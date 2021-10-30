10 things to buy now before they sell out on Black Friday

10 things to buy before Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 is just a couple of weeks away on Friday, November 26. While the day after Thanksgiving is usually the year's biggest holiday shopping event, it's going to look a little different this year. Not only have some retailers—including Amazon and Target—already started their Black Friday deals, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reported supply chain shortages, there's expected to be higher demand and lower supply of many popular products. Plus, shipping delays are likely to occur with more and more people opting to shop online.

If you want to avoid sold-out stock, there are some things we recommend buying before Black Friday. From top-rated Amazon smart speakers to cozy Ugg slippers to the must-have Nintendo Switch, these are 10 products you might want to snag before November 26, according to our experts.

1. Amazon smart speaker

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Whether it's the OG Echo or the smaller Echo Dot, Amazon smart speakers are as popular as ever this year. Our favorite Echo (the fourth-generation model) has sold out several times at Amazon over the last few months and has over 82,000 rave reviews from shoppers. If you're on the market for something a little more entry-level, the fourth-generation Echo Dot is a great pick, with a sleek, minimalist design and easy-to-use technology.

2. iPad

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Apple iPad and iPad Mini.

While there are tons of tablets available these days, our experts at Reviewed still dub the iPad the best one you can buy. The 9th-gen iPad (which is already sold out on Amazon) and iPad Mini just came out this fall and, as expected, they're in high demand. Add to that the chip shortage and they're likely to sell out quickly this holiday season, so you may not want to wait until Black Friday to buy one.

3. Throw blankets

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Throw blankets.

Experts have predicted this winter will be colder and snowier than usual—so a cozy throw blanket is at the top of everyone's wishlists as we head into the holiday season. The celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams throw (which Chrissy Teigen says she uses every day) sells out all the time and comes in both solid colors and on-trend animal prints. Or you can opt for a more budget-friendly pick, like this sherpa blanket from Amazon, which comes highly recommended by over 54,000 reviewers.

4. TVs

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: TVs.

Of all the things to buy on Black Friday, TVs have been one of the most popular purchases year after year. And while you can certainly get a good deal on some of the best TVs on the market the day after Thanksgiving, experts predict that stock will be very low this year. So if you have your eye on a specific TV (like our experts' favorite, the LG C1 Series, or our best-value pick, the TCL 6-Series), you might want to go ahead and buy it now.

5. Nintendo Switch

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Nintendo Switch.

Over the last year and a half, the Nintendo Switch has been hard to come by. It's continued to skyrocket in popularity in 2021, making it one of the hottest gifts of the year for kids and adults alike. It sells out all the time at Amazon—however, the original version is currently still available there and at Best Buy so you'll want to scoop it up while you still can, or opt for the handheld Nintendo Switch Lite.

6. Slippers

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Slippers.

Just like throw blankets, slippers are in high demand going into the very cold—and potentially very snowy—months ahead. Ugg slippers famously sell out whenever there's a big sale. Our experts dubbed the trendy Fluff Yeah as the best slipper you can buy, while the classic Scuffette is the highest-rated pick for women. There are also plenty of more affordable options on Amazon, like this fluffy pair with that over 17,000 reviewers have given five stars.

7. Winter gear

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Winter gear.

Shovels, ice scrapers, space heaters, oh my! Now is the perfect time to buy all of your winter weather essentials before they sell out. Some of our recommendations? The best snow shovel we've ever used (thanks to its pickup ability and durable design) or the top-tested De'Longhi space heater that our experts found to be the most effective at warming up a room.

8. Gaming laptops

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Gaming laptops.

Because of the global chip shortage, gaming computers will be low in supply in the coming months, Reviewed's managing editor of deals, Tercius Bufete, predicts. While some can cost thousands of dollars, our experts dubbed the Acer Nitro 5 as the best gaming laptop under $1,000 thanks to its powerful speed and decent battery life.

Get the Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Laptop from Amazon for $749.49

9. Home decor

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Home decor.

Spending more time at home this year means an increase in demand for decor like rugs, mirrors, furniture and wall art. While you'll get some great deals the day after Thanksgiving, you can shop similarly good sales on decor and furniture early at retailers like Amazon and Target, both of which have already started their early Black Friday sales.

10. Video game consoles

Things to buy before Black Friday 2021: Video game consoles.

It's no secret that PlayStation and Xbox video game consoles have been some of the most-wanted products of the last few months. That trend will continue into the 2021 holiday season and stock remains low. They're still hard to find at many retailers, so we recommend buying one now while you can if you or someone on your list wants it.

