In this article, we will be looking at 10 smartphones with the best audio quality. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global smartphone market, you can go directly to see 5 Smartphones with the Best Audio Quality.

Good audio quality is essential for making and receiving calls, listening to music, watching videos, as well as a rich mobile gaming experience, among other things. To enjoy all of the features of the phone to the fullest, audio quality is an important factor that most people take into account when choosing a smartphone.

Global Smartphone Market: An Analysis

In one of our recent articles about android games with the best storylines, we discussed that as a result of smartphones becoming increasingly powerful, with better graphics and faster processors, high quality mobile games with advanced graphics and improved features are becoming more popular. This in turn is driving the demand in the global smartphone market.

According to a report by SkyQuest, the global smartphone market’s value in 2022 was $607.8 billion. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% during 2023-2028, propelling the market to reach around $978.2 billion by the end of the forecast period. Growing internet penetration around the world as well as increased marketing efforts by smartphone brands is expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period. Moreover, high levels of disposable income is expected to increase consumer spending on media, entertainment, networking, and mobile communication in the near future, resulting in larger potential sales of consumer electronics including smartphones. Despite high inflation levels globally, the demand for smartphones is expected to stay strong.

The growing trend of e-Commerce around the world, particularly among the working population, is expected to be a major driving factor in the smartphone market in the coming years. The wide variety of smartphones available, different brands, colors, and price ranges, combined with the convenience that online shopping offers, is expected to positively influence the market.

Story continues

Additionally, emerging market trends such as the development of new smartphone technologies, including 5G, integrating artificial intelligence (AI), and foldable displays are all expected to further augment growth. In an article about the best rugged smartphones, we discussed major players in the smartphone market such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have boosted their latest smartphones with AI. Moreover, we mentioned that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930) also launched two new foldable smartphones with impressive features.

On October 4, CNBC reported that Google's Pixel 8 Pro smartphone features new AI tricks and editing tools. The well-known Magic Eraser tool, which allows users to get rid of unwanted objects from photos, is still there, but now there's also a new tool called Best Take. With this new tool, users can combine a series of group photos into one picture, where everyone is smiling or looking at the camera. Alphabet Inc. 's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google claims to have also improved its Real Tone photography feature to better represent the nuances of different skin tones. The report also mentions that with Audio Magic Eraser, users can remove unwanted noise and sounds from videos.

Other key players in the global smartphone market also stepped up. On September 8, Reuters reported that just days before Apple Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) launch of iPhone 15, Huawei launched 2 new smartphones, the Mate 60 Pro+ and the Mate X5. Previously in late August, Huawei had already unveiled the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro. Huawei has advertised the Mate 60 series ability to support satellite communications, which will allow the users to send messages and make calls even from areas where there are no signals for mobile or internet. Moreover, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro has been shown to have faster download speeds than some of the best 5G phones on the market, according to speed tests shared by buyers on Chinese social media. The report also mentions that while Huawei has not disclosed details of the chips used, TechInsights observed that the phone is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip, which was manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (HKG:0981).

Despite major smartphone brands including Huawei, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930), among others, launching new smartphones with latest innovations and amazing features, Apple Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones remain the top choice for many smartphone users around the world. On August 28, CNBC reported that in 2022, Apple Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 13 was the best selling smartphone, suggesting that consumers preferred buying flagship devices but at the entry level instead of top-end models. However, in the first half of 2023, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most shipped smartphone worldwide, with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shipping a total of 26.5 million units according to a report by “Omdia” that tracks sales of different models of phone.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone 15 series on September 12. On September 15, Reuters reported that buyers of the top-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, may have to wait until November to get their smartphone deliveries, a sign of strong demand and orders for the company as it started taking pre-orders.

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max could end up as the best selling smartphone for the year 2023. We could also see some of the newly launched phones by Huawei, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930) rank high up in the list of the best selling phones by the end of this year.

Now that we have looked at what some of the top companies in the global smartphone market are up to, let’s take a look at 10 smartphones with the best audio quality.

10 Smartphones with the Best Audio Quality

Pixabay/ Public Domain

Methodology

For this article, we compiled a list of 10 smartphones with the best audio quality. There are a number of brands that design and manufacture some of the best smartphones with great audio quality. However, choosing the best requires a number of factors to be taken into consideration and it can still be a matter of personal preference. To provide the readers with an accurate representation, we used consensus picks from different smartphone and tech product review websites that ranked smartphones based on factors like audiophile features, speakers, overall music and audio quality, and other additional functionalities.

We analyzed rankings on PhoneWorld, CellularNews, yournavi.com, and What Hi-Fi?. We counted the number of times each device is listed in these sources. We also calculated the average ranking of each of the smartphones by adding up their rankings in each of the sources and then dividing that figure by the number of times each smartphone’s name came up. We then ranked the 10 smartphones with the best audio quality based on how many times their name came up in the sources as well as their average rankings.

The number of mentions is our primary metric and the average ranking is our secondary metric. A lower average ranking is better since it means the phone had a better overall ranking among our sources. In the case where multiple smartphones had the same number of mentions across our sources, tie breaking was done on the basis of average rankings. 10 smartphones with the best audio quality are listed below in ascending order.

10 Smartphones with the Best Audio Quality

10. Google Pixel 3a

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 7

First up on our list of 10 smartphones with the best audio quality is the Google Pixel 3a. This smartphone promises great speaker quality, especially for those who are looking for a smartphone with a good audio quality on a budget. The bottom stereo speakers are Dolby-certified, and with plenty of balance throughout the range, the Google Pixel 3a could be a great option for music lovers at an affordable price.

Some of the best smartphone stocks to consider investing in include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

9. Sony Xperia 5 IV

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 6.5

With upgraded stereo speakers, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is an attractive handset. It is one of the best smartphones for people who enjoy listening to music. There are 2 symmetrically placed front-facing speakers above and below the display screen, and so the Sony Xperia 5 IV provides a fairly-balanced audio quality.

8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 5

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ranks at the number 8 spot in our list of smartphones with the best audio quality. With two speakers offering surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology and a loud maximum volume, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an amazing performer as an audio device.

7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 5

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro offers an amazing overall sound quality, and so it ranks among some of the top smartphones with the best audio quality. With Dolby Atmos support, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro delivers immersive audio experiences through the stunning speakers of the device. The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best smartphones and brings a lot to the table, but if you're looking for a phone with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, it may not be the best option for you.

6. Sony Xperia 1 IV

Number Of Mentions: 2

Average Ranking: 4

The Sony Xperia 1 IV, with high resolution audio support and full-stage stereo speakers, is one of the best smartphones available for music. This smartphone truly stands out when it comes to audio quality. With great-sounding stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack, the Sony Xperia 1 IV ranks among the top smartphones with the best audio quality.

Some of the most prominent names in the global smartphone market are Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX:005930), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Click to continue reading and see 5 Smartphones with the Best Audio Quality.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Smartphones with the Best Audio Quality is published on Insider Monkey.