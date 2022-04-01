U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,550.50
    +19.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,782.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,934.50
    +65.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.20
    +8.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.21
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    -24.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.36 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1064
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +0.91 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4560
    +0.7680 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,267.54
    -1,954.36 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.60
    -41.65 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.15
    +18.47 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

10 Things in Tech: Amazon union vote

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
10 Things in Tech: Amazon union vote

Happy April Fools' Day, if you're into that sort of thing.

The Amazon union vote in Alabama is too close to call, and you can now add a Tesla to your growing list of monthly subscriptions.

Shall we?

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Leaders of the Amazon Staten Island union petition hold up paper labor forms
Leaders of the Amazon Staten Island union petition hold up paper labor forms

Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, joins supporters at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, as he holds &quotAuthorization of Representation&quot forms that were earlier delivered to the National Labor Relations Board in New York.Craig Ruttle/AP Photo

1. Two Amazon warehouses that voted on unionization are counting votes. The vote at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is still too close to call, but an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island may be the first in the country to unionize, with a decision as early as today.

  • In Bessemer, an initial tally last night showed workers were poised to reject unionization for a second time (the first vote took place last April, but the US labor board rejected it, citing misbehavior from Amazon), with a count of 993 against the union and 875 in favor of it.

  • Meanwhile, a similar effort by the newly formed Amazon Labor Union showed pro-union votes ahead at a warehouse in Staten Island. There, as the first day of counting closed yesterday, the union was leading with 1,518 votes in favor and 1,154 opposed.

  • Hundreds more ballots are challenged and remain to be counted, with the vote in Bessemer potentially taking weeks to finalize. Previous reporting by Insider found Amazon is all but sure to win again in Alabama.

Get the latest news on the union efforts.

In other news:

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook/Meta CEO, in Congress
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook/Meta CEO, in Congress

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004.Alex Wong/Getty Images

2. For six months, a Facebook bug reportedly amplified misinformation instead of stifling it. According to The Verge, a "massive ranking failure" on Facebook's News Feed heavily distributed posts containing nudity, violence, and false information. What we know so far.

3. Gopuff cut more than 400 employees as part of a restructuring. An email sent to employees and obtained by Insider shows the ultrafast delivery company laid off 3% of its global workforce, including corporate and warehouse employees, on Thursday. Read the email to staff here.

4. A Twitter account translating Chinese propaganda about the Ukraine war built 60,000 followers — and set off an international firestorm. The Great Translation Movement, which translates Chinese-language posts into English, has attracted both thousands of followers and criticism from state media calling it a "smear campaign." Inside the controversial account.

5. What went wrong at Fridge No More? Insiders and a company cofounder revealed how the ultrafast delivery player went from $17 million in funding and a DoorDash deal to a sudden and "devastating" end. A look at the company's final days.

6. Apple just made it harder for thieves to make money from stolen iPhones. Apple technicians have been instructed not to repair iPhones that have been listed as missing on a global database. Get the full rundown here.

7. These former Shopify employees have launched their own startups. Embracing the e-commerce giant's mantra of being "a company for entrepreneurs, built by entrepreneurs," 34 former employees have created their own startups, from snack brands to software companies. Meet the Shopify Mafia (and their companies).

8. Employees share the companies with the best engineering, product, and design teams. Using employee responses, Comparably released its list of firms with some of the best departments. According to workers, UiPath boasts the best engineering team, while HubSpot has the best product and design teams. See the other contenders here.

Odds and ends:

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

Tesla

9. A Tesla subscription service is coming to select US cities. Rental car startup Kyte is launching a Tesla Model 3 subscription service, which, starting at $995 per month, will let customers drive a Tesla for three-month, six-month, or 12-month terms. Get the rundown on the subscription.

10. We've got a quick guide to Spotify's Car Thing. The Car Thing (yes, that's its actual name) is a small touchscreen device that can effectively replace your car's built-in stereo. Everything you need to know about the Car Thing.

The latest people moves in tech:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Will high gas prices hammer America's retailers?

    High gas prices may already be driving a retail pullback.

  • Saudi Arabia Joins Egypt’s Gulf-Cash Influx With $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia pledged $15 billion to support Egypt, the latest Gulf state to back an economy that’s under increasing pressure from the war in Ukraine and is seeking International Monetary Fund help.Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsHackers Steal About $60

  • Crude Oil Markets Bounce From Trendline

    Crude oil markets have bounced after initially falling during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of life yet again.

  • Trump-Endorsed Texas Republican Under Investigation for Stealing Rival’s Campaign Signs

    Paul Chabot has had dozens of his campaign signs defaced or stolen. His team suspects his primary rival of foul play — and is accusing his rival's allies in law enforcement of a massive cover-up

  • Toyota’s Hybrid Bet Vindicated by Big Gains in U.S. Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationAs automakers prepared to roll out their first-quarter sales results, prognosticator Cox Automotive said it expects Toyota to post strong gains and maybe even b

  • Aurora from 'Child of Light' is the latest playable character in 'Bloodstained'

    The crossover brings Ubisoft's colorful heroine to ArtPlay's gothic universe.

  • ‘Massive ranking failure’ meant Facebook showed users nudity, violence, and Russian misinformation

    Misinformation and other harmful posts rose in visibility up to 30 per cent globally because of the failure

  • Binance Becomes the Grammys Official Crypto Exchange Partner

    Binance takes another plunge into the music industry, forming a partnership with the Recording Academy who is behind the Grammy Awards.

  • Influencer harassed with disturbing, threatening messages because she resembles Blackpink's Rosé

    Since 2020, Los Angeles-based model Allissa Shin has been on the receiving end of negative criticism online simply for having an uncanny resemblance to Rosé of K-pop group Blackpink. The Korean American social media influencer tells NextShark that the online vitriol started after she joined a Facebook group called Subtle Asian Dating (SAD) per the recommendation of her friend. The friend first encouraged her to join the Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits, an online community where Asians can find topics they relate to, before then suggesting its spin-off group SAD.

  • Fake CNN tweet shared in posts accusing broadcaster of fabricating 'Ukraine bomb' story

    Multiple social media posts claim CNN fabricated a story about a "bomb attack" at the hotel of a journalist in Ukraine in a tweet that actually showed an old photo of a hotel in Serbia. However, CNN reported no such story and said the tweet was fake. The screenshot of the doctored tweet features the social media handle of a prankster who has previously shared fake CNN tweets."CNN posted saying its reporters were staying at this hotel that was mercilessly bombed by the Russian military," reads a

  • Clubhouse debuts 'protected profiles' in response to at-risk users in Ukraine and Russia

    The new protected profile setting will let users limit what the public can see.

  • Trump-backed Twitter alternative Truth Social suffers 93% drop in downloads

    NEW YORK — The truth is hurting. Truth Social, Donald Trump’s newly launched social media platform being pushed as an alternative to Twitter, has reportedly suffered a significant decline in new users since its bumpy launch last month. According to The Wrap, the app that rolled out on President’s Day has seen a 93% decline in downloads since launching on Feb. 22. From the start, many would-be ...

  • Social media interoperability project Bluesky names first employees

    Bluesky, a company funded by Twitter Inc to develop a new operating standard for social media, on Thursday will name its first three employees, more than two years after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey first announced the initiative, according to a blog post seen by Reuters. Bluesky is working to build an open protocol for social media with the aim of enabling different social platforms to operate together, which would represent a fundamental shift from today's social media landscape. The internet is currently dominated by walled-off tech giants like Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, which function unilaterally.

  • Wendy's teams up with Facebook's Meta to enter the 'Wendyverse'

    Wendy's (WEN) is ready to serve up its customers — in another dimension, the metaverse.

  • Shiba Inu Announces the Launch of Its Metaverse

    Over the past few days, Shiba Inu's official Twitter account teased some kind of big announcement, garnering 3 million followers along the way.

  • OpenSea Exec Who Quit After ‘Insider Trading’ Scandal Is Back With NFT Platform

    Two pitch decks seen by CoinDesk show that OpenSea’s former head of product, Nate Chastain, is building a platform to simplify the NFT discovery process.

  • Facebook Parent Company Defends Its PR Campaign to Portray TikTok as Threat to American Children

    UPDATED: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is defending its enlistment of a political lobbying firm to secretly plant negative opinion pieces about rival TikTok in U.S. news outlets — as the social giant tried to deflect attention away from its own PR headaches. The Washington Post on Wednesday reported on Meta’s deal […]

  • Facebook's Meta funded attack campaign against TikTok: report

    Facebook's owner Meta has hired a consulting firm to carry out a US campaign denigrating its fierce rival TikTok, according to a Washington Post report Wednesday partially confirmed by AFP.

  • The 10 Most Popular Recipes of March 2022

    Are you normal, or did you spend your extra hours of daylight making a pink cake too? Originally Appeared on Bon Appétit

  • One day left to save $300 on your pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

    It’s the must-see mobility event of the year, and you have one last day to save $300 on the price of admission. You’ll hear and learn from mobility’s leading founders, CEOs, VCs and policymakers as TechCrunch editors shove the hype aside to ask tough, thought-provoking questions during one-on-one interviews, panel discussions and fireside chats. Here’s what serial entrepreneur Parug Demircioglu, CEO at Invemo and a partner at Nito Bikes, told us about his experience.