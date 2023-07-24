10 States With the Most Billionaires

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read

There are currently 2,640 billionaires around the world worth a collective $12.2 trillion, Forbes reported. Most of the world's billionaires are concentrated in the U.S., which is home to 735 billionaires worth $4.5 trillion in total. But where in the U.S. are most of these billionaires located?

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth
See: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

To find out, SuperCasinoSites utilized Forbes data and U.S. Census Bureau data to calculate the states with the most billionaires per 100,000 residents. Here's a look at the 10 states with the highest number of billionaires per capita.

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

1. New York

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.39

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich
Find Out: 6 Steps To Take To Become a Millionaire by 30

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Massachusetts

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.29

Make More: These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Rhode Island

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.27

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

4. Missouri

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.26

f1monaco31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f1monaco31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Nebraska

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.25

I'm a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Maryland

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. New Mexico

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19

Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com
Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

8. Montana

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.18

The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Trillions to Heirs

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

9. Illinois

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Oklahoma

  • Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from SuperCasinoSites and is accurate as of July 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Billionaires