10 States That Receive the Least Social Security
The average Social Security beneficiary received 1,696.35 in monthly benefits as of March 2023. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $3,627.
To determine which states received the most Social Security, GOBankingRates accessed data from the Social Security Administration regarding the total benefits paid by state, along with the number of Social Security beneficiaries in each state. For purposes of this analysis, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked in reverse order, with the state receiving the most Social Security ranked No. 1.
Keep reading to find out which States receive the lowest amount of Social Security benefits -- while discovering the States that receive the highest benefits.
10. Maine
Total Social Security Received: $521.04 million
Total Number of Recipients: 359,152
9. Hawaii
Total Social Security Received: $449.1 million
Total Number of Recipients: 286,863
8. Delaware
Total Social Security Received: $387.9 million
Total Number of Recipients: 229,047
7. Montana
Total Social Security Received: $368.1 million
Total Number of Recipients: 248,513
6. Rhode Island
Total Social Security Received: $362.69 million
Total Number of Recipients: 230,763
5. South Dakota
Total Social Security Received: $283.33 million
Total Number of Recipients: 189,232
4. Vermont
Total Social Security Received: $245.39 million
Total Number of Recipients: 157,587
3. North Dakota
Total Social Security Received: $211.03 million
Total Number of Recipients: 140,668
2. Wyoming
Total Social Security Received: $192.02 million
Total Number of Recipients: 120,816
1. Alaska
Total Social Security Received: $162.82 million
Total Number of Recipients: 110,006
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States That Receive the Least Social Security