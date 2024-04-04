Hero Images / Getty Images/Hero Images

Depending on where you live, it’s possible you might be paying more money to purchase a used car.

Read More: 6 Cars That Seem Expensive but Rarely Need Repairs

Find Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

An analysis released by automotive search engine iSeeCars.com ranked the average used car price across all 50 U.S. states, noting in its study that the average 1- to 5-year-old car cost about $33,582 in December 2022.

Ranked from highest to lowest price, here are the 10 states with the best used car prices.

praetorianphoto / Getty Images

10. Massachusetts

Average used car price: $33,232

Be Aware: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

Check Out: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

skynesher / Getty Images

9. Pennsylvania

Average used car price: $33,097

Discover More: 7 Best Luxury Cars Worth Every Penny

kali9 / Getty Images

8. Connecticut

Average used car price: $32,991

andreswd / iStock.com

7. Indiana

Average used car price: $32,936

martin-dm / Getty Images

6. Delaware

Average used car price: $32,924

Trending Now: 5 Best American Cars for Retirees on a Budget

skynesher / Getty Images

5. Rhode Island

Average used car price: $32,789

kupicoo / iStock.com

4. Hawaii

Average used car price: $32,381

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

3. Ohio

Average used car price: $32,267

Learn More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. New Hampshire

Average used car price: $31,833

Berki Alin / iStock.com

1. Vermont

Average used car price: $31,445

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Best Prices on Used Cars