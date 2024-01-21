In this article, we will take a look at 10 states with the highest Muslim population in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on the statistics related to the Muslim American community, you can go directly to the 5 States with the Highest Muslim Population in the US.

Islam ranks as the third-largest religion in the United States, following Christianity and Judaism. According to the latest studies, there are about 4.45 million Muslims in the country, accounting for approximately 1% of the total population. Muslim population in the US has been on the rise for more than a decade due to high fertility rates and migration of Muslims into the country. Consequently, the number of mosques has more than doubled during the last two decades. The Muslim population in the US increased significantly during the twentieth century. About 1.7 million Muslims became legal permanent residents of the US within a span of just over two decades from 1991 to 2012. About 72% of American Muslims are immigrants or a part of the "second generation." They are also America’s youngest religious community, with approximately a quarter aged between 18 and 24 years. Muslim Americans make up one of the most racially diverse religious communities in the country, with 25% blacks, 24% whites, 18% Asians, 18% Arabs, 7% mixed races, and 5% Hispanics. However, the majority of Muslims are immigrants, with 58% being born outside the USA. The Muslim population is also substantially dispersed in the country, with Virginia and Arizona being amongst the states with the highest Muslim population in the US. A study by the Pew Research Center forecasts that the number of Muslims in the US will reach 8.1 million or 2.1% of the total population by 2050, making Islam the second largest religion in the country. You can also check out the 25 Countries where Muslim Population will Increase the Most by 2050 here.

Despite being a minority, Muslims in the United States are finding success within society and are more optimistic, as per a survey by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU). Muslims in America have made a significant contribution to small businesses, which are crucial for the US economy. About 8% of Muslims have their own business and employ 8 other people, on average, which amounts to about 1.37 billion jobs. The number of Muslim-owned businesses has reached 96,000 in New York City and 36,000 in Michigan. Various databases show that American Muslim-owned businesses are primarily concentrated in New York, New Jersey, California, Illinois, Florida, and Michigan, with fewer such businesses in Alabama, Texas, or Tennessee. These Muslim entrepreneurs serve both the domestic and global “halal” economy with their products. The global halal market is huge, with Muslims spending $2 trillion on halal products in 2019 alone. These products include halal food, modest fashion, media, and recreation, as well as halal pharmaceuticals, Muslim-friendly tourism, halal cosmetics, and Islamic finance. Notable businesses owned by Muslim Americans include Muzz (a Muslim matchmaking app), Launchgood (a crowdfunding platform for Muslim Entrepreneurship), and Splashgear (an apparel company providing modest watersports gear for Muslim women).

States with the Highest Muslim Population in the US

Photo by Diane Picchiottino on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 10 states with the highest Muslim population in the US, we referred to data from the World Population Review. The states have been ranked in ascending order of the percentage of Muslim population. Additionally, we have included the total Muslim population figures to provide a clearer understanding of the density of the Muslim population in each of these states.

10. North Carolina

Percentage of Muslim Population: 1.3%

Total Muslim Population: 130,661

North Carolina's Muslim community is diverse, including people from countries like Pakistan, Somalia, and Bangladesh, as well as those who converted to Islam. The state has many mosques that serve as places of worship and community activities for Muslims. The first mosque was built over 65 years ago, showing the long history of Muslims in North Carolina. As several Muslims live in North Carolina, universities located in the state, including Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, have developed specialized academic programs on Islamic Studies.

9. Arizona

Percentage of Muslim Population: 1.5%

Total Muslim Population: 109,765

In recent years, there has been rapid growth in the Muslim population within Arizona due to immigration and conversion. The Muslim community living in Arizona is quite diverse, with residents having roots in countries from South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Muslims in Arizona have also become more involved in community activities and politics in the past decade. The growth of the Muslim population in the state has led to the establishment of various mosques and Islamic centers, including the Islamic Community Center of Phoenix (ICCP) and Tempe Mosque.

8. Massachusetts

Percentage of Muslim Population: 1.9%

Total Muslim Population: 131,749

In Massachusetts, most Muslims live in the Greater Boston Area, where you can find various mosques, Islamic schools, and community organizations. Prominent Mosques and Muslim community centers in Massachusetts include The Islamic Center of New England (ICNE), The Islamic Society of Greater Worcester (ISGW), and The Muslim American Community Center of Lexington (MACCL). These organizations not only provide places of worship for Muslims in the area but also impart Islamic Education and host social events for the community. Massachusetts is in the eighth position on our list of the states with the highest Muslim population in the US.

7. Minnesota

Percentage of Muslim Population: 2%

Total Muslim Population: 114,590

With roots in various countries such as Bosnia, Somalia, and Iraq, the Muslims of Minnesota contribute to the state’s rich cultural diversity. The community includes Muslims from not only different cultures and backgrounds but different sects as well. Hence, there are many mosques and community centers in Minnesota catering to diverse cultural needs. Among these are the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis, the Islamic Community Center of Minnesota (ICCM), and MAS Minnesota.

6. Virginia

Percentage of Muslim Population: 2%

Total Muslim Population: 169,371

The number of Muslims in Virginia rose during the 20th century, particularly after the immigration from Bosnia and Herzegovina during the 1990s. With the growth of the Muslim community of Virginia, several mosques and Muslim cultural centers were built throughout the state. The proximity of Virginia to Washington, D.C. has attracted many Muslim immigrants to it. Reputed mosques and cultural centers of Virginia include Dar Al-Noor Islamic Community Center in Manassas, All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) in Sterling, and Islamic Society of Greater Richmond (ISGR).

