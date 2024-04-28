10 Summer House Items Buyers Never Regret

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

As the weather warms up, you might be thinking it’s time to book some much needed rest and relaxation.

Check Out: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

Read More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Summer vacation is the best time to get away, especially when you have your very own summer house that you own outright, your little oasis away from everyday life. What could make it better? Gussying it up with a few must-have items.

GOBankingRates spoke to some real estate and vacation home experts to get their insights into which summer house items buyers never regret.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

High-Quality Outdoor Furniture

From comfortable relaxing chairs for reading and chatting, to tables for meals al fresco, to hammocks for naptime-top notch door furniture is a must.

“Sturdy, weather-resistant outdoor furniture is essential for any summer house,” said Colten Claus, an associate broker with 8z Real Estate. “Investing in quality pieces made from materials like teak, wrought iron, or high-grade plastic can withstand the elements and provide comfort season after season.”

“Durable, high-quality outdoor furniture is essential for any summer house,” agreed Lynn Brown, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, specializing in vacation and luxury properties in Florida. “It not only provides comfort but also withstands the harsher summer elements like sun exposure and occasional rain. Materials like teak, aluminum and all-weather wicker are best for longevity and ease of maintenance.”

Claus added, “Outdoor furniture enhances the living space, making it ideal for gatherings, meals and relaxation outdoors.”

For You: 7 Best New Ikea Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Be Aware: Dollar Tree Raising Prices: What To Know About the $7 Items

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portable Air Conditioners or High-Efficiency Fans

“While central air might be ideal, portable air conditioners or high-efficiency ceiling fans can be a more cost-effective way to manage the climate in a summer house,” Claus explained. “They can be moved as needed and are less costly to operate, ensuring guests stay comfortable during hotter days.”

“Even if your vacation home has central air, having portable air conditioners or high-quality fans can help manage cooler temperatures efficiently in frequently used areas without having to cool the entire house, saving on energy bills,” noted Brown.

Trending Now: Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Outdoor Grill or Kitchen

“Investing in a good quality grill or outdoor cooking equipment makes a summer vacation home ideal for hosting gatherings,” Brown said. “These items can be used to create memorable outdoor meals, enhancing the summer experience.”

Story continues

“A high-quality grill or an entire outdoor kitchen setup can significantly enhance the vacation experience by allowing for alfresco dining and entertainment,” Claus highlighted. “These are perfect for summer homes where indoor space might be limited and where the environment invites you to enjoy as much time outdoors as possible.”

RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Smart Home Devices

A smart thermostat is a wise investment for a vacation home, according to both Claus and Brown. Your guests and your energy bill will thank you for it in the long run.

“It allows you to control the temperature remotely, ensuring the property is cool upon your arrival and energy-efficient when not in use,” Brown described.

“Investing in smart home devices like thermostats, lighting and security cameras can add convenience and safety to a summer home,” Claus said. “Smart thermostats can help control the climate remotely, ensuring the house is cool upon arrival without the need to leave the AC running all the time.”

Nenad Aksic / Shutterstock.com

Quality Linens, Towels and Bedding

This might be your home away from home, but you still deserve to have all the comforts you are used to, including bedding, towels and other linens that get frequent use.

“While it may seem luxurious, spending on high-quality bedding and mattresses ensures that every night spent in your summer home is as comfortable as possible,” said Dennis Shirshikov, the head of growth at GoSummer.

“This kind of investment directly impacts the quality of stay and can often be a deciding factor in repeat rental bookings for those looking to generate passive income from their property.”

“High-quality linens and towels specifically for summer use can enhance the comfort of a summer home,” added Claus. “Opt for materials that are quick-drying and moisture-wicking, which are practical for humid summer days and frequent use.”

Read Next: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Big Lots

Tashi-Delek / Getty Images

Recreational Gear

“Depending on the location of the summer house, items like kayaks, paddleboards or bicycles can significantly enhance the enjoyment of the natural surroundings,” said Claus.

“These investments encourage outdoor activity and are often not feasible in a regular home due to space or environmental constraints,” Claus mentioned.

©Shutterstock.com

Robust Pest Control Solutions

“An often overlooked but crucial investment for summer homes is robust pest control solutions,”, according to Claus, who said that owners should invest in this category by purchasing electronic repellents, spray and treatments.

“This ensures that the time spent is comfortable and pest-free, which is especially important in wooded or lakeside areas,” Claus explained.

©Shutterstock.com

Energy-Efficient Lighting

“LED or solar-powered outdoor lighting can create the right ambiance and also provide safety for nighttime activities,” Claus said. “These are cost-effective, environmentally friendly and ideal for setting a relaxing mood in outdoor spaces.”

“Energy-efficient LED fixtures for interiors and solar lighting for outdoor paths, garden or pool areas not only cut down on electricity costs but also improve the safety and aesthetics of the property at night,” Brown added.

Discover More: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 4 Items I Always Buy Secondhand To Save Money

Elena Elisseeva / Shutterstock.com

Decorative and Functional Shades

“High-quality shades or blinds that can block out intense sunlight can make a big difference in the comfort of a summer home,” according to Claus. “They prevent rooms from overheating and protect furniture from sun damage.”

“On the exterior, retractable awnings or permanent roof extensions over patios are excellent,” pointed out Michael Kootchick, a real estate developer in San Diego at OneStop ADU.

“They extend the living space comfortably even during extreme weather, allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of the outdoors,” Kootchick went on to explain. “This feature not only enhances the living experience but also protects your furniture and fixtures from weather-related wear and tear, ensuring longevity.”

AsiaVision / iStock.com

Water Filtration System

“For summer homes in areas where water quality may vary or be a concern, a good water filtration system ensures that the water is safe and tasty for drinking and cooking,” Claus explained. “It’s a smart investment for health and convenience.”

Kootchick noted that a “…top-tier water filtration systems are a significant addition. Whether for drinking or bathing, clean water is a must, especially in coastal or rural summer locations where water quality can vary. This system ensures peace of mind and health for you and your guests, elevating the standard of living in your summer residence.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Summer House Items Buyers Never Regret