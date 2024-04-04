10 States With the Best Prices on Used Cars
Depending on where you live, it’s possible you might be paying more money to purchase a used car.
An analysis released by automotive search engine iSeeCars.com ranked the average used car price across all 50 U.S. states, noting in its study that the average 1- to 5-year-old car cost about $33,582 in December 2022.
Ranked from highest to lowest price, here are the 10 states with the best used car prices.
10. Massachusetts
Average used car price: $33,232
9. Pennsylvania
Average used car price: $33,097
8. Connecticut
Average used car price: $32,991
7. Indiana
Average used car price: $32,936
6. Delaware
Average used car price: $32,924
5. Rhode Island
Average used car price: $32,789
4. Hawaii
Average used car price: $32,381
3. Ohio
Average used car price: $32,267
2. New Hampshire
Average used car price: $31,833
1. Vermont
Average used car price: $31,445
