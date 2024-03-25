10 Reusable Items Frugal People Always Buy

Living frugally doesn’t mean going without. It simply means being smart with your money and making conscious decisions about what you buy and what you don’t.

One thing many frugal people have in common is that they tend to purchase reusable items — things they can buy once and use over and over again without having to replace them. Not only does this save money in the long-term, but it can also help the environment as there’s less waste involved.

If you’re wondering which reusable items frugal people always buy, here are the biggest ones.

Food Storage Containers

“Plastic containers can be a great way to store leftovers and get multiple meals out of cooking,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney. “You can even go a step beyond and use old containers of products you bought new to store leftovers. For example, a carton of sour cream can become a container for onion dip.”

Instead of plastic, some frugal people will opt for glass containers with silicone lids. The goal of saving money is still there, just with a different material.

On the topic of food storage containers, Erika Kullberg, founder of Erika.com, an attorney and personal finance expert, noted that frugal people usually skip food storage supplies.

“Are plastic bags, tin foil, and cling wrap convenient? Yes. Are they good for the environment or your budget? No,” she said. “Invest in good quality food storage containers to help you save money on those wasteful repeat purchases. It may cost you more money upfront, but the investment is worth it.”

Razors

Disposable razors are helpful when you’re taking a quick trip and forget to pack yours. But they don’t last, meaning you have to keep spending money on replacements.

“Frugal folks buy reusable razors, not disposables,” said David Bakke, budgeting expert at DollarSanity. “You do have to replace the blade but those cost roughly 8 cents each. And guess what? The quality of the shave is pretty good in my opinion.”

Reusable Water Bottles

Plastic bottled waters are convenient to have around the house, but they add a lot of waste to the environment. They also require constant replacement.

“Reusable water bottles allow for large savings, especially if you live in a state that charges you for bottle deposits,” said Lieberman. “Not only can you avoid the small tax per bottle, but the gallon of water will almost always be cheaper overall.”

“Buying one or two reusable water bottles and sticking with those for years to come is the way to go,” added Kullberg. “Frugal shoppers aren’t swayed by the convenience of plastic water bottles or the latest trendy reusable bottles.”

Dryer Balls

Bakke added that those living frugally usually opt for dryer balls instead of dryer sheets. Not only do dryer balls last for multiple loads — up to 1,000, according to some frugalists — but they still get the job done. That’s some major cost-savings potential right there for an everyday household chore.

Cloth Grocery Bags

Some grocery stores charge you for every bag you use, but if you’re buying a lot of groceries, this just means you’re spending more money. That’s why frugal people opt for reusable or cloth grocery bags instead.

“Frugal shoppers in states that charge for grocery bags know that having a few sturdy reusable grocery totes on hand can save them a lot of money in the long run,” said Kullberg.

Plus, it’s better for the environment than all of those plastic bags.

Rechargeable Batteries

Rechargeable batteries usually cost a bit more upfront, but the tradeoff is worth it for frugalists. When they run out of juice, all you need to do is plug them into an outlet. This is much more cost-effective compared to regular batteries, which require full replacement whenever they die.

Sandwich Bags

Sandwich bags are useful for all of those packed lunches, but the plastic, one-time-use ones can get expensive after a while.

“If you’ve got kids in school, reusable sandwich bags can save a ton. A set of ten costs about $13, and you’ll spend close to that for 150 disposable sandwich bags,” said Bakke. “The math is definitely in your favor on this one, although you may have to do a bit of rinsing or cleaning.”

Coffee Filters

If you’re frugal, chances are you avoid one-time-use coffee filters and instead opt for reusable ones.

“Reusable coffee filters make a great choice if you love ground coffee but don’t want the hassle of making a full pot,” said Lieberman. “These filters can fit a single-use coffee machine, and then you wash them out and reuse them.”

They last a lot longer than one-time-use filters and still have the same effect.

Reusable Cloths

Paper products — specifically napkins and paper towels — are handy, but expensive since you have to keep replacing them. Frugal shoppers skip all of that and go with reusable ones instead. Not only does this cut down on waste, but cloth napkins are a bit more elegant than paper ones. Plus, cloth can be used for cleaning, too.

“You’ll notice that a lot of the reusable purchases frugal shoppers make are also good for the environment, which is a major win-win,” added Kullberg.

Cloth Diapers

The average new parent spends around $1,000 on disposable diapers in the first year of their baby’s life, according to Healthline. In comparison, stocking up on cloth diapers costs closer to $500 to $800.

Even though cloth diapers require more cleaning and sanitation, they are also a highly cost-effective alternative that many frugal families choose — especially those with multiple children.

