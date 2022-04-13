10 Things in Tech: Big Tech salaries

Top of the morning. New SEC disclosures reveal which Big Tech company pays typical employees the most (and the least), and we tested out the electric Kia EV6's coolest feature.

1. The typical Google employee earns the most of all Big Tech companies. Annual disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission show how much tech workers made in 2021 — a metric that also reveals how much more the companies' CEOs earn.

The median, or "typical," Google worker made just under $300,000 last year — though others make much more, and some make less.

Facebook, which last year became even more generous with equity awards for top talent, is not far behind, with the typical employee also earning close to $300,000.

Meanwhile, workers at Apple and Amazon lag far behind their peers, with median workers earning $68,254 and $32,855, respectively. That's mostly down to its high percentage of retail staff.

See a complete list of median pay for Big Tech workers.

In other news:

2. A Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk. The lawsuit alleges that by not disclosing his stake in the social media company soon enough, the Tesla CEO kept Twitter's share price down. Everything we know about the lawsuit.

3. PayPal laid off its emerging technologies research team. With market pressures squeezing the payments giant, PayPal has laid off its team responsible for quantum computing, cryptography, and distributed ledger technology — and one source believes it won't be the only unit affected. Inside PayPal's layoffs.

4. Uber will refund customers who were charged surge pricing after the NYC subway shooting. Twitter users said they noticed surge charges on the Uber app while trying to leave the area where at least ten people were shot and over a dozen were injured Tuesday morning. Here's the latest.

5. Engineers at Google's Russian rival are fleeing — leaving spouses and salaries behind. Current and former employees at Yandex, Russia's biggest tech firm, recount leaving the country on short notice after the invasion of Ukraine and becoming IT "refugees": "I bought a plane ticket and left 12 hours later."

6. Meta spent $27 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security and private jets in 2021. A company filing with the SEC showed the cost has jumped from $25 million in 2020 and $23 million in 2019. More on the rising cost of keeping Zuck safe.

7. See the résumé that got this freelance writer a Microsoft job (without a relevant degree or tech experience). Tara Larsen was a student, dance teacher, math teacher, and the Lead Poetry Editor for her school's literary journal before being hired as an executive business administrator at Microsoft. She breaks down how she wrote her résumé to land the job.

8. Serious injuries at Amazon warehouses rose 15% last year. In the year since Amazon pledged to become "Earth's Safest Place to Work," workers instead became more likely to get injured on the job, according to a new report. See the report's full findings here.

Odds and ends:

9. We tested out one of the electric Kia EV6's coolest features. The 2022 electric Kia SUV allows its owners to use it as a mobile power source to charge computers and plug in appliances (or, if you're like this writer, make breakfast outside). Here's how it went.

10. Apple is planning new features for its iPhone Health app. Bloomberg first reported the company is working on a handful of new health-forward capabilities including more sleep tracking — but that one long-awaited feature has hit a roadblock. Take a look at what's coming.

