondents said they’re opting out of full-time retirement in favor of learning something new. A side hustle is a great way to learn something new and will still allow time for hobbies and social interactions.

10 Reasons Americans Don't Want To Retire Full Time