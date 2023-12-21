10 Sam’s Club Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Have you ever been curious which Sam’s Club items have the highest-rated reviews? The great news is Sam’s Club has no shortage of highly rated items for sale. There were so many four- to five-star reviews on the website that if we were to list them all out, that list might never end.

To find the products with the highest reviews, GOBankingRates scoured every Sam’s Club department and added one item from each department to this roundup. The next time you make a Sam’s Club shopping trip, consider buying these highly rated items.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Learn How: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

©Sam's Club

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator With Family Hub+

The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator is the most expensive item in this roundup at $3,395. It also has a rare 5.0 rating on the website from Sam’s Club members.

At 29 cubic feet, this refrigerator features a Family Hub+, beverage center and dual auto ice maker along with a two-year manufacturer warranty. A reviewer named Hutch listed everything their household likes about the refrigerator, especially how the refrigerator takes up less space and has more internal storage than the refrigerator it replaced.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

See: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

©Sam's Club

Philips 55″ Class 4k UltraHD Roku Smart TV

Priced at $319, the Philips 55″ Class 4k UltraHD Roku Smart TV has a 4.9 rating from Sam’s Club members.

Many reviewers praised the ease in which they could set this TV up in their homes. One reviewer, TTyg87, was so impressed by this TV they wrote they bought three more afterwards. “It’s nice to have the streaming features built into the TV and you don’t have to buy an additional device with extra cords.”

Check It Out: 10 Aldi Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

©Sam's Club

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Story continues

In the kitchen electrics department, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Life Stand Mixer has some of the highest reviews with a 4.8 overall rating.

Originally priced at $379.98, Sam’s Club members receive $100 off in instant savings making it an ideal gift. One reviewer named Elaine wrote that their daughter had requested this stand mixer for her birthday. They bought it at Sam’s Club because “it was the best deal for the price.”

©Sam's Club

Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash

More than 2,000 reviewers gave Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash a five-star rating on the Sam’s Club website. (The body wash currently holds a 4.9 rating from customers.)

Reviewers cited how much they loved using this body wash on their skin with many writing they have been using the product for years. One reviewer, Me, wrote it was nice to have one to put in each bathroom. The Olay body wash set includes three bottles and is currently priced at $12.98. When we do the math, Sam’s Club shoppers only pay about $4.33 per bottle.

Read More: Don’t Shop at Meijer on This Day of the Week

©Sam's Club

Social Standard By Sanctuary Diamond Clipped Jacquard 3-Piece Comforter Set

The Social Standard By Sanctuary Diamond Clipped Jacquard Comforter Set has a 4.9 rating on the Sam’s Club website. This three-piece comforter set includes one comforter and two matching shams at the comfortable sale price of $29.98.

Why do reviewers love it? “Beautiful” was mentioned several times when describing the set.

“I used this bed comforter on a king-size bed and I absolutely loved how it looked,” wrote Mary5. “The white-colored bed comforter with a very nice pattern had a very elegant look.”

©Sam's Club

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Dog Snacks, Chicken Recipe

In the pet supplies department, we had to throw a bone to Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Dog Snacks in the chicken recipe. This product has a 4.9 rating with more than 3,800 five-star reviews.

Many reviewers are fans of the softness of the treats. One reviewer, Dulcimer717, wrote that one of their dog’s had some teeth removed and these soft treats were perfect to give them as a snack.

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

©Sam's Club

WP Weatherproof Men’s Lined Shackets

One of the highest-rated items in the clothing department is the WP Weatherproof Men’s Lined Shacket. Priced at $16.98, the shacket (shirt and jacket) is a plaid fleece shell and available in a wide variety of colors and sizes.

Holding a 4.8 rating from reviewers, just about every aspect of the shacket received praise including its fit, the quality of the material and how warm and comfortable it is to wear.

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark 81mg Low Strength Aspirin

The pharmacy department gave us more than a few options which could have been featured on this list, but we picked Member’s Mark 81mg Low Strength Aspirin.

This aspirin made the list for several reasons. At $4.98, there are two bottles included in every package with each bottle containing 365 aspirin tablets. This aspirin has an overall 4.9 rating. Reviewers praised its value especially when compared to more expensive name brands.

“I have been taking [aspirin] daily for several years, but this was my first order of Member’s Mark brand. I like it and will probably continue in the future. It is more economical and has no negatives,” wrote reviewer James T.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

©Sam's Club

Member’s Mark Ultra Premium Soft & Strong 2-Ply Toilet Paper

More than 90,000 reviewers have given the Member’s Mark Ultra Premium Soft & Strong 2-Ply Toilet Paper five stars, making it our top pick from the household essentials department.

Currently, the Member’s Mark toilet paper has a 4.9 rating from reviewers. Each package includes 45 rolls for $22.98 with its quality and value all highly spoken of. One reviewer, Sean, wrote, “This bath tissue is comparable to Charmin in softness and strength at a lower price.”

©Sam's Club

Barilla Pasta Thin Spaghetti (6 pack)

The standout staple from the grocery department (if you can choose just one!) is the six-pack of Barilla Pasta Thin Spaghetti. Each purchase includes six boxes which means Sam’s Club shoppers pay $1.42 per box.

The pasta currently has a 4.9 rating and 945 reviewers have given it five stars. Praise was heaped on for the quality of the Barilla pasta, its affordable price, the ease in cooking and its delicious taste.

Editor’s Note: Prices were accurate as of Dec. 19, 2023, and are subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Sam’s Club Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews