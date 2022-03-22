U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    +154.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,389.25
    +18.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.60
    +6.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3370
    +0.0220 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    -0.73 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3244
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.5500
    +1.0820 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,906.77
    +1,670.66 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.86
    +50.82 (+5.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.42
    +34.03 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

10 Things in Tech: Apple outages

Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
10 Things in Tech: Apple outages

Hi again. Apple experienced outages yesterday that affected services like iMessage and Apple Music, and Ford's F-150 Lightning's official range rating is in.

Let's dive in.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

An Apple staff member inside an Apple Store on September 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
An Apple staff member inside an Apple Store on September 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

An Apple staff member inside an Apple Store on September 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

1. Apple was hit with temporary outages yesterday. Services including iMessage, App Store, Apple Music, and Maps experienced outages on Monday afternoon. Internal systems at its retail locations were also affected, according to reports by Bloomberg.

  • The reports began around noon EDT, Bloomberg said, citing outage tracker Downdetector. The site shows that a couple of thousand people reported outages with iMessage.

  • According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple's retail stores also experienced issues. (One user tweeted that an Apple store was apparently conducting transactions on paper because the "store systems are down.")

  • By 4 p.m. EDT, the company's system status site showed that all of its services were labeled as working or "resolved outage." Apple, according to Bloomberg, told its employees the issue was from "domain name system, or DNS, problems."

What we know about Apple's outages.

In other news:

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2. President Joe Biden warned of "evolving intelligence" that Russia is exploring cyberattacks. A statement issued by the president urged companies to "harden your cyber defenses immediately." The IT infrastructure for energy, finance, and transportation poses the biggest risk, analysts said. Here's what else you need to know.

3. Criminals are staging a devious new kind of kidnapping. Over the past few years, thousands of families have experienced the same bizarre nightmare: a phone call, a screaming child, a demand for ransom money — and a kidnapping that is ultimately revealed to be fake. Inside the world of virtual kidnappings.

4. Another ex-Googler has come forward to allege racial discrimination at the tech giant. Just days after a lawsuit alleging racial bias was filed against the company, another former employee is alleging sexual harassment and racism at Google. More on the latest allegations.

5. Amazon has been fined $60,000 for "willfully" violating safety rules at a warehouse. The citation, the most serious workplace safety violation in the commerce giant's history — and its fourth in the past year — says Amazon's "very high pace of work" is injuring workers. Here's what we know about Amazon's safety citation.

6. The Amazon-MGM merger signals a major threat to the movie-theater industry. The $8.5 billion deal highlights what one theater exec called one of his biggest concerns for exhibitors: fewer in-theater releases. See what else the exec told us.

7. Alumni from Google's DeepMind are raising millions for their own startups. Seventeen employees who started at DeepMind, Google's AI lab, have left to launch their own ventures, spanning non-profits, energy, and cryptocurrencies. Meet the DeepMind mafia.

8. Elon Musk's Starlink satellites are helping Ukraine's drone unit destroy Russian tanks and trucks. The Times of London reported that Starlink's internet system ensures drone teams can work even if there are internet or power outages. More on that here.

Odds and ends:

The Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck.
The Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck.Ford

9. Ford's F-150 Lightning is one of the longest-range electric vehicles on the market. The US government's official range rating for the EV is in, and with a range of 320 miles on a full charge, the truck exceeded even Ford's own expectations. Get the latest on the F-150 Lightning.

10. LG's new TVs could be contenders for the year's best. LG's new G2 and C2 OLED Evo TVs are rolling out to stores over the coming weeks, and carry over everything we loved about previous models — while delivering an image with more pop and detail. Read the full review here.

What we're watching today:

  • The iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcast live tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

  • Buzzfeed, Adobe, and others are reporting earnings today. Keep up with earnings here.

  • Elon Musk is attending Tesla's "Delivery Day," an event handing over the first Tesla car made at the new German factory to its new owners.

  • CloudFest conference and exhibition starts today.

  • Maserati is set to debut its new Grecale sport utility vehicle.

  • SaaStock Remote takes place today through March 24.

  • Avalanche Summit, a conference for developers, researchers, and makers building on Avalanche, starts today.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a Tablet Cost?

    You could spend $1,000-plus for the fanciest iPad, but you might be just as happy with a $50 tablet insteadBy Thomas GermainIf you watched Apple’s latest product event, you might think that a dec...

  • Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    She is expected to face another tough day of questions on Capitol Hill. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reprots.

  • Best window cleaning tools for streak-free results from just £15

    Keep your windows squeaky clean with our shopping edit of the best tools for a high-shine finish every time.

  • Apple's AirTag 4-pack falls to $89

    Apple's AirTags don't go on sale often, but we're now seeing a solid deal from two separate retailers.

  • Apple down: Music, messages, App Store, iCloud, maps and many other services suddenly knocked offline

    Many of Apple’s services appear to have stopped working properly, with users reporting an array of errors and problems. Everything from Apple Music to Maps and even iMessage appeared to be suffering with the problems. Apple’s websites were also offline, with the iCloud page and other internet services not working.

  • Josh Hawley Is on the Verge of Being ‘Senator From QAnon’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRepublicans must have come up short in finding legitimate ways to smear President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that they’ve resorted to calling her a pedophile sympathizer, says New Abnormal co-host Molly Jong-Fast in Tuesday’s episode.She’s specifically referring to Sen. Josh Hawley’s claims that Judge Jackson goes easy on people convicted of child-porn offenses.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Goog

  • Sizzling Celtics race past Nuggets 124-104

    Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 30 points and the sizzling Boston Celtics stymied reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on their way to routing the Denver Nuggets 124-104 Sunday night. The Celtics shot 57.3% from the floor and finished 19 of 40 from beyond the arc. “Physicality,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

  • Marcus Mariota signs a two-year deal with Atlanta Falcons

    Marcus Mariota will call Atlanta home for the next two years as he has signed on to play for the Falcons.

  • Report: Falcons are expected to pursue Marcus Mariota

    Matt Ryan is out. Marcus Mariota could be in. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, now that the Falcons have agreed to trade their longtime quarterback to the Colts, Atlanta is expected to pursue free-agent QB Marcus Mariota. Should Mariota sign with the Falcons, that would reunite him with head coach Arthur Smith. Smith was [more]

  • Supreme Court declines to hear discrimination case involving Christian legal group

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a discrimination case involving a lawyer who was denied a job opportunity with a Christian legal clinic because of his sexual orientation.While the justices decided not to review a lower court decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward, Justice Samuel Alito wrote a concurring opinion indicating that the conservative wing may be eager to take it up down the road."The Washington Supreme Court's...

  • 2 Pennsylvania troopers, civilian killed in crash

    Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Monday, state police said. (March 21)

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • FAA Official Testifies Former Boeing Pilot Lied About 737 MAX

    Stacey Klein recounted how Mark Forkner assured her multiple times that airline pilots wouldn’t encounter the flight-control system known as MCAS.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Tesla rolls out first cars from new German gigafactory

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will deliver the first cars from its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the biggest investment in an automobile factory in recent German history and the start of the U.S. company's inaugural European hub. The 30 clients chosen to receive the first cars on-site gathered with their families to await the vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit from the factory, where Chief Executive Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were expected to arrive and begin the handover. Not everyone supports the Tesla plant, however, with environmental groups expressing concern throughout the two years it took to receive licenses for everything from the factory's high water usage to the trees felled to build it.