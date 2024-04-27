slobo / Getty Images

Ah, Costco! Land of the massive amounts of toilet paper and giant muffins! The mega-retailer is known for its bulk shopping and major deals – so it makes sense that we should all take advantage. And the savings don’t have to slow down when you hit your golden years. In fact, retirees can use some specific strategies to maximize their savings at the popular wholesale store.

Here are 10 shopping strategies that can save retirees big money at Costco.

Shop at Off-Peak Times

“Shop early in the day and early in the week,” shared consumer analyst Julie Ramhold from DealNews. “These are when Costco warehouses seem to be less busy which means you can take your time shopping and be mindful of your purchases rather than just buying whatever to get out of a crowded store faster. If you can be more mindful of what you’re buying, you’re less likely to overspend in general.”

Hitting the store when it’s less crowded allows you to comparison shop, read labels carefully, and avoid impulse buys. Aim for weekday mornings if your schedule allows.

Check Out Travel Packages

Traveling during retirement is a great way to enjoy your newfound free time. Ramhold recommends checking out Costco’s travel packages before booking your next trip.

“As a retiree, you may have more time to travel, but before you hit the road, check out the travel packages offered by Costco. You can find great deals to both domestic and international destinations as well as excellent savings on things like rental cars, flights, and stays at all-inclusive resorts and cruises to make your trip even easier.”

Buy Prescription Eyewear

Purchasing new glasses can be pricey, but Costco offers some affordable options. “If you don’t have insurance, Costco eye exams are pretty affordable, but many Costco locations accept major vision insurance plans. However, it can vary based on your location so be sure to double-check before going this route. Once you have your eye exam taken care of, you can shop for eyeglasses at Costco to find high-quality frames at reasonable prices,” shared Ramhold.

She notes that Costco’s generous return policy extends to prescription eyewear too. “Costco’s 100% member satisfaction guarantee extends to prescription eyeglasses, so if you’re not happy with your new glasses you can return them to your local Costco for a repair, replacement, or refund.”

Get Hearing Aids

For retirees with hearing loss, Costco offers free hearing tests and well-priced hearing aids. Ramhold explains the process:

“You can schedule a hearing test at Costco to get started if you need to, and then once you know whether or not you need hearing aids, you can shop for them at Costco. Even better, the trained staff will help not just with the testing but also the fitting process and follow-up visits, so you won’t have to navigate the situation alone.”

Fill Prescriptions

Costco pharmacies consistently rank as one of the cheapest places to fill prescriptions. While you need a membership to buy most items at Costco, anyone can use the pharmacy. Even if you have insurance, it’s worth price-checking your medications here.

Get Seasonal Flu Shots

Costco offers flu shots at a competitive price, and you don’t need to be a member. Getting vaccinated early in flu season provides the best protection. Many insurance plans cover the full cost of flu shots too.

Free Tech Support for Electronics

Being a senior doesn’t automatically mean you’re not tech-savvy. But some seniors struggle with today’s newfangled technology. Buying electronics at Costco means you get access to free tech support. So if you’re lost trying to figure out your new phone or TV, Costco’s got you covered. Bonus points: Costco extends a manufacturer warranty for up to two years when you buy electronics there.

