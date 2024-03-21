10 Stocks That Were Cheap in the ’80s but Are Worth a Lot of Money Now

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

The 1980s were a tough time for financial markets. Not one but two recessions in the early ’80s, high rates of inflation and unemployment, and Black Monday, one of the worst stock market crashes of all time, on Oct. 17, 1987.

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor — These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

Find Out: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Plenty of investors got wiped out in the ’80s; and, considering the severity of the 1987 crash, one might conclude that most owners of stocks lost money over the years. Those with the ability and fortitude to hold on through the decline, however, could have made a fortune. Many of today’s most successful companies had stock prices measured in a dollar and change or even less. Here’s a look at 10 of the biggest winners from the ’80s.

Also check out 10 items from the 1980s that are worth a lot of money.

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Home Depot (HD)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $0.36

Price on March 20, 2024: $384.41

With over 2,300 stores across North America, Home Depot has come to dominate the home improvement retail sector. Best known for providing a wide variety of construction and outdoor products, the company also operates e-commerce brands like the decor and textile site TheCompanyStore.com and Blinds.com, a site for custom window coverings.

Learn More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $1,395

Price on March 20, 2024: $628,390

Berkshire Hathaway was a struggling textile manufacturer when now-legendary investor Warren Buffett bought it in 1965. While that original business is long gone, Berkshire went on to become one of the most successful holding companies of all time, owning companies in industries as varied as insurance, footwear, railroads and candy making.

Story continues

Berkshire Hathaway now has two classes of stock, but in January 1985 it had only one class, which traded at around $1,400. That was hardly cheap in raw dollars, but just one share bought at that time would be worth well over half a million dollars today, earning it a place on this list.

Check Out: Why Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock

Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com

Hasbro (HAS)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $3.54

Price on March 20, 2024: $54.28

Toy and game company Hasbro is a household name and has been for decades. If you loved Nerf, Cabbage Patch Kids, My Little Pony or G.I. Joe growing up, you can thank Hasbro.

More recently, the company acquired Wizards of the Coast, giving it access to incredibly popular intellectual properties such as Dungeons & Dragons and the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering.

Sysco (SYY)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985 : $1.09

Price on March 20, 2024: $81.17

Food service giant Sysco distributes its products to restaurants, schools, hospitals, hotels and caterers. That includes frozen, canned and fresh food, as well as non-food items like glassware, utensils, kitchenware and paper products.

You’ve almost certainly been served a Sysco product at some point, even if you weren’t aware of it.

MicroStockHub / iStock.com

Graco Inc. (GGG)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $0.20

Price on March 20, 2024: $93.21

While most of the companies on this list are household names, if you’re not a contractor or tradesperson, you probably aren’t familiar with Graco. Its primary business is the design and manufacture of tools and systems to move and dispense fluids — chemicals, oil, lubricants, water, you name it.

Discover More: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Graham Holdings Company (GHC)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $48.49

Price on March 20, 2024: $738.64

Formerly known as the Washington Post Company, Graham Holdings now operates as a conglomerate that mostly specializes in media and education — for example, the test-prep company Kaplan and the online magazine Slate. It also has diversified into a host of other businesses, such as restaurants, home healthcare, commercial lighting and lumber.

Dilok Klaisataporn / iStock.com

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $.05

Price on March 20, 2024: $27.35

Franklin Resources — named after Benjamin Franklin, as the ticker symbol implies — is an asset management holding company. Through its many subsidiaries, it creates and manages fixed income, equity and multi-asset mutual funds that individuals and institutions can invest in. The stock has split nine times since 1985, so today’s price doesn’t reflect the total return over the years.

©Walmart

Church & Dwight (CHD)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $0.58

Price on March 20, 2024: $103.01

Church & Dwight manufactures household and personal care products. While you may not have heard of the company before, you certainly know some of its brands, which include OxiClean, Arm & Hammer, Trojan and Water Pik.

©Sam's Club

Hershey (HSY)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $3.13

Price on March 20, 2024: $198.03

An iconic American brand, Hershey makes and sells not just confections but also pantry items, snacks, mints and gum — and it has been doing it since 1894. Odds are everyone in the country has enjoyed a Hershey’s treat at some point in their lives. Kit Kat, Reese’s, Whoppers, Twizzlers, Almond Joy, Ice Breakers and Pirates Booty are just a few Hershey brands.

HVEPhoto / iStock.com

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Price on Jan. 1, 1985: $1.53

Price on March 20, 2024: $116.46

Rounding off the list is an even more iconic company, Disney. First founded in 1923, Disney has been entertaining kids and adults around the world for over a century.

These days the company operates in three segments — entertainment, sports and experiences (think theme parks). ABC, National Geographic, Fox, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar — the list goes on. Suffice to say that Disney is one of the biggest and most successful media companies in the world.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Stocks That Were Cheap in the ’80s but Are Worth a Lot of Money Now