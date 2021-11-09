27 White Elephant gifts under $30 that won't get thrown away

The best white elephant gifts under $30.

So you decided to participate in Secret Santa this year, but now time's running out and the only ideas you've got are a six-pack of beer and a Chipotle gift card. Woof. While some of us would be happy with free beer, it would be in the spirit of the season to make your gift a little more personal—even if you don't quite know the person to which you've been assigned.

Fear not: At Reviewed, we spend all year testing products and separating the good stuff from the bad. Let us help you make this the best Secret Santa to date. (Or, at the very least, let's make it slightly less awkward.)

Please note that many of these items could be in high demand as we head into the winter months. We recommend starting your holiday shopping early this year to make sure your items are still available—and to ensure that they'll arrive on time, as shipping could be delayed.

1. For the person who loves cute stuff: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Don't let its adorable looks fool you: The Manatea tea infuser from Fred & Friends is more than just a novelty gift. When we set out to test and rank the best tea infusers on the market, the Manatea topped our list thanks to its easy-to-clean silicone body, its secure grip, and of course, its undeniable charm. If your Secret Santa recipient is a tea-loving soul who appreciates the cuter things in life, the Manatea tea infuser is sure to please.

Get the Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $9.90

2. For that on-the-go someone: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug

When we tested a whole slew of travel mugs for our round-up of the best travel mugs you can buy, this little number from Zojirushi came out on top. We love its incredible heat retention, its easy-to-secure lid, and its sleek form. Plus, there's a ton of color options at your disposal, so you can pick the one that best suits your recipient's style.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug at Amazon for $23.99

3. For the person who enjoys the simple things: InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are an easy way to elevate the mood of any room, and our search for the best essential oil diffuser was an exhaustive one. After a thorough evaluation, this 150ml diffuser from InnoGear performed well—and quickly became a favorite among our staff and our readers. It's got seven different LED settings, a locking lid to prevent leaks, and it couldn't be easier to use. Gift it to the friend who likes to set a mood.

Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon for $14.99

4. For your eco-conscious friend: Hummingbird Glass Straws

The rise of eco-friendly plastic straw alternatives is here, and this year, we took it upon ourselves to figure out which is the best. When the cups were cleared, this set of four glass straws from Hummingbird wound up claiming the top spot in our final roundup of the best reusable straws. These suckers come with a cleaning brush and their glass build makes them safe for dishwashers, too. And while they're technically not indestructible, we found them to be remarkably durable—and therefore quite portable.

Get Hummingbird glass straws (set of 4) at Amazon for $19.99

5. For the person who can't stop listening to podcasts: Anker SoundCore Portable Bluetooth Speaker

When it comes to testing and reviewing tech products, one of our most competitive categories is portable Bluetooth speakers. In our latest roundup of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy, the ultra-affordable Anker SoundCore earned our spot for the speaker with the best value.

If your Secret Santa gift recipient loves listening to podcasts while doing dishes or freshening up in the bathroom, they'll love the SoundCore's IPX7 waterproof rating, which protects the speaker from splashes partial submersions. Plus, we found the Anker SoundCore's audio output to be much more bass-friendly than other speakers in its price bracket.

Get the Anker SoundCore Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $27.99

6. For the foul-mouthed friend: Bards Dispense Profanity card game

Bards Dispense Profanity is exactly what you think it is: a Cards Against Humanity-style game where every card features a reference to the works of William Shakespeare. There's not much more to say about them, really, and that's fine—brevity is the soul of wit, after all.

Get the Bards Dispense Profanity Card Game at Amazon for $24.95

7. For the person who deserves a good night's sleep: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

When we were getting to the bottom of the best sleep masks you can buy, our editor described the Nidra Deep Rest eye mask as "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes." Yes, please! If your Secret Santa recipient is in perpetual need of some rest after a long day's work, treat them to the best eye mask we've ever laid eyes on.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $13.95

8. For the person who loves spicy food: Yellowbird Hot Sauce Combo Pack

As a lover of hot sauce, I cannot recommend this combo pack from Yellowbird enough. These tasty sauces feature a hefty dose of heat, but none of them are gnarly enough to leave you winded. Made in Austin, Texas, Yellowbird hot sauces are vegan, gluten-free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. If your Secret Santa recipient is a hot sauce aficionado, they'll find something to appreciate with this Yellowbird combo pack that features the company's habanero, blue agave sriracha, and serrano pepper hot sauce varietals.

Get the Yellowbird Hot Sauce Combo Pack at Amazon for $17.60

9. For the person who loves breakfast: Dash Mini Maker

Everyone loves waffles. But mini waffles are arguably better. They're much easier to dunk into syrup and really elevate your breakfast aesthetic. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is one of the best waffle makers we've ever tested and will allow your recipient to make single servings for breakfast or a snack. Bonus points if you get it in the seasonal snowflake shape.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker at Amazon for $15.99

10. For the one who needs to hydrate: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Your Secret Santa might already have a water bottle, but do they have one with an included filter? The Brita Filtering Water Bottle is our favorite water bottle because not only does it keep drinks icy cold, but the straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and keeps your water fresh for up to two months. That means they can fill up from questionable water fountains with confidence.

Get the Brita Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for $24.94

11. For the one obsessed with Baby Yoda: The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush

Your recipient was waiting patiently for The Mandalorian—mostly so they could see more of Baby Yoda. That's why both kids and adults will love this adorable little shoulder plush version of Baby Yoda. It stands five inches tall and will rest perfectly on their shoulder or look great on their desk.

Get The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush from ShopDisney for $19.99

12. For the one who spends too much on coffee: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If Starbucks is your giftee's second home—a.k.a they're addicted to their daily cup of joe—they'll love this cold brew coffee-making gadget. We chose it as the best cold brew coffee maker of the year because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee. Maybe they'll finally save some money on coffee this year.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $22.20

13. For the one who could use a massage: TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller

Massages can be expensive, but you can give your recipient a little rest and relaxation with the Theraflow Foot Massager. The wooden roller has nubs and grooves designed to reach even the achiest spots like the arch of your foot, heels, and more. They can also use the massager on their hands, back, and other parts of the body, which is why it's popular with more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers.

Get the TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller at Amazon for $11.95

14. For the one who wants a spa day: Conair Pedicure Foot Spa

While your giftee might not be able to go to the spa every day, they can give some major TLC to their feet with a foot spa. The Conair Pedicure Foot Spa is our favorite affordable foot bath and offers great performance for the low price. We found the frictionless bumps on the bottom and splash guard were easy to clean with a paper towel. Plus, there's a vibrating massage function for a much appreciated spa-like experience.

Get the Conair Pedicure Foot Spa at Amazon for $29.99

15. For the one who has weekly movie nights: Cuisinart Pop and Serve Popcorn Maker

Nothing goes together quite like popcorn and a movie. While most of us haven't seen a movie theater in what seems like ages, you can still give your giftee the fresh popcorn experience with a popcorn maker. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested as it made freshly popped kernels that are superior to the microwave kind thanks to its wide, flat bottom. Bonus: It doubles as a serving bowl, which means less cleanup and faster snacking.

Get the Cuisinart Pop and Serve Popcorn Maker at Amazon for $12.99

16. For the one who hates the rain: Totes Bubble Umbrella

Sometimes the best gifts are the most practical ones. I mean, when's the last time your giftee has thought about buying themselves a nice umbrella? The Totes Bubble Umbrella is one of our favorites and its unique shape ensures complete coverage and clear material allows for visibility. They’ll also be protected from strong gusts of wind, meaning they won't experience the dreaded inverted umbrella in the middle of a downpour.

Get the Totes Titan Bubble Umbrella at Amazon for $21.75

17. For the one who just wants to relax: Jade Summer Adult Coloring Book

Few pastimes are more relaxing than a good coloring book. If your giftee is in need of some unwind time, this adult coloring book from Jade Summer will make a fine companion. There's 100 empty coloring patterns in this book just waiting to be brought to life.

Get the Jade Summer Adult Coloring Book at Amazon for $9.99

18. For the one obsessed with coffee shops: Stojo Coffee Cup

Travel mugs are a great way to keep drinks warm and be a little more environmentally friendly. But if your giftee hates lugging them around, they might appreciate the Stojo, a collapsible coffee cup. It squashes up to easily fit in a bag while still maintaining some insulation for your drink when expanded. We tested it and loved how easy it was to use and how many color options there were.

Get the Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup at Amazon for $15

19. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

It seems like everyone and their mother has AirPods these days. One thing all AirPods owners have in common: They're worried about losing them. If your giftee already has a pair, then a carrying case that attaches their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 43,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's inexpensive and the perfect White Elephant gift.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for $4.39

20. For the one trying to use less plastic: Bee’s Wrap

Plastic wrap can be quite wasteful, and if your giftee is trying to be more green, you should definitely gift them Bee's Wrap. This all-natural, reusable alternative to plastic wrap clings to pretty much everything and comes in a ton of delightful patterns. After testing it, we found that it sticks well, was easy to wash and reuse, and can wrap everything from sandwiches to bowls.

Get the Bee's Wrap at Amazon for $14.99

21. For the one who's crafty: DIY Macrame Wall Hanging Kit

We're all looking for more things to do when we're stuck inside all day, and if your recipient likes to craft, a DIY macrame kit might make for the perfect new hobby. The kit comes with a pre-cut cotton macrame cord, a piece of driftwood from Cape Cod, and the instructions to make a gorgeous wall hanging. Plus, they also get a new piece of decor from it.

Get the DIY Macrame Wall Hanging Kit at Etsy for $24

22. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

If your recipient is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to their most commonly forgotten items. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to actually meet you on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for $24.99

23. For the egg aficionado: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Cooking eggs can be quite challenging. And if your recipient loves a poached egg on their avocado toast but can't seem to make it right, then this egg cooker from Dash might be their breakfast saver. It can soft boil, hard boil, scramble, and poach—all in one machine. Plus, we tried it and it actually works, and it's something your giftee will use for mornings to come.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker at Amazon for $16.95

24. For the one who likes to leave notes: Felt message board

With a felt message board your giftee can create cute seasonal messages that make for great decor. Plus, they also add a certain aesthetic for Instagram photos whether it's an announcement or just showing off a cheeseboard. Reviewers love this one and say it's high-quality, though they note that it does take time to cut all the letters out.

Get the Vagski Felt Letter Board at Amazon for $18.95

25. For the one who likes to moisturize: Kiehl's Creme de Corps

There's moisturizer and then there's good moisturizer—and your giftee will appreciate the difference. This one from Kiehl's has earned a cult following because it's free of parabens and leaves skin buttery smooth. It's seriously worth it.

Get the Kiehl's Creme de Corps at Sephora for $30

26. For the one who likes to be cozy: Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw

The winters get cold and lonely, so if you know someone who could use a throw blanket to cuddle up to at night, look no further than the Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw. It proves that a blanket can be soft and fluffy without costing an obscene amount of money. It costs just $16 and has earned a 4.7-star rating from more than 103,000 reviews on Amazon. People claim it's still supersoft even after multiple washes.

Get the Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw from Amazon for $16.99

27. For the one who loves selfies: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Whether they've been mastering TikTok dances or are always trying to find the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will ensure they always have the perfect lighting for selfies. With three light settings, this one from QIAYA can brighten up self-portraits taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, simply clips to the top of a phone, and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket.

Get the QIAYA Selfie Light Ring at Amazon for $11.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 27 best White Elephant gifts under $30 2021: Secret Santa gift ideas for everyone