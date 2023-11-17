10 States Where You Can Live Easily Off $2,500 a Month

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

In a country as big and diverse as the United States, you are bound to have wide discrepancies in income, lifestyle and cost of living. That’s borne out in the data, which shows that the country’s most expensive state (Connecticut) has average personal expenditures that are 53% higher than the least expensive state (Mississippi), according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here’s His No. 1 Way To Get It

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

At the same time, average salaries in Connecticut are nearly double those in Mississippi, according to an Indeed.com analysis of U.S. Labor Department data.

Finding places where you can skate by on a limited income requires some digging – especially when you want to live easily off of $2,500 a month.

The following are 10 states where you might be able to live easily off of $2,500 a month if you find the right county or town. Each state includes average personal consumption expenditures based on BEA data; the overall cost-of-living index according to data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center; and average salaries based on Labor Department data.

Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

10. Tennessee

Average PCE : $42,469 a year, $3,539 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 90.4 (Ranked 10 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,172 a week, $5,079 a month

Warren Buffett: Do These 5 Things Before a Recession Hits

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 5 Stocks I’m Never Selling

Sponsored: New Chase checking customers enjoy a $200 bonus when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and set up direct deposit.

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

9. Louisiana

Average PCE : $42,294 a year, $3,524 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 92.0 (Ranked 14 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,058 a week, $4,585 a month

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

8. Iowa

Average PCE : $41,758 a year, $3,480 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 89.7 (Ranked 6 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,080 a week, $4,680 a month

Story continues

Explore: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. West Virginia

Average PCE : $41,153 a year, $3,429 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 90.3 (Ranked 8 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $968 a week, $4,195 a month

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Kentucky

Average PCE : $40,816 a year, $3,401 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 93.8 (Ranked 18 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,038 a week, $4,498 a month

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. New Mexico

Average PCE : $40,028 a year, $3,336 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 94.2 (Ranked 22 nd in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,018 a week, $4,411 a month

More: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Alabama

Average PCE : $39,657 a year, $3,305 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 88.8 (Ranked 5 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,072 a week, $4,645 a month

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Arkansas

Average PCE : $39,044 a year, $3,254 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 90.3 (Ranked 9 th in the U.S.)

Average salary: $1,060 a week, $4,593 a month

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Oklahoma

Average PCE : $38,650 a year, $3,221 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 86.0 (Ranked 2 nd in the U.S)

Average salary: $1,012 a week, $4,385 a month

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Michael Warren / iStock.com

1. Mississippi

Average Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) : $36,445 a year, $3,037 a month

Cost-of-Living Index : 85.3 (Ranked 1 st in the U.S.)

Average salary: $879 a week, $3,809 a month

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Living Cheap Still a Challenge

As of 2021, the last year data are available, average personal consumption expenditures in the U.S. were $47,915 a year or about $3,993 a month, according to the BEA. That average alone is about 60% above the target of $2,500 a month.

Even states with cheap costs of living pose a challenge. In Mississippi, for example, average personal consumption expenditures are $3,037 a month – more than $500 above the $2,500 target.

The key is to find inexpensive towns or counties located in the least expensive states. For instance, the cheapest county in the U.S. as determined by the Niche website is Jefferson County, Oklahoma. Median home values there are $63,100 – well below the national median of $244,900. The median rent in Jefferson County is $513 a month, less than half the national median of $1,163.

You can be pretty confident that living in Jefferson County and similar places won’t break the bank, though you might need to make sacrifices in areas such as amenities and quality of life.

Methodology: To find the States Where You Can Live Easily off a certain amount per month, GOBankingRates used a list of all the states and soured the cost of living indexes from Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Then GOBankingRates multiplied each state’s cost of living indexes by each categories expenditure survey to find the average annual and monthly expenditure costs. These were sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive states expenditure costs. All data is up-to-date as-of July 11th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 States Where You Can Live Easily Off $2,500 a Month