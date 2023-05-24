10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

GetUpStudio / iStock.com

Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the average Social Security retirement payout for all retired workers as of January 2023 was $1,827, but the maximum possible benefit reached $4,555.

To determine which states received the most Social Security, GOBankingRates accessed data from the Social Security Administration regarding the total benefits paid by state, along with the number of Social Security beneficiaries in each state. For purposes of this analysis, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked in reverse order, with the state receiving the most Social Security ranked No. 1. Read on to look at the 10 states that received the most -- but what about the states that received the least?

10. Georgia

Total Social Security Received: $2.87 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 1,918,848

9. North Carolina

Total Social Security Received : $3.39 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,202,898

8. Illinois

Total Social Security Received : $3.89 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,271,926

7. Ohio

Total Social Security Received : $3.6 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,409,265

6. Michigan

Total Social Security Received : $3.61 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,253,295

5. Pennsylvania

Total Social Security Received : $4.57 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 2,878,165

4. New York

Total Social Security Received : $5.80 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 3,680,521

3. Texas

Total Social Security Received : $6.66 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 4,475,805

2. Florida

Total Social Security Received : $7.58 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 4,909,642

1. California

Total Social Security Received : $9.34 billion

Total Number of Recipients: 6,166,205

