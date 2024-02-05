10 States Where Mobile Homes Are the Most Expensive

©Shutterstock.com

If you’re in the market for a mobile or manufactured home, be prepared to pay a lot more if you live in the West.

Using the U.S. Census Manufactured Homes Survey, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of states where these homes cost the most on average. Seven of the top 10 are western states as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. That includes Idaho, where the average manufactured/mobile home costs $168,500 in 2022. That’s tops in the nation and an increase of 82% since 2017.

GOBankingRates has also calculated the biggest year-over-year increases in price by state for 2021 to 2022, the most recent years with figures available. The state of Washington topped this metric with a whopping 34% increase to $158,400.

If you’re looking for the least expensive mobile or manufactured homes in the U.S., try Kansas. The total average sale price in the Sunflower State in 2022 was $100,800. The next least-expensive states were Ohio ($101,200), Nebraska ($101,900), Indiana ($103,800) and Connecticut ($108,100). Connecticut was the only state where prices actually declined from 2021 to 2022, with a drop of 3%.

Why the stark difference in cost from state to state?

In addition to varying costs for labor, materials and land around the country, the Manufactured Housing Institute points to home size as a reason. In other words, higher percentages of multi-section homes sold in Idaho and other western states drive up the average price overall.

Demand has skyrocketed across the nation in recent years. The average cost of a mobile home stood at just under $72,000 in 2017, but increased by 77% to $127,300 by 2022, the New York Times reported last month, citing a Lending Tree analysis of the U.S. Census survey.

Read on for the full list of states where mobile/manufactured homes will set you back the most. Estimates from Alaska, the District of Columbia and Hawaii were either not applicable or not available. Estimates from Delaware were suppressed to avoid disclosing data for individual dealers or homes.

10. Vermont

Total average sale price in 2022: $140,700

Total average sale price in 2021: $107,800

Year-over-year change: 31%

9. Tennessee

Total average sale price in 2022: $141,900

Total average sale price in 2021: $118,000

Year-over-year change: 20%

8. Oregon

Total average sale price in 2022: $142,200

Total average sale price in 2021: $121,500

Year-over-year change: 17%

7. North Dakota

Total average sale price in 2022: $146,100

Total average sale price in 2021: $144,900

Year-over-year change: 1%

6. Utah

Total average sale price in 2022: $148,500

Total average sale price in 2021: $134,800

Year-over-year change: 10%

5. California

Total average sale price in 2022: $153,400

Total average sale price in 2021: $126,000

Year-over-year change: 22%

4. Washington

Total average sale price in 2022: $158,400

Total average sale price in 2021: $117,900

Year-over-year change: 34%

3. Arizona

Total average sale price in 2022: $160,500

Total average sale price in 2021: $131,800

Year-over-year change: 22%

2. Montana

Total average sale price in 2022: $160,600

Total average sale price in 2021: $133,400

Year-over-year change: 20%

1. Idaho

Total average sale price in 2022: $168,500

Total average sale price in 2021: $148,000

Year-over-year change: 14%

Methodology: To determine the states where mobile or manufactured homes are the most expensive, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Manufactured Homes Survey to find the average sales price for each state. Using this data, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the year-over-year changes in dollars and percentage to show the states where mobile or manufactured home are the most expensive. All data was collected and is up to date as of December 21, 2023.

