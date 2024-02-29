Advertisement
The 10 stocks that have gone the longest without a 20% bear market sell-off

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
trader, NYSE
Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

  • There are "elite" companies that have gone years without experiencing a 20% bear market decline, Ned Davis Research says.

  • The firm compiled the S&P 500 companies that have gone the longest without a bear market.

  • Blue chip companies like PepsiCo, McDonald's, and Waste Management top the list.

Resilience in the stock market is a valuable trait for companies as investors seek out relative safety during bear market declines.

Some companies are in "elite" status for not experiencing a 20% decline in years, even when considering the 2022 bear market in which the S&P 500 declined by about 25%, according to a recent note from Ned Davis Research.

Ned Davis Research compiled the S&P 500 companies that have gone the longest without suffering a bear market, with some approaching 1,000 trading days, or about four years.

These are the 10 companies that haven't experienced a bear market decline in many years.

10. Arthur J. Gallagher

AJG stock
Markets Insider

Ticker: AJG
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 63

9. McDonald's

mcdonalds
McDonalds retaurant exterior.John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: MCD
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 26

8. WW Grainger

GWW Stock
Markets Insider

Ticker: GWW
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 16

7. McKesson

McKesson Corporation
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: MCK
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 1

6. Cencora

COR stock
Markets Insider

Ticker: COR
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 1

5. Marsh & McLennan

MMC stock
Markets Insider

Ticker: MMC
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 3

4. Republic Services

garbage truck
PeopleImages/Getty Images

Ticker: RSG
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 2

3. Waste Management

Waste Management
Apprentice garbage man Corey Lever collects trash outside a school in Oakland, Calif.AP/Eric Risberg

Ticker: WM
Days w/o 20% correction: 989
Days since recent peak: 2

2. PepsiCo

pepsi pepsico
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Ticker: PEP
Days w/o 20% correction: 990
Days since recent peak: 198

1. Travelers

travelers
Glassdoor

Ticker: TRV
Days w/o 20% correction: 992
Days since recent peak: 3

Read the original article on Business Insider

