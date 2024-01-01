10 Slowest Selling New Cars in 2023 That Could Be The Biggest Bargains in 2024

skynesher / Getty Images

Whenever new cars roll onto the lot each year, many of us like to imagine what they’d look like in our driveways. The good news is that, with some patience, our dream car might become our reality. Certain models have a longer than expected “days supply” — a term that describes the average inventory for a car by how long it remains on the lot before it’s purchased — which can incentivize dealerships to offer discounts. Bargain-seeking consumers who have been revving their engines to start 2024 with wheels for a steal would do well to check out some of the slowest-selling new and used cars of 2023.

©FCA US LLC

Alfa Romeo Giulia

While the team at Car and Driver sang the praises of this luxury four-door sedan, it didn’t hit a high note with car buyers in 2023. Averaging 99 days to sell, the Alfa Romeo Giulia might become one of 2024’s chicest bargains, with Alfa dealers hoping to get their inventories on the road.

©Jeep

Jeep Cherokee

When compiling the ten slowest-selling new cars on the market, iSeeCars.com discovered that the Jeep Cherokee — long considered a mainstay on American roadways — actually lingered on car lots for almost 129 days to sell.

©GMC

GMC Terrain

The GMC Terrain has lagged other compact SUVs in popularity this year, averaging about 102 days to sell. While Car and Driver was lukewarm in its assessment of the Terrain, the magazine does share that consumers can likely get a good deal on it price-wise in the coming year.

acilo / iStock.com

BMW X2

If we’ve ever wanted the prestige of gliding around in a new BMW, we may want to keep our eye on offers for BMW X2s in the new year. This sleek ride spent 105 days to sell, on average, meaning that BMW dealerships might want to target buyers with discounts and other incentives.

©Buick

Buick Envision

This dependable compact SUV has the makings of a solid family car, and it may be more affordable in 2024. The Buick Envision averages about 82 days to sell, putting it in a prime position for Buick dealers to make new offers in the new year.

©Ford

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is an icon among American cars, and in 2024, that icon may be more attainable. Ford Mustangs spend about 108 days on the lot, so bargain-hunting car buffs may want to check in on their local Ford dealerships.

Mark Fagelson Photography / Jaguar

Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar is another sleek icon of the roadways, from a brand that automobile aficionados appreciate. However, the new F-Type didn’t seem to make a major impact on 2023 car buyers, with an average of 105 days to sell — which just may make it a great deal for shoppers in 2024.

©Audi

Audi A4

Though the Audi A4 remains a well-regarded compact luxury sedan known for its sportiness and accessible tech features, it averaged 115 days to sell. Heading into next year, car buyers may have a unique opportunity to get this quality four-door for bargain prices.

©iStock.com

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Off-road adventurers might want to start their first treks of 2024 with a stop at the Land Rover dealership — with an average of 117 days on the market, the Land Rover Discovery Sport might come with some fresh deals.

©Mazda

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata may be small, but it has an outsized sense of coolness. This chic, two-door sports car was underappreciated by buyers in 2023, spending about 107 days on the market — but their loss may be the gain of shoppers in 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Slowest Selling New Cars in 2023 That Could Be The Biggest Bargains in 2024