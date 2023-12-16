10 Can’t-Miss Holiday Shopping Deals on Appliances and Electronics at Sam’s Club

slobo / iStock.com

Sam’s Club is offering some seriously excellent holiday deals. This may come as a huge relief, since this time of year is often filled with seemingly endless expenses.

Thankfully, this members-only warehouse club is proving to be a true respite from pricey holiday markups. Here’s a look at 10 holiday shopping deals you can score at Sam’s Club on electronics and appliances until after Christmas.

Monster Rockin’ Roller 360 Speaker

Sale Price: $139

Regular Price: $169

Total Savings: $30

“A big Bluetooth speaker can be essential for your personal or party needs,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Reviewers note that this speaker has a long battery life and great sound, making it a solid electronic purchase from Sam’s Club this holiday season.”

Score this discount through December 28.

Philips 32″ Class 1080p FHD Roku Smart TV

Sale Price: $129

Regular Price: $159

Total Savings: $30

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Landau said this is one of the best times of year to make a purchase. “Holiday sales are generally great for electronics like TVs, and this option is a steal for the price,” she said. “It even has a 4.5 out of five star rating with reviews stating how easy it is to set up and use.”



This deal is available through December 26.

KitchenAid KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Sale Price: $279.98

Regular Price: $379.98

Total Savings: $100

Available in five different colors, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is perfect for all of your holiday cooking and baking needs. On sale through December 26, it features 11 distinct speeds — including a half speed — along with an extra three-quart bowl and mini whip.

Epson EcoTank ET-4850 Special Supertank Printer

Sale Price: $359

Regular Price: $449

Total Savings: $90

Whether you run a small business or just have a lot of household printing needs, the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 Special Supertank Printer delivers. Available at this price through December 26, this innovative cartridge-free Wi-Fi color printer uses high-capacity tanks that are easy to refill.

iLive Popup Theater Kit Bundle 2023

Sale Price: $99

Regular Price: $149

Total Savings: $50

On sale through December 26, the iLive Popup Theater Kit Bundle 2023 features a mini projector, 120-inch screen and a portable Bluetooth soundbar with LED lighting. Ideal for watching movies at home or taking on the road, this kit allows you to transform any space into an entertainer’s dream.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera + Solar Panel

Sale Price: $199

Regular Price: $349

Total Savings: $150

Featuring four cameras and one solar panel, the Arlo Essential provides your family with a sense of protection. Available at this price through December 26, this wireless, weather-resistant system is easy to install and offers the flexibility needed to get your desired camera view.

HP 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Laptop

Sale Price: $479

Regular Price: $599

Total Savings: $120

Available at this price through December 26, the HP 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Laptop is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor. Equipped with 12 GB Ram and a 512 GB SSD, this laptop also has a full-size backlit keyboard, allowing you to easily work in lowlight conditions.

Ninja Professional Plus 9-Cup Food Processor Special Edition

Sale Price: $69.98

Regular Price: $89.98

Total Savings: $20

Make food prep quick and easy with the Ninja Professional Plus Nine-Cup Food Processor, Special Edition. On sale through December 26, it features a 1000-peak-watt motor, 4 Auto-iQ preset programs and a unique blade system that provides a ton of versatility.

Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Frappe, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker and Blender

Sale Price: $49.98

Regular Price: $99.98

Total Savings: $50

Specially priced through December 31, the Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Frappe, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker and Blender can allow you to enjoy café-style drinks at home. An easy-to-use measuring system and dual-sided scoop provide the ratios needed to make your drinks perfect. This can be a great way to save money, as you’ll no longer have to pay high prices for fancy drinks.

Mickey and Friends 4-Slice Waffle Maker

Sale Price: $34.99

Regular Price: $44.99

Total Savings: $10

Delight your little ones with this Mickey and Friends Four-Slice Waffle Maker. On sale through December 26, it makes Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Pluto waffles, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Easy to use, this waffle maker is equipped with non-stick cooking plates, power and ready lights, an adjustable browning control dial and a convenient cord wrap.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Can’t-Miss Holiday Shopping Deals on Appliances and Electronics at Sam’s Club