The 10 stocks that have gone the longest without a 20% bear market sell-off

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

There are "elite" companies that have gone years without experiencing a 20% bear market decline, Ned Davis Research says.

The firm compiled the S&P 500 companies that have gone the longest without a bear market.

Blue chip companies like PepsiCo, McDonald's, and Waste Management top the list.

Resilience in the stock market is a valuable trait for companies as investors seek out relative safety during bear market declines.

Some companies are in "elite" status for not experiencing a 20% decline in years, even when considering the 2022 bear market in which the S&P 500 declined by about 25%, according to a recent note from Ned Davis Research.

Ned Davis Research compiled the S&P 500 companies that have gone the longest without suffering a bear market, with some approaching 1,000 trading days, or about four years.

These are the 10 companies that haven't experienced a bear market decline in many years.

10. Arthur J. Gallagher

Markets Insider

Ticker: AJG

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 63

9. McDonald's

McDonalds retaurant exterior. John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: MCD

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 26

8. WW Grainger

Markets Insider

Ticker: GWW

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 16

7. McKesson

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: MCK

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 1

6. Cencora

Markets Insider

Ticker: COR

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 1

5. Marsh & McLennan

Markets Insider

Ticker: MMC

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 3

4. Republic Services

PeopleImages/Getty Images

Ticker: RSG

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 2

3. Waste Management

Apprentice garbage man Corey Lever collects trash outside a school in Oakland, Calif. AP/Eric Risberg

Ticker: WM

Days w/o 20% correction: 989

Days since recent peak: 2

2. PepsiCo

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Ticker: PEP

Days w/o 20% correction: 990

Days since recent peak: 198

1. Travelers

Glassdoor

Ticker: TRV

Days w/o 20% correction: 992

Days since recent peak: 3

Read the original article on Business Insider