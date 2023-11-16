In this article, we will discuss the 10 states with the most doctors per capita in 2023. If you want to skip our discussion on the healthcare industry in the United States, you can go directly to the 5 States With The Most Doctors Per Capita In 2023.

In the ever-changing healthcare landscape in the United States, the availability and distribution of medical professionals play an important role in determining the overall quality of healthcare services for the nation's citizens. The density of physicians within a state is a vital metric that reflects the quality of healthcare infrastructure and can significantly impact the well-being of residents. The US healthcare industry comprises a big chunk of the national GDP at 18.3% as of 2021. By 2028, the national expenditure on healthcare in the US is expected to reach $6.2 trillion. If things continue on a similar trajectory, it is expected that healthcare-related expenditure will make up 26% of the GDP by 2040. The country allocates a higher per capita expenditure on healthcare than any other nation. In 2022, the United States spent $12,555 per person on healthcare. This is the highest healthcare cost per capita amongst the OECD countries, followed by Switzerland, which spent $8049 per capita on healthcare.

The United States boasts one of the most complex healthcare systems globally, comprising a mixture of private and public providers. This complexity often results in disparities in healthcare access, with a stark contrast between different states. According to a survey, the total number of professionally active physicians in the United States stands at 1,077,115 as of 2023. If we consider the total number of doctors per capita by country, the US fails to make it to the top 10 positions. It currently has 26.1 physicians per capita, which is much lower than the top-scoring Sweden and Greece, with 70.62 and 63.06 doctors per capita, respectively.

Disparities in Healthcare Access

One of the most noticeable disparities in healthcare access in the US exists between rural and urban areas. According to the National Rural Health Association, urban areas in America have around 53.3 primary care physicians per 100,000 people. On the other hand, rural areas only have 39.8 primary care physicians per 100,000 people. When examining the availability of specialists, the gap widens even further, with urban areas having around 312 physicians per 100,000 people, while rural areas only have access to 131 physicians per 100,000 people. This inequality creates significant challenges for rural residents in getting timely and comprehensive healthcare services. Furthermore, a study conducted by the University of Texas on the life expectancy of populations in urban and rural areas in the US revealed that between 2005 and 2009, the average life expectancy in urban areas was 78.8 years, as opposed to 76.8 years in rural areas. Over the subsequent decade, from 2010 to 2019, there was a decrease in the life expectancy of rural populations and a modest increase in the life expectancy of urban populations. Women in rural areas saw a decline of 0.20 years in their life expectancies, while men observed a decline of 0.30 years. In contrast, in urban areas, the female and male populations experienced a gain of 0.55 years and 0.29 years, respectively.

Several state-based incentivized programs have been initiated by the federal government to alleviate the workforce shortage in rural and underserved areas. The incentives include loans and scholarships for medical professionals. These programs have helped improve healthcare access in various states through improved recruitment and retention of allied health professionals. California has demonstrated a robust commitment to improving healthcare access. In response to the growing need of its residents, the state of California took a proactive approach by expanding the number of medical schools and training programs and implementing initiatives to attract and retain physicians within the state. California currently has the highest number of active physicians, totaling 117,674. On the other hand, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, and Utah are amongst the states with the least physicians per capita as of July 2023. You can also check out the 20 Highest Paying Countries for Doctors here.

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the top 10 states using active physicians by state data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Then, we used the latest population data to find the rate of doctors per capita, expressed as the number of doctors per 100,000 residents. The states have been ranked in ascending order of the total doctors per capita as of 2023. For our analysis, we have adopted Beckers Hospital Review's definition of active physicians, which includes individuals licensed by a state and working at least 20 hours weekly.

10 States With The Most Doctors Per Capita In 2023

10. Vermont

Total Active Physicians: 2460

Total Population: 647,156

Rate per 100,000 residents: 380

The life expectancy in Vermont is 79.8, ranking tenth in the country. Vermont has one of the lowest obesity rates in the USA, standing at the 47th position, with 26.3 adults suffering from obesity per 100,000 people. In 2023, Vermont ranked at the fifth position in categories such as healthcare affordability, prevention and treatment, and avoidable hospital cost, according to The Commonwealth Fund state rankings.

9. Ohio

Total Active Physicians: 46,077

Total Population: 11,747,774

Rate per 100,000 residents: 392

Ohio has secured the ninth position on our list of the states with the most doctors per capita in 2023. In 2021, 6.53% of Ohio residents were not covered by any insurance, while 25.32% were covered by public health insurance. The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.9 years, lower than the national average of 78 years. Furthermore, Ohio ranks 10th in terms of infant mortality rates across the country and has an obesity rate of 35.5% per 100,000 people. Despite having a sizable portion of active physicians, Ohio was ranked 44 out of 50 states on health value, which indicates that residents of Ohio are living less healthy lives while incurring higher healthcare expenses.

8. Maryland

Total Active Physicians: 26,159

Total Population: 6,154,710

Rate per 100,000 residents: 425

Maryland has a high number of female physicians, comprising approximately 41% of the active physician workforce in 2018. The life expectancy in Maryland is 78.5, while diabetes is prevalent in 9.1% of adults across the state. In 2019, 15.2% of adults did not have a personal doctor or healthcare provider in the state. Meanwhile, Maryland's healthcare spending per person reached a total of $12,644, supported by government, businesses, and other entities.

7. Michigan

Total Active Physicians: 42,744

Total Population: 10,030,722

Rate per 100,000 residents: 426

Michigan has the least expensive healthcare system in the US, according to Forbes. In 2020, $11,564 was spent on healthcare per resident in Michigan. Furthermore, only about 4.98% of the state’s residents were not covered by health insurance, while 24.14% of the residents were covered by public health insurance plans funded by the government. Despite these healthcare achievements, Michigan has faced a concerning trend in life expectancy, experiencing a decline from 78.15 years in 2019 to 75.8 years in 2021. Michigan is at the seventh position on our list of the states with the most doctors per capita in 2023.

6. Pennsylvania

Total Active Physicians: 55,591

Total Population: 12,931,957

Rate per 100,000 residents: 430

The average life expectancy in Pennsylvania is 78.3 years, with an infant mortality rate of 5.58 deaths per 1000 live births. In 2021, the leading cause of death in the state was cancer, followed by heart disease. A total of $13,557 was spent on healthcare expenditure per resident in Pennsylvania in 2020. The state has 430 active physicians per 100,000 residents, making it one of the states with the most doctors per capita in 2023.

