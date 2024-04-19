These 10 States Have the Best Veteran Benefits: A Comprehensive Guide

As a United States military veteran, you’re entitled to certain benefits that acknowledge your service and sacrifice. You deserve access to the best possible support to help you thrive after your service. These benefits vary widely across the country, with some states offering more money management support than others.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from Military.com to identify the 10 states offering the best benefits for veterans.

Texas

Texas is one of the most veteran-friendly states in the nation. It goes above and beyond to support those who have served. Texas is also home to several world-class medical facilities that cater specifically to the unique healthcare needs of veterans.

“Texas is particularly beneficial for Veterans, especially those with a 100% disability rating,” said Jasmine Lee-Hall, senior paralegal at Cameron Firm, PC. “The property tax exemption is a huge advantage–because with the rising mortgage rates, homeownership is difficult.”

“One of the greatest benefits for Veterans with a disability rating of at least 10% is access to the Texas Veterans Land Board, which offers lower mortgage rates. While the national average exceeds 7%, through this program, we secured a rate of 5.92%” Lee-Hill said.

The state also offers up to 150 hours of tuition-free college at state schools for veterans, spouses and dependent children. Additionally, Texas offers free driver’s licenses, veteran plates and a free super combo hunting and fishing license for veterans with a 50% VA rating or higher.

Florida

The Sunshine State is a popular retirement destination for veterans, and for good reason. Florida has zero state income tax and full property tax exemptions for disabled veterans with a 100% disability rating.

The state also offers free driver’s licenses, plates and hunting and fishing licenses for qualifying disabled veterans.

Alaska

Through the Veterans Land Discount program, veterans have exclusive opportunities to purchase land in Alaska and receive a 20% discount. The Veterans Mortgage Program also provides low-interest financing and disabled veterans may be exempt from taxes on part of their home value.

The state has property tax exemption for disabled veterans with a 50% or greater disability rating on the first $150,000 of assessed value. Alaska also provides employment preference for veterans applying for state jobs and discounted or free state park passes.

Nevada

Veterans with wartime service can receive annual tax exemptions in Nevada, which can be applied to vehicle privilege tax or real property tax. Honorably discharged resident veterans with a service-connected disability of 60% or more, and their surviving spouses, are eligible for a property tax exemption.

The state also provides tuition waivers for active Nevada National Guard members and their families, guaranteed interviews for qualified disabled veterans, and additional points for veterans and surviving spouses in state employment exams. There are also disabled vet plates available at a reduced cost, and reduced combination hunting and fishing licenses.

Illinois

Illinois offers various tax exemptions, including active duty pay, retirement pay and property taxes for those with service-connected disabilities or using the Specially Adapted Housing Grant. The state also provides a $100 bonus for service during specific periods, financial aid for children of veterans affected by wartime service, and scholarships for dependents of veterans meeting certain criteria.

Illinois gives job hiring preference for wartime veterans, waives educational requirements for certain public service roles, and offers tuition assistance programs for veterans and their dependents.

Wyoming

With its low unemployment rate and the highest median income for veterans, Wyoming is an excellent choice for veterans.

The state offers its veterans a $3,000 reduction in the assessed value of homes or vehicles for tax purposes. Veterans can receive 5 to 10 extra points for state job tests. National Guard members can get free tuition at state schools. The state also gives free state park access to veterans with at least a 50% disability.

Tennessee

Tennessee gives property tax relief to 100% disabled veterans and their spouses. The state also covers full college costs at state schools for survivors of veterans. Veterans can get a waiver for the skills test for a commercial driver’s license. Disabled veterans in Tennessee enjoy benefits like free hunting and fishing licenses, discounted camping rates, and free Veterans Day activities at state parks.

Utah

Utah offers a Veterans Property Tax Abatement program, which provides reduced property taxes for veterans. The state also gives various other benefits made specifically for those who have served.

In Utah, military retirement pay and SBP payments are tax-free. The state provides veterans with extra points for state employment tests, as well as tuition waivers for Purple Heart recipients and dependents of service members killed in action. The state’s veteran benefits include free access to state parks for disabled veterans, discounted fishing licenses and burial eligibility in the state veterans cemetery.

Virginia

Virginia has a large military presence, so naturally, the state offers tons of veteran support. Benefits include property tax exemptions, in-state tuition rates for veterans and their families, and priority access to specialized healthcare and mental health resources.

Virginia also gives veterans extra points for state employment tests, and the Military Survivors and Dependents Program has education benefits. The state discounts hunting and fishing licenses and free admission to state parks for veterans with certain disability ratings.

Washington

Washington has excellent benefits for vets, including property tax exemption for eligible veterans with a service-connected disability or seniors with limited income. Dependents of deceased or disabled veterans receive up to 200 hours of free tuition at state schools. Washington also gives veterans preference for state jobs, with extra points on exams.

Other benefits include a test waiver for a commercial driver’s license, discounted hunting/fishing licenses, and a free lifetime pass for state parks.

