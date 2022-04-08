10 Things in Tech: Google hiring shakeup

You made it to Friday, readers. Google is updating its notoriously long recruitment process, and new drone footage shows how Tesla makes its Model Y SUV.

Sundar Pichai wears a grey jacket over a white t-shirt and smiles on stage.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

1. Leaked documents show Google is radically changing the way it hires. Google has an infamously long and frustrating recruitment process. But new changes could help the company speed up hiring and remain competitive in the battle for talent. Here's what's new:

Candidates will be assigned a team within Google much earlier in the interview process, the documents said. Previously, candidates would often not be assigned to a team until most of the interview process was complete.

As a result, some applicants will even be allowed to skip some parts of the process.

The changes were launched this month, and will be applied globally to tech roles such as software engineers and UX designers, and affect candidates between level three and level seven.

In other news:

Miami bitcoin

Messari's Mason Nystrom told Insider that moving to a 'crypto city' like Miami could boost your chances of being hired in Web3.Ian Witlen

2. Dispatch from Bitcoin 2022: During the conference in Miami, Robinhood announced that eligible customers can now send and receive crypto, and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary predicts a flood of investment into crypto once US regulation and policy are set.

3. Twitter employees react to Elon Musk's investment and board seat. Responses have been mixed, with some workers frustrated with his new role and quick attempts to influence company decisions, and others just happy Twitter's stock is up. Here's what employees told us as the social media giant prepares to host an AMA session with Musk.

4. Former employees at shuttered startup Fast detail chaotic management, overhiring, and spending cash like "drunken sailors." Staffers at the company nabbed $120 million in funding from the likes of Stripe and Index Ventures but unsustainable headcount growth and rudderless management contributed to its swift downfall.

5. A former exec claims fintech unicorn Array created a "false illusion" of success. The exec is alleging the company, which sells credit-score and ID-protection products to other fintechs, inflated its revenue and made up fake customers to trick investors. What we know so far.

6. Twitter is testing an "unmentioning" feature. Currently limited to some users, the feature would let people remove themselves from conversations and threads they don't want to be a part of. Get the lowdown the "Don't @ me" feature.

7. A grade school teacher doubled their salary by pivoting to tech. After teaching for four years, Gianni LaTange changed careers and became a Zoom developer advocate, getting a total compensation package of $175,000 within two years. They explain how they did it.

8. These 25 companies have the highest-paying internships. Most of the companies are in tech and finance, and include firms like Google, PayPal, and American Express — but Roblox takes the lead, offering interns nearly $10,000 per month. See what other firms made the list.

Odds and ends:

A Model Y SUV exits Tesla's new factory in Germany on March 22.

A Model Y SUV exits Tesla's new factory in Germany on March 22.Getty Images Europe



9. Drone footage shows how Tesla builds the Model Y SUV at its new factory in Germany. The video, posted to YouTube, shows an army of robots, machines, and human workers assembling the vehicle inside the newly operational Gigafactory Berlin. Watch the video here.

10. Meanwhile, in Texas: Tesla kicked off production at its new Texas factory with an invite-only "Cyber Rodeo" party, which CEO Elon Musk said might be "literally the biggest party on Earth." See photos from the event.

The latest people moves in tech:

