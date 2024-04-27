These Are the 10 Smallest Stocks in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio: Should You Invest?

Pavel Wolberg/EPA/Shutterstock / Pavel Wolberg/EPA/Shutterstock

Many investors look up to Warren Buffet, considering he’s probably one of the most successful hedge fund investors. Each quarter, Warren Buffet’s company Berkshire Hathaway files its portfolio holdings to the SEC, and many major outlets, including Yahoo Finance, look and report on it. After all, don’t we all want to learn from one of the most successful people on the planet?

The firm tends to stick to their main strategy to grow their investments through price appreciation. Like Yahoo says, Berkshire Hathway scrutinizes companies it’s interested in investing in before making their choice.

There are lots of eyes on the SEC filings and wondering what industries and stocks to invest in — Berkshire Hathway seems to still be confident in the home building sector. However, the smallest stocks in Warren Buffet’s portfolio can be equally as interesting. In other words, stockholders of a publicly traded company own stocks with the lowest market capitalization or the total value of outstanding common shares.

And by small, we’re not talking about company size or its ability to stick around for the long run. In fact, some of these are popular companies for consumers and have been around for decades.

Take a look at the 10 smallest stocks in Warren Buffet’s firms portfolio, based on SEC filings from the second quarter or 2023:

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Should you invest in these stocks? The answer depends on factors like risk tolerance and whether you have other investments to diversify your portfolio. Like Warren Buffet, do extensive research into these companies, including its historical performance, price and other factors important to you before you purchase stock.

