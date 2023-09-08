These 10 stocks have the most exposure to China's 'stalling' economy, BofA warns
China's "stalling" economy is putting some US companies at risk, according to Bank of America.
High rates of youth unemployment and recent property defaults have put pressure on the Chinese economy.
The bank highlighted the top 10 stocks that have the most revenue exposure to China.
China's economy has been floundering since it reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that represents a big risk for US companies that have a lot of exposure to the region.
Elevated rates of youth unemployment and recent property developer defaults are just a couple reasons why China's economy has been "stalling" in recent months, according to Bank of America.
The bank doesn't think China represents a big risk for the US stock market, given that the S&P 500's direct China revenue exposure is less than 5%. But it did highlight companies that are overly exposed to the region.
"Investors are waiting for a policy response from China," BofA's Savita Subramanian said in a Thursday note. But so far, China's stimulus efforts have had little impact in turning around the economy.
These are the 10 companies that are most at risk of China's ongoing economic slowdown, according to Bank of America.
10. Applied Materials
Ticker: AMAT
Market value: $122.6 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 33%
9. Lam Research
Ticker: LRCX
Market value: $89.5 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 35%
8. Broadcom
Ticker: AVGO
Market value: $373.8 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 36%
7. NXP Semiconductors
Ticker: NXPI
Market value: $51.5 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 38%
6. IPG Photonics
Ticker: IPGP
Market value: $4.9 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 38%
5. Wynn Resorts
Ticker: WYNN
Market value: $10.7 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 40%
4. Western Digital
Ticker: WDC
Market value: $13.7 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 47%
3. Monolithic Power Systems
Ticker: MPWR
Market value: $24.0 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 58%
2. Qualcomm
Ticker: QCOM
Market value: $117.8 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 67%
1. Las Vegas Sands
Ticker: LVS
Market value: $38.2 billion
Revenue exposure to China: 67%
Other companies that have considerable revenue exposure to China include: Intel (27%), Tesla (26%), and Nvidia (26%).
