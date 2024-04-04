Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,283.00
    +16.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,589.00
    +107.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,449.75
    +76.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,104.30
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,312.50
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.14
    +0.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.20
    -0.13 (-0.91%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2658
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7150
    +0.0670 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    66,336.18
    +366.09 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,970.75
    +33.31 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

10 States With the Best Prices on Used Cars

Heather Taylor
·2 min read
Hero Images / Getty Images/Hero Images
Hero Images / Getty Images/Hero Images

Depending on where you live, it’s possible you might be paying more money to purchase a used car.

Read More: 6 Cars That Seem Expensive but Rarely Need Repairs
Find Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

An analysis released by automotive search engine iSeeCars.com ranked the average used car price across all 50 U.S. states, noting in its study that the average 1- to 5-year-old car cost about $33,582 in December 2022.

Ranked from highest to lowest price, here are the 10 states with the best used car prices.

praetorianphoto / Getty Images
praetorianphoto / Getty Images

10. Massachusetts

  • Average used car price: $33,232

Be Aware: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle
Check Out: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

9. Pennsylvania

  • Average used car price: $33,097

Discover More: 7 Best Luxury Cars Worth Every Penny

kali9 / Getty Images
kali9 / Getty Images

8. Connecticut

  • Average used car price: $32,991

andreswd / iStock.com
andreswd / iStock.com

7. Indiana

  • Average used car price: $32,936

martin-dm / Getty Images
martin-dm / Getty Images

6. Delaware

  • Average used car price: $32,924

Trending Now: 5 Best American Cars for Retirees on a Budget

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

5. Rhode Island

  • Average used car price: $32,789

kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

4. Hawaii

  • Average used car price: $32,381

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

3. Ohio

  • Average used car price: $32,267

Learn More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. New Hampshire

  • Average used car price: $31,833

Berki Alin / iStock.com
Berki Alin / iStock.com

1. Vermont

  • Average used car price: $31,445

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Best Prices on Used Cars

Advertisement