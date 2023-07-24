There are currently 2,640 billionaires around the world worth a collective $12.2 trillion, Forbes reported. Most of the world's billionaires are concentrated in the U.S., which is home to 735 billionaires worth $4.5 trillion in total. But where in the U.S. are most of these billionaires located?

To find out, SuperCasinoSites utilized Forbes data and U.S. Census Bureau data to calculate the states with the most billionaires per 100,000 residents. Here's a look at the 10 states with the highest number of billionaires per capita.

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

1. New York

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.39

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Massachusetts

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.29

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Rhode Island

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.27

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

4. Missouri

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.26

f1monaco31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Nebraska

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.25

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Maryland

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. New Mexico

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.19

Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

8. Montana

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.18

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

9. Illinois

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Oklahoma

Billionaires per 100,000 residents: 0.17

All data is sourced from SuperCasinoSites and is accurate as of July 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States With the Most Billionaires