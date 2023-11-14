10 Target Black Friday Deals Under $100

hapabapa / Getty Images

With the biggest shopping day of the season right around the corner, now is the time to start scoping out deals and steals from retailers. Target has already started to put out information on ways to save this Black Friday. Luckily, you won’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get the deepest discounts. You can save now and continue to find new deals each week.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

In addition to its 2023 Black Friday deals, Target is offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee from Oct. 22 until Dec. 24. The price match guarantee states that Target will match the price if it goes lower at the store from now until Christmas Eve.

If you are ready to start shopping for Black Friday deals at Target, here are 10 steals that are all under $100.

©Target

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine

Black Friday Price: $99.99

Savings: $30

If you are a coffee lover or have one on your shopping list, you can save 23% on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine. The must-have kitchen appliance is normally $129.99 but is on sale for $99.99 for Black Friday. It is available in a variety of colors and brews five cup sizes.

Check Out: Costco Members Can Save Money by Purchasing Gift Cards Online for Less Than the Sticker Price

Experts: Here’s Why Nearly Every Purchase Should Be on a Credit Card

©Target

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Black Friday Price: $99.99

Savings: $100

Save $100 when you take advantage of Target’s Black Friday pricing on the Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones. The highly sought-after headphones are normally $199.99, so you’ll save 50% with the Black Friday deal. The Beats come in black, rose gold or gold and have up to 40 hours of battery life.

I Stopped Shopping at Aldi: Here’s Why

©Target

Select by Calphalon With AquaShield Nonstick 10″ and 12″ Fry Pan Combo Pack

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Savings: $9.50

Story continues

If you are hoping for a kitchen restock, the ​​Select by Calphalon With AquaShield Nonstick 10″ and 12″ Fry Pan Combo Pack are a steal this holiday season. Regularly priced at $49.49, the two pans are currently 19% off. The coveted pans are dishwasher safe, a must for any busy at-home chef.

©Target

HyperX Gaming Bundle for PC

Black Friday Price: $64.99

Savings: $65

You’ll save 50% this Black Friday on the HyperX Gaming Bundle for PC. The set comes with a Pulsefire Haste, Cloud Stinger Core, Alloy MKW100 and Fury S Mouse Pad. It is normally $129.99 but is on sale for $64.99 for Black Friday.

©Target

Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer With 11 Cooking Functions

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Savings: $20

Cook your food faster and with less grease using the Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer With 11 Cooking Functions. The appliance is normally $59.99 but is 33% off for Black Friday.

Read More: 12 Things You Should Never Buy at Gas Stations

©Target

Ninja 8.5qt Foodi PossibleCooker PRO

Black Friday Price: $99.99

Savings: $50

If you need space on your kitchen counters or are hoping to get rid of bulky devices, you should consider the Ninja 8.5 quart Foodi PossibleCooker PRO. This Ninja cooker replaces up to 14 of your kitchen tools and appliances. You can steam, slow cook, sear and more with a device that is 33% off this Black Friday at Target.

©Target

Kenmore 1.1 cu-ft Microwave

Black Friday Price: $59.99

Savings: $30

Save 33% on the Kenmore 1.1 Cubic Foot Microwave at Target this Black Friday. The countertop microwave is small enough to fit in a compact kitchen but powerful enough to reheat just about anything. It has 10 power levels and six pre-set menus. The appliance is regularly priced at $89.99, so you’ll save $30.00 if you buy the microwave this holiday season.

©Target

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Black Friday Price: $99.99

Savings: $50

If you love Beats but are more interested in earbuds than on-ear headphones, then you will want to snag Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds. The earbuds come in six different colors. They regularly cost $149.99, but you’ll save 33% this Black Friday.

See: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon and Here’s What I Learned

©Target

Play-Doh Case of Imagination

Black Friday Price: $14.99

Savings: $2.00

If you have little ones on your shopping list, you should consider the Play-Doh Case of Imagination. The set has 30 two-ounce cans in varying colors. The Play-Doh would make great stocking stuffers or an affordable gift for your child’s classmates. The Case of Imagination is regularly $16.99 but is 12% off for Black Friday.

©Target

HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer Scanner Copier with Instant Ink and HP+

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Savings: $45

You will save 53% on the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer Scanner Copier with Instant Ink and HP+ at Target this Black Friday. The printer is normally priced $84.99 but is on sale for $39.99. You can print, scan and copy with the HP DeskJet 2734e. The device also comes with three months of instant ink.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Target Black Friday Deals Under $100