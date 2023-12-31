10 Surprising Things You Don’t Need a Credit Card For

Tirachard / iStock.com

Credit cards are one of the most common payment methods today. In fact, according to The Federal Reserve, 83% of adults have one.

There’s a good reason for it too. For one, they offer unparalleled convenience, and many of them offer consumer protections on your purchases. However, many people don’t like using credit cards or prefer to use a different payment method.

Luckily, you don’t have to use a credit card. In fact, there are many alternatives to using credit cards, even when you’re traveling. Here are some examples of things you don’t need a credit card for.

Renting a Car

Although many car rental companies do not allow you to rent a car without a credit card, there are some that will accept debit cards.

Be sure to call ahead and ask about debit card policies prior to booking. Most car rental companies will put a hold on your debit card, which means you won’t be able to access some of your available cash during your trip.

Cell Phone Plans

If you want to get a cell phone without using a credit card, there are several pre-paid options to consider. Most big brand name carriers will run a credit check prior to offering you a cell phone policy, which might be a challenge for people who have a lean credit history or bad credit.

If you’re someone who prefers not to use credit cards or can’t get approved for a credit card for those reasons, you can purchase a phone and a pre-paid plan with cash or a debit card.

Dining Out

Although some restaurants have become cashless establishments, many of them still accept cash. For example, you can still use cash at most fast-food restaurants. Some consumers like to pay for their meals with a credit card but tip in cash. Many restaurants also accept other forms of payments, like digital payments.

Hotel Rooms

Many hotels still accept cash for hotel rooms, but it’s a good idea to call ahead and ask about a hotel’s cash policy. For example, a hotel might require a cash deposit for incidentals upon arrival. Hotels might even offer a cash discount if you ask for one.

Nail Salons

Credit cards come with processing fees, so many small businesses, like nail salons, don’t accept them. Call ahead before booking a manicure or pedicure to see what their payment policy is. Keep in mind that even if they do accept credit cards, they may only accept cash or digital payments like Venmo for tips.

Medical Expenses

If you don’t want to use a credit card, you can still access the medical care you need using many different payment options. Most doctor’s offices and hospitals will allow you to pay with cash or debit cards. Some offices might even accept paper checks, digital checks or payment plans.

Fitness Memberships

If you want to join a gym soon, there are many different ways to pay. It’s common for gyms to auto-draft your payments directly from your bank account. Depending on the gym, you can even bill snacks, drinks and more to your gym account, and they’ll auto-deduct your total monthly balance from your bank once a month.

Rideshare Services

If you want to use a ride-share service, you can pay in many different ways. Uber accepts Apple Pay, PayPal and even Venmo. Of course, they also accept debit cards too. In select markets, you can even pay your driver directly with cash.

Concerts and Event Tickets

While some ticketing platforms might require credit cards to purchase concert or event tickets, many of them will accept debit cards. There is also a growing trend for using digital payment methods like PayPal digital wallets and Apple Pay when you’re inside an event center.

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Many hair salons and barbershops will accept alternate payment methods such as debit cards and cash. If you want to give your stylist or barber a tip, it’s becoming increasingly common to use Venmo if you don’t have cash available.

Final Thoughts

Credit cards are incredibly convenient. They also offer many protections and, sometimes, great rewards. However, if you don’t like using credit cards or you don’t have a credit card, there are many other ways to pay. Most places that accept credit cards also accept debit cards.

Additionally, cash is still king in many establishments. So, if you prefer to avoid credit cards, you can still access rental cars, eat at restaurants, book hotels and more using many other payment options.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Surprising Things You Don’t Need a Credit Card For