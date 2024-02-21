The 10 stocks most popular with hedge funds right now, according to Goldman Sachs
The quarterly 13F filings with the SEC reveal exactly what hedge funds on Wall Street own.
Goldman Sachs has compiled the data and highlighted the most common themes across hedge funds.
Listed below are the top 10 most commonly held stocks by hedge funds, according to Goldman Sachs.
Hedge funds on Wall Street manage trillions of dollars of assets, so it pays to pay attention to exactly what they are buying and selling — especially when their top holdings are beating the market.
Quarterly 13F filings made with the SEC reveal exactly what hedge funds on Wall Street own, and Goldman Sachs has compiled and tallied the data, highlighting the most common themes across 722 hedge funds that have $2.6 trillion of gross equity positions.
So far this year, hedge funds are having a great stretch of performance. Goldman's hedge fund "VIP" list, known as "very important positions", tracks the 50 stocks that matter most to hedge funds. These are the stocks that most frequently appear among the ten largest holdings of hedge funds.
The VIP hedge fund basket is up 8.7% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500's return of about 5.1% over the same time period.
"The Hedge Fund VIP basket has outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date and has outperformed the S&P 500 in 59% of quarters since 2001. The basket has been a strong historical performer at the cost of high volatility," Goldman said in a note on Tuesday.
These are the top ten most commonly held stocks by Wall Street hedge funds, according to Goldman Sachs.
10. Visa
Ticker: VISA
YTD Performance: 8%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23
9. Salesforce
Ticker: CRM
YTD Performance: 11%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25
8. Pioneer Natural Resources
Ticker: PXD
YTD Performance: 3%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 27
7. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
YTD Performance: -4%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 29
6. Uber Technologies
Ticker: UBER
YTD Performance: 32%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 32
5. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
YTD Performance: 47%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 51
4. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL
YTD Performance: 2%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 53
3. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
YTD Performance: 37%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 87
2. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
YTD Performance: 8%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 96
1. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
YTD Performance: 12%
Hedge funds with stock as top 10 holding: 98
Read the original article on Business Insider