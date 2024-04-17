10 States Still Tax Social Security Benefits. Is Yours One of Them?

Kailey Hagen, The Motley Fool
4 min read
0

There's a lot to consider when deciding which state you'd like to retire in. You might be drawn to one because of its warm climate or the presence of family or friends. But you also have to take financial factors into account, like the cost of living and the tax-friendliness of that state.

One factor that often gets overlooked is how the states tax Social Security benefits. Right now, there are just 10 states that tax the Social Security benefits of some of their residents. Here's what you need to know about them.

Person sitting at table looking at smartphone.
Image source: Getty Images.

These 10 states could tax your Social Security benefits

The following 10 states tax the Social Security benefits of some of their seniors:

  1. Colorado

  2. Connecticut

  3. Kansas

  4. Minnesota

  5. Montana

  6. New Mexico

  7. Rhode Island

  8. Utah

  9. Vermont

  10. West Virginia

If you live in one of these states, there's no reason to panic. Plenty of seniors live here and never pay a dime in state Social Security benefit taxes. Each state sets its own rules for determining which seniors owe these taxes and how much they pay.

For example, in Kansas, you only pay Social Security benefit taxes if your adjusted gross income (AGI) is $75,000 or more. Those with lower AGIs won't owe any state benefit taxes, though they could still owe federal benefit taxes, which we'll discuss below.

Even if you believe you could face benefit taxes in one of the above states, that doesn't mean you should move away in retirement. Several other factors contribute to your retirement cost of living. If the state has affordable housing and healthcare, you might decide that these savings outweigh the Social Security benefit taxes you'd have to pay. That's up to you to decide.

The federal government taxes Social Security too

Most seniors won't have to worry about state Social Security benefit taxes regardless of where they live, but federal benefit taxes are much harder to avoid. The federal government uses provisional income to determine who owes these taxes. This is defined as your AGI, plus any nontaxable interest you have, and half your annual Social Security benefit.

The following table outlines how much of your benefits could be subject to federal income taxes depending on your provisional income and marital status.

Marital Status

0% of Benefits Are Taxable if Provisional Income Is Under:

Up to 50% of Benefits Are Taxable if Provisional Income Is Between:

Up to 85% of Benefits Are Taxable if Provisional Income Exceeds:

Single

$25,000

$25,000 and $34,000

$34,000

Married

$32,000

$32,000 and $44,000

$44,000

Data source: Social Security Administration.

To be clear, this doesn't mean you could lose 50% or 85% of your checks. It just means you'd pay ordinary income tax on that amount. Income tax brackets range from 10% to 37%, with most people falling toward the lower end.

The government hasn't changed the Social Security benefit taxation thresholds since it implemented them in the 1980s. With average benefits rising over time, more and more seniors find themselves facing these taxes.

It might be possible to avoid them by reducing your spending or relying upon Roth savings if you have them. You pay taxes on your contributions to Roth accounts upfront, so your retirement withdrawals don't count against your taxable income. But these strategies may not work for everyone.

In that case, all you can do is budget for these taxes. If you prefer, you can request that the government withhold some money from your checks for taxes upfront, or you could wait and pay them all at tax time.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets"

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

10 States Still Tax Social Security Benefits. Is Yours One of Them? was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • Biden Is Going Big on China. He Wants to Triple Tariffs on Chinese Steel.

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he’d like to see the tariffs on imported Chinese steel and aluminum tripled from current levels, in an early press release issued by the White House. Biden, who is due to speak to the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh today, also reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel $14 billion bid for U.S. Steel saying the company should remain American-owned. The Administration argues that China is using unfair trade practices to flood the market, and that steel made in China is less environmentally friendly than that is produced domestically.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • I'm 59 With $1.3 Million in a 401(k). Should I Convert $130,000 Per Year to a Roth to Avoid RMDs?

    Converting a 401(k) into a Roth IRA can be appealing for several reasons. Not only can you make qualified withdrawals from Roth accounts tax-free, but Roth accounts are also exempt from required minimum distributions (RMDs.) That can give you more flexibility when withdrawing from your account in retirement and potentially save you money on taxes. If […] The post I'm 59 With $1.3 Million in a 401(k). Should I Convert $130,000 Per Year to a Roth to Avoid RMDs? appeared first on SmartReads by Smar

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Oil Edges Lower Before US Inventory Data as Iran Risks Swirl

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower amid a continuing focus on Israel’s response to Iran’s weekend attack and a possible build in US crude inventories. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesBrent fell below $90 a b

  • Maui Fire Officials Defend Response to Deadly Lahaina Blaze

    (Bloomberg) -- Maui Fire Department officials defended their initial response to what became the deadliest fire in Hawaii history, saying they stayed at the scene of the Aug. 8 blaze until it was fully extinguished.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Cons

  • 5 Ways to Increase Your Social Security Benefits

    For many Americans, Social Security benefits make up significant part of their retirement income. Therefore, it’s important to understand which steps you can take to maximize your benefits. Whether you’re considering when to start claiming, how to build up your work history, or how working after retirement can affect your taxes, the choices you make […] The post 5 Ways to Increase Your Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.